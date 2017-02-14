Playing for Pop

Matt O’Con­nor gets great fam­ily sup­port, but this year the Fath­er Judge seni­or is hon­or­ing the memory of his grand­fath­er.

When Matt O’Con­nor is on the court, he gets a pretty good ova­tion.

O’Con­nor is a seni­or shoot­ing guard on the Fath­er Judge High School bas­ket­ball team, and his fam­ily makes up a pretty big cheer­ing sec­tion. Among those who make their voices heard are his mom and dad and his sis­ter, who is a cheer­lead­er for St. Hubert, and his grand­fath­er.

“You can def­in­itely hear them,” O’Con­nor said. “They’re loud. They are very sup­port­ive.”

An­oth­er mem­ber of his fan club is no longer in the stands, and it’s def­in­itely made bas­ket­ball sea­son a rough one

His grand­fath­er on his fath­er’s side died about a month ago after a short ill­ness.

O’Con­nor was very close to him, and one thing his grand­fath­er loved was watch­ing the Cru­saders light it up.

“It’s been really tough, we were really close and he nev­er missed a game,” O’Con­nor said. “It just happened out of nowhere, really. He was fine and then he got sick.

“It’s been tough, but bas­ket­ball has helped. It’s good to do something to get my mind off it. Plus, he loved bas­ket­ball, so I like play­ing it for him.”

This sea­son has been quite a trib­ute.

In his first year as a starter (he came off the bench the past two cam­paigns), O’Con­nor is pump­ing in the points. He’s second on the team in scor­ing and av­er­ages about 12 points per game for the Cru­saders, who en­joyed quite a reg­u­lar sea­son.

Judge fin­ished Cath­ol­ic League play at 9-5, good enough for fifth place in the tough di­vi­sion.

The Cru­saders now have a mar­quee game Fri­day night when they meet host Arch­bish­op Ry­an in a Cath­ol­ic League quarterfi­nal.

The Raid­ers also fin­ished 9-5 in PCL play, but took fourth place by vir­tue of a vic­tory over Judge three weeks ago.

The Cru­saders are led by a trio of seni­ors, O’Con­nor, point guard Mike Power and fran­chise wing guard Marc Rodrig­uez. To­geth­er, these guys have lif­ted Judge to its best sea­son in re­cent memory.

And if it looks like the co­hes­ive­ness of the play­ers, com­bined with strong game­plans, is help­ing Judge win games against teams with more tal­ent, that’s be­cause it’s ex­actly what’s hap­pen­ing.

“I’ve played with these guys for years,” said O’Con­nor, who lives in May­fair. “We played to­geth­er in AAU with the North­east Sting. They’re really good, they star­ted last year. This is my first year start­ing, but I knew what to ex­pect.

“We play bet­ter be­cause we play to­geth­er. We don’t have a big guy, we are just about all un­der (6-foot-3) so we have to do things to win. Play­ing to­geth­er is one of those things.”

O’Con­nor’s forte is light­ing it up from the out­side. He’s the per­fect com­ple­ment to Rodrig­uez, who is also a sniper.

“I work well with him be­cause a lot of times he’ll get (double teamed) and that means I’ll be open,” O’Con­nor said. “We have a lot of guys who can score. Marc can score from any­where, but it’s good when he has some help. The more people you have who can score, the tough­er you are to stop.”

When O’Con­nor talks about bas­ket­ball, he is quick to talk about the im­port­ant things, like fun­da­ment­als and shar­ing the ball. It’s al­most like he’s a coach in train­ing.

It’s pos­sible. These things can run in the fam­ily.

His fath­er, Jim, is a long­time coach for the St. Matt’s CYO team. When he was in grade school, O’Con­nor sat un­der the learn­ing tree of his fath­er and def­in­itely picked up some tips.

“I liked play­ing for him, he treated me like one of the guys,” O’Con­nor said. “I’ve nev­er thought about coach­ing, but I guess I would like to do it. I love be­ing around the game.”

Now he hopes to be around the game as long as pos­sible while wear­ing a Judge uni­form..

O’Con­nor and his team­mates are now one win away from ac­com­plish­ing their ul­ti­mate goal, mak­ing the Palestra. Mak­ing the cham­pi­on­ship — and pos­sibly win­ning it — would be a dream come true, but they can’t worry about win­ning the league be­fore they win their first play­off game.

“Our goal all year has been to make the Palestra,” O’Con­nor said. “Once you get there, any­thing can hap­pen. We get there, who knows what can hap­pen?”

After bas­ket­ball sea­son, O’Con­nor won’t get much of a break.

He’s also a shortstop on the Cru­saders’ base­ball team.

Last year, like in bas­ket­ball this year, the Cru­saders sur­prised many. There, they suffered just one reg­u­lar sea­son loss and went on to fin­ish atop the stand­ings.

“Last year we had a lot of good seni­ors, like (Dan) Ham­mer and (Tom) Pen­ko, so I wasn’t sur­prised we did well,” O’Con­nor said. “This year, I think we’re go­ing to be bet­ter than people think. We have good play­ers. I think we can be good.”

Between now and the end of base­ball sea­son, O’Con­nor will pick a col­lege, where hope­fully he’ll con­tin­ue his bas­ket­ball ca­reer. Base­ball is still an op­tion.

“I’m wait­ing to see what hap­pens,” O’Con­nor said. “I’m hop­ing a school of­fers, I’m wait­ing to see if any­one con­tacts me.

“Ma­jor? I’m think­ing about civil en­gin­eer­ing. I have cous­ins and uncles who work in that field, and it’s a good job. Plus, it pays well.”