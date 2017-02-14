Photos released after Mayfair bank heist

An unidentified man used a demand note to rob a Mayfair bank last Thursday, but he left surveillance photos behind.
The crime happened at about 4:08 p.m. at M&T Bank, 7121 Frankford Ave. The robber approached a teller and passed the demand note, prompting the teller to surrender an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber fled on foot southbound on Frankford.
He was described as white, in his late 30s or 40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, thin, with a goatee beard. He wore a white hoodie over a red T-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers, a gray skull cap, black sunglasses and black gloves. Call 215-418-4000 to report information. ••
