Police seek gunmen wanted for pharmacy hold-ups

A pair of armed rob­bers has been trav­el­ing throughout the north­ern part of the city tar­get­ing a series of phar­ma­cies and at least one fast food res­taur­ant, au­thor­it­ies say.

In­vest­ig­at­ors from the FBI and Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment have iden­ti­fied five hold-ups between Nov. 28 and Jan. 4 in which the same two cul­prits have used sim­il­ar tac­tics to steal cash from the busi­nesses. Last Thursday, au­thor­it­ies re­leased new sur­veil­lance im­ages from a CVS store in Rhawn­hurst that de­pict the sus­pects in the act.

Typ­ic­ally, the rob­bers will ap­proach a store em­ploy­ee at a cash re­gister, dis­play a black semi-auto­mat­ic hand­gun and de­mand money. With cash in hand, they typ­ic­ally flee on foot. Au­thor­it­ies have not dis­closed the total dol­lar value of the crimes.

The cul­prits first struck on Nov. 28 at a Rite Aid at 5400 Rising Sun Ave. in Ol­ney. Later, they robbed CVS at 7065 Lin­coln Drive in West Mount Airy on Dec. 13, CVS at 7720 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawn­hurst on Dec. 26, Rite Aid at 8243 Stenton Ave. in East Mount Airy on Dec. 30 and Sub­way at 1100 W. Gir­ard Ave. in North Philly’s Pop­lar sec­tion on Jan. 4.

Au­thor­it­ies have re­leased sur­veil­lance im­ages or video from the Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 in­cid­ents. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video.

One sus­pect has been de­scribed as black with a dark com­plex­ion, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a stocky build. He has worn a gray, Nike-brand hood­ie with the hood tied tightly around his chin and face, with jeans and gray sneak­ers. He has also been seen in a dark-colored hood­ie, black jack­et and black scarf or mask over his face.

The second sus­pect has been de­scribed as black with a light­er com­plex­ion, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He has worn dark-colored hood­ies, tan boots and a black scarf or mask. He’s been seen car­ry­ing a black hand­gun.

No in­jur­ies were re­por­ted in any of the rob­ber­ies. To re­port in­form­a­tion, call 215-686-TIPS or 215-418-4000. ••

