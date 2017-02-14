Soaring to excellence

Mayor Jim Kenney visited Swenson Arts and Technology School in recognition of February being Career and Technical Education Month.
CTE Month is being celebrated by the School District of Philadelphia and the Mayor’s Office of Education. Kenney visited Swenson, at 2750 Red Lion Road, on Feb. 1. He was joined by City Councilmen Brian O’Neill, Al Taubenberger, David Oh and Derek Green.
Principal Colette Langston led the mayor and councilmen on a tour of Swenson’s automotive, carpentry, electrical, pre-engineering, plumbing, Air Force Junior ROTC, welding, health, communications and culinary programs.
Also on hand was former Swenson principal Dave Kipphut, now an educational consultant.
Staff and others wore “Swenson Celebrates CTE Month” buttons, and the culinary students baked a cake in the shape of the letters CTE.
“This was a great chance to tour a first-class vo-tech school,” Taubenberger said, adding that he favors more funding for vo-tech education. ••
