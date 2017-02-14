Police seek gunmen wanted for pharmacy hold-ups

A pair of armed robbers has been traveling throughout the northern part of the city targeting a series of pharmacies and at least one fast food restaurant, authorities say.
Investigators from the FBI and Philadelphia Police Department have identified five hold-ups between Nov. 28 and Jan. 4 in which the same two culprits have used similar tactics to steal cash from the businesses. Last Thursday, authorities released new surveillance images from a CVS store in Rhawnhurst that depict the suspects in the act.
Typically, the robbers will approach a store employee at a cash register, display a black semi-automatic handgun and demand money. With cash in hand, they typically flee on foot. Authorities have not disclosed the total dollar value of the crimes.
The culprits first struck on Nov. 28 at a Rite Aid at 5400 Rising Sun Ave. in Olney. Later, they robbed CVS at 7065 Lincoln Drive in West Mount Airy on Dec. 13, CVS at 7720 Bustleton Ave. in Rhawnhurst on Dec. 26, Rite Aid at 8243 Stenton Ave. in East Mount Airy on Dec. 30 and Subway at 1100 W. Girard Ave. in North Philly’s Poplar section on Jan. 4.
Authorities have released surveillance images or video from the Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 incidents. Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video.
One suspect has been described as black with a dark complexion, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a stocky build. He has worn a gray, Nike-brand hoodie with the hood tied tightly around his chin and face, with jeans and gray sneakers. He has also been seen in a dark-colored hoodie, black jacket and black scarf or mask over his face.
The second suspect has been described as black with a lighter complexion, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He has worn dark-colored hoodies, tan boots and a black scarf or mask. He’s been seen carrying a black handgun.
No injuries were reported in any of the robberies. To report information, call 215-686-TIPS or 215-418-4000. ••
