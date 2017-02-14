Providing hope

NESTco con­sists of about 30 groups that join forces to help the needy.

Ruth Burke helps give out bags of groceries to those in need at Star of Hope Baptist Church. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Volunteers at Star of Hope Baptist Church pray before handing out food to the needy. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Helping hands: About 30 groups gathered at Kingdom Life Christian Center in the Devon Theater to map out their objectives and raise money to support their efforts. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Star of Hope Baptist Church has been serving wor­ship­pers of Ta­cony and bey­ond for the last 100 years. Pas­tor Hubert Barnes has shep­her­ded the flock for the last 31 years. Sev­en years ago, the church cre­ated a food cup­board to nour­ish the hungry in its midst.

But un­til a few months ago, Star of Hope nev­er had an ef­fi­cient way to help needy folks with a mul­ti­tude of oth­er so­cial ser­vices.

“I’ve en­countered people who’ve had hous­ing needs or in­sec­ur­it­ies and I’d have to do home­work, do re­search” to get them help, Barnes said. “I’d have to reach out to the coun­cil­man’s of­fice and call around.”

It was very much a hit-or-miss pro­pos­i­tion un­til last fall, when Star of Hope joined about 30 oth­er faith groups, non­profits and in­sti­tu­tions in the com­munity to form the North­east Ser­vices Team, also known as NESTco. On Jan. 28, lead­ers of those part­ner groups gathered at King­dom Life Chris­ti­an Cen­ter in the Devon Theat­er to map out their ob­ject­ives and to raise some money in sup­port of them.

“We wouldn’t turn any­body away, but we’ve iden­ti­fied our tar­get area as the four po­lice dis­tricts (in the North­east): the 2nd, 7th, 8th and 15th,” said Bob Byrne, the NESTco board chair­man and North­east dir­ect­or for the Phil­adelphia In­ter­faith Hos­pit­al­ity Net­work.

NESTco aims to help people who are lack­ing in a mul­ti­tude of ne­ces­sit­ies. Shel­ter, food, child wel­fare and men­tal health sup­port are four typ­ic­al areas of need.

The list of NESTco part­ners reads like a who’s who of North­east re­li­gious con­greg­a­tions, so­cial ser­vice pro­viders and med­ic­al and edu­ca­tion­al in­sti­tu­tions. Cath­ol­ic Com­munity Ser­vices, CORA Ser­vices, Friends Hos­pit­al, Gate­way Health, Ma­ter­nity Care Co­ali­tion, Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity’s Fam­ily Cen­ter and Great­er Phil­adelphia Di­aper Bank are among the co­ali­tion. The May­or’s Of­fice of Em­power­ment and Op­por­tun­ity rep­res­ents the pub­lic sec­tor. Emma Wag­n­er, the com­munity ser­vices co­ordin­at­or for Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on’s staff, is the NESTco ex­ec­ut­ive dir­ect­or.

The concept grew out of a con­ver­sa­tion early last year between Hen­on and Rachel Falkove, the ex­ec­ut­ive dir­ect­or of the Phil­adelphia In­ter­faith Hos­pit­al­ity Net­work, which ar­ranges tem­por­ary lodging in churches for work­ing fam­il­ies who have be­come home­less. Falkove ob­served that people in dis­tress of­ten have mul­tiple areas of need that can­not be sat­is­fied by a single or­gan­iz­a­tion.

“The thought was, in North­east Phil­adelphia there are a lot of really good ser­vice pro­viders, but the work is kind of siloed. But if we came to­geth­er, we could help a lot more res­id­ents,” Byrne said.

“Our first meet­ing was in June and maybe 12 or­gan­iz­a­tions were there. And we’ve grown to 30,” Wag­n­er said.

NESTco gained non­profit status in Oc­to­ber.

“People in the com­munity will come to one of our groups or a church or agency,” Byrne said. “If one agency can’t help them in a par­tic­u­lar way, they will refer the per­son to an­oth­er agency.”

For ex­ample, John Gaynor’s Cath­ol­ic Com­munity Ser­vices works largely with ab­used and neg­lected chil­dren. Pat Kennedy’s Great­er Phil­adelphia Di­aper Bank col­lects and re­dis­trib­utes more than a half-mil­lion baby di­apers and adult in­con­tin­ence gar­ments each year. Con­nect­ing the two groups’ work seems a nat­ur­al.

Like­wise, King­dom Life also has a food bank and en­gages in youth out­reach pro­grams. Pas­tor Danette Ray and church lead­ers re­cently vis­ited Eth­an Al­len Ele­ment­ary School in Lower May­fair, where they learned that a lot of young people needed winter coats, hats and scarves. So the church moun­ted a coat drive. Ray en­vi­sions NESTco as a way for the church to identi­fy and fill more so­cial ser­vice gaps loc­ally.

“We want to tell the com­munity about the types of ser­vices we can provide,” she said.

Ray thinks there’s a short­age of so­cial ser­vices in the North­east com­pared to oth­er parts of the city.

“There’s a per­cep­tion that there’s not a need in this area, but that’s a mis­con­cep­tion,” Barnes agreed.

Ac­cord­ing to Wag­n­er, poverty rates in the North­east range from 14 per­cent to 23 per­cent, de­pend­ing on the ZIP code. Gaynor noted that more read­ily avail­able ser­vices might help re­duce poverty. Provid­ing af­ford­able child day­care ser­vice to a par­ent might en­able the par­ent to take a job. Giv­ing a winter coat to a child might mean the dif­fer­ence between that child go­ing to school or stay­ing home.

In the short term, NESTco is try­ing to raise seed money to help off­set its start-up ad­min­is­trat­ive costs and mar­ket­ing ex­penses. This year, NESTco hopes to fund an of­fice with staff­ing. Some of the part­ner or­gan­iz­a­tions op­er­ate from bor­rowed or shared spaces be­cause they don’t have their own of­fices. Even in its form­at­ive stages, NESTco has proven a more ef­fi­cient way to de­liv­er ser­vices.

“Tre­mend­ously so,” Barnes said. “And you get to know the rep­res­ent­at­ives from these or­gan­iz­a­tions, so you have a high de­gree of con­fid­ence that people’s prob­lems will be solved.” ••

Call Emma Wag­n­er at 215-683-9220 or email emma@bobby­hen­on.com for in­form­a­tion about North­east Ser­vices Team (NESTco).

