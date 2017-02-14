Pets of the Week: Feb. 15, 2017

Navy needs a new home

Navy is a hand­some chap who was sur­rendered with an­oth­er dog for be­ing too much re­spons­ib­il­ity. He is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. His tag num­ber is A34379015.

The big 77-pound dog does great in a no-pull har­ness. He is 3 to 5 years old and has had some house­train­ing. He smiles, is af­fec­tion­ate and likes to lean on people for love.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Si­enna is a sweet­heart

Si­enna is a friendly and sweet young lady who loves toys, loun­ging in sunny win­dows and spend­ing time with oth­ers. She is in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue.

She would do well with oth­er cats or by her­self. She was res­cued from an an­im­al shel­ter after be­ing sur­rendered with an em­bed­ded col­lar in­jury. She has fully healed.

Si­enna, 2, is spayed and cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and has tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it ht­tp://nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.