Soaring to excellence

Hot spot for education: Mayor Jim Kenney visited Swenson Arts and Technology High School, at 2750 Red Lion Road, on Feb. 1 in recognition of February being Career and Technical Education Month. The mayor and councilmen toured Swenson’s automotive, carpentry, electrical, pre-engineering, plumbing, Air Force Junior ROTC, welding, health, communications and culinary programs. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

May­or Jim Ken­ney vis­ited Swen­son Arts and Tech­no­logy School in re­cog­ni­tion of Feb­ru­ary be­ing Ca­reer and Tech­nic­al Edu­ca­tion Month.

CTE Month is be­ing cel­eb­rated by the School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia and the May­or’s Of­fice of Edu­ca­tion. Ken­ney vis­ited Swen­son, at 2750 Red Li­on Road, on Feb. 1. He was joined by City Coun­cil­men Bri­an O’Neill, Al Tauben­ber­ger, Dav­id Oh and Derek Green.

Prin­cip­al Colette Lang­ston led the may­or and coun­cil­men on a tour of Swen­son’s auto­mot­ive, car­pentry, elec­tric­al, pre-en­gin­eer­ing, plumb­ing, Air Force Ju­ni­or ROTC, weld­ing, health, com­mu­nic­a­tions and culin­ary pro­grams.

Also on hand was former Swen­son prin­cip­al Dave Kip­phut, now an edu­ca­tion­al con­sult­ant.

Staff and oth­ers wore “Swen­son Cel­eb­rates CTE Month” but­tons, and the culin­ary stu­dents baked a cake in the shape of the let­ters CTE.

“This was a great chance to tour a first-class vo-tech school,” Tauben­ber­ger said, adding that he fa­vors more fund­ing for vo-tech edu­ca­tion. ••

