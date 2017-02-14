Reward offered for stolen barbecue smoker

A North­east Phil­adelphia bar­be­cue res­taur­ant is of­fer­ing a cash re­ward and a year’s worth of ribs to any­one who can find a two-ton smoker that thieves stole from be­hind the busi­ness last Fri­day morn­ing.

The cook­ing ma­chine be­longs to Fat Jack’s BBQ at 10090 Roosevelt Blvd. and shouldn’t be hard to miss. It’s a stain­less steel box that meas­ures about 10 feet long, six feet wide and nine feet high sit­ting on a red single-axle trail­er. It’s worth about $30,000 and had been parked and chained at the rear of the busi­ness for about six years, ac­cord­ing to the own­er, Glenn Gross.

Some­time between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Fri­day, someone brazenly pilfered the cook­er. The cul­prits would’ve had to use a truck to tow the unit from the site in a strip mall just north of Red Li­on Road. The own­er re­por­ted the crime to po­lice that day. On Monday, a wit­ness told Gross that he saw a truck near the prop­erty around the time of the crime, but po­lice are still vet­ting the tip, the own­er said.

Gross asks that folks be on the lookout for the siz­able stain­less steel oven be­ing towed down the street or parked in someone’s yard. Any­one who spots the unit should call 911 im­me­di­ately. Tip­sters with older in­form­a­tion about the case may call the busi­ness dir­ectly at 215-613-7091. Gross is of­fer­ing a $2,500 cash re­ward plus a free slab of ribs every week for a year to the per­son who finds and re­turns the smoker. ••

