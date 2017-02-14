Pets of the Week: Feb. 15, 2017

Navy needs a new home
Navy is a handsome chap who was surrendered with another dog for being too much responsibility. He is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. His tag number is A34379015.
The big 77-pound dog does great in a no-pull harness. He is 3 to 5 years old and has had some housetraining. He smiles, is affectionate and likes to lean on people for love.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Sienna is a sweetheart
Sienna is a friendly and sweet young lady who loves toys, lounging in sunny windows and spending time with others. She is in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue.
She would do well with other cats or by herself. She was rescued from an animal shelter after being surrendered with an embedded collar injury. She has fully healed.
Sienna, 2, is spayed and current on vaccinations, and has tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit http://nar.rescuegroups.org ••
