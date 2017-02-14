Playing for Pop

When Matt O’Connor is on the court, he gets a pretty good ovation.
O’Connor is a senior shooting guard on the Father Judge High School basketball team, and his family makes up a pretty big cheering section. Among those who make their voices heard are his mom and dad and his sister, who is a cheerleader for St. Hubert, and his grandfather.
“You can definitely hear them,” O’Connor said. “They’re loud. They are very supportive.”
Another member of his fan club is no longer in the stands, and it’s definitely made basketball season a rough one
His grandfather on his father’s side died about a month ago after a short illness.
O’Connor was very close to him, and one thing his grandfather loved was watching the Crusaders light it up.
“It’s been really tough, we were really close and he never missed a game,” O’Connor said. “It just happened out of nowhere, really. He was fine and then he got sick.
“It’s been tough, but basketball has helped. It’s good to do something to get my mind off it. Plus, he loved basketball, so I like playing it for him.”
This season has been quite a tribute.
In his first year as a starter (he came off the bench the past two campaigns), O’Connor is pumping in the points. He’s second on the team in scoring and averages about 12 points per game for the Crusaders, who enjoyed quite a regular season.
Judge finished Catholic League play at 9-5, good enough for fifth place in the tough division.
The Crusaders now have a marquee game Friday night when they meet host Archbishop Ryan in a Catholic League quarterfinal.
The Raiders also finished 9-5 in PCL play, but took fourth place by virtue of a victory over Judge three weeks ago.
The Crusaders are led by a trio of seniors, O’Connor, point guard Mike Power and franchise wing guard Marc Rodriguez. Together, these guys have lifted Judge to its best season in recent memory.
And if it looks like the cohesiveness of the players, combined with strong gameplans, is helping Judge win games against teams with more talent, that’s because it’s exactly what’s happening.
“I’ve played with these guys for years,” said O’Connor, who lives in Mayfair. “We played together in AAU with the Northeast Sting. They’re really good, they started last year. This is my first year starting, but I knew what to expect.
“We play better because we play together. We don’t have a big guy, we are just about all under (6-foot-3) so we have to do things to win. Playing together is one of those things.”
O’Connor’s forte is lighting it up from the outside. He’s the perfect complement to Rodriguez, who is also a sniper.
“I work well with him because a lot of times he’ll get (double teamed) and that means I’ll be open,” O’Connor said. “We have a lot of guys who can score. Marc can score from anywhere, but it’s good when he has some help. The more people you have who can score, the tougher you are to stop.”
When O’Connor talks about basketball, he is quick to talk about the important things, like fundamentals and sharing the ball. It’s almost like he’s a coach in training.
It’s possible. These things can run in the family.
His father, Jim, is a longtime coach for the St. Matt’s CYO team. When he was in grade school, O’Connor sat under the learning tree of his father and definitely picked up some tips.
“I liked playing for him, he treated me like one of the guys,” O’Connor said. “I’ve never thought about coaching, but I guess I would like to do it. I love being around the game.”
Now he hopes to be around the game as long as possible while wearing a Judge uniform..
O’Connor and his teammates are now one win away from accomplishing their ultimate goal, making the Palestra. Making the championship — and possibly winning it — would be a dream come true, but they can’t worry about winning the league before they win their first playoff game.
“Our goal all year has been to make the Palestra,” O’Connor said. “Once you get there, anything can happen. We get there, who knows what can happen?”
After basketball season, O’Connor won’t get much of a break.
He’s also a shortstop on the Crusaders’ baseball team.
Last year, like in basketball this year, the Crusaders surprised many. There, they suffered just one regular season loss and went on to finish atop the standings.
“Last year we had a lot of good seniors, like (Dan) Hammer and (Tom) Penko, so I wasn’t surprised we did well,” O’Connor said. “This year, I think we’re going to be better than people think. We have good players. I think we can be good.”
Between now and the end of baseball season, O’Connor will pick a college, where hopefully he’ll continue his basketball career. Baseball is still an option.
“I’m waiting to see what happens,” O’Connor said. “I’m hoping a school offers, I’m waiting to see if anyone contacts me.
“Major? I’m thinking about civil engineering. I have cousins and uncles who work in that field, and it’s a good job. Plus, it pays well.”