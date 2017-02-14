Photos released after Mayfair bank heist

An uniden­ti­fied man used a de­mand note to rob a May­fair bank last Thursday, but he left sur­veil­lance pho­tos be­hind.

The crime happened at about 4:08 p.m. at M&T Bank, 7121 Frank­ford Ave. The rob­ber ap­proached a tell­er and passed the de­mand note, prompt­ing the tell­er to sur­render an un­dis­closed amount of cash. The rob­ber fled on foot south­bound on Frank­ford.

He was de­scribed as white, in his late 30s or 40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin, with a goat­ee beard. He wore a white hood­ie over a red T-shirt, blue jeans, red sneak­ers, a gray skull cap, black sunglasses and black gloves. Call 215-418-4000 to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

