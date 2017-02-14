Sabatina votes against bill to withhold funding for sanctuary cities

State Sen. John Sabat­ina Jr. (D-5th dist.) voted against a bill that would with­hold state fund­ing for sanc­tu­ary cit­ies such as Phil­adelphia.

The bill passed, 37-12. All of the votes against it came from Demo­crats. Sen. Tina Tartagli­one (D-2nd dist.) did not vote.

Sanc­tu­ary cit­ies thwart fed­er­al ef­forts to com­bat il­leg­al im­mig­ra­tion by re­fus­ing to hon­or re­quests from Im­mig­ra­tion and Cus­toms En­force­ment (ICE) to de­tain people in cus­tody.

Mu­ni­cip­al­it­ies that re­fuse to com­ply would lose eli­gib­il­ity for state grants, in­clud­ing law en­force­ment grants.

“I sup­port com­pre­hens­ive crim­in­al justice policies that en­sure the safety of our com­munit­ies, and I do not be­lieve that the ‘sanc­tu­ary city’ des­ig­na­tion keeps cit­izens safe. Ad­di­tion­ally, po­lice of­ficers de­serve ac­cess to all the ne­ces­sary tools avail­able to keep crim­in­als off the streets,” Sabat­ina said. “Al­though the SAFE Act is a good bill in concept, it threatens pub­lic safety by strip­ping away key crime-fight­ing in­vest­ments to help our po­lice of­ficers con­tin­ue to keep our streets safe. Un­for­tu­nately, I could not vote for the bill once my amend­ment failed to get sup­port from the full Sen­ate.”

Phil­adelphia could po­ten­tially lose up to $1.7 bil­lion in state grants un­der Sen­ate Bill 10.

The bill now moves to the House for con­sid­er­a­tion. ••

