Letters to the Editor: Feb. 15, 2017

We must buy Amer­ic­an

I am an 86-year-old wid­ow.

My hus­band was a cloth­ing cut­ter for men’s cloth­ing and made a good salary, which we lived on. These days, we need either a mil­it­ary man or a busi­ness ty­coon to run this coun­try, not the leeches we now have in Wash­ing­ton, D.C.

Bring back food grown in this coun­try, man­u­fac­ture all things – clothes, fur­niture, cars, re­fri­ger­at­ors – even if we have to pay a little more be­cause it’s made in the USA.

All my fur­niture is made in Pennsylvania or South Car­o­lina, 55 years old and still good as new.

Philom­ena Am­ati

Up­per Holmes­burg

Show re­spect for Trump

Phil­adelphia is a dis­grace and should be ashamed.

Wheth­er one is Re­pub­lic­an or Demo­crat is not the point. Our gov­ernor or may­or should have greeted the pres­id­ent at the air­port.

This is dis­respect­ful to the of­fice. With our may­or caus­ing the city to lose fed­er­al fund­ing, the bur­den will now be placed on the tax­pay­ers.

The work­ing class will be forced to leave the city in dire straits. The re­main­ing cit­izens can thank their politi­cians.

Joseph W. Casee Sr.

Fox Chase

Dems like to over­reach

In re­sponse to Al Tauben­ber­ger’s op-ed, “Soda tax hav­ing neg­at­ive im­pact on small busi­nesses,” pub­lished on Feb. 8:

I would like to start off by giv­ing Re­pub­lic­an City Coun­cil­man at large Al Tauben­ber­ger cred­it for tak­ing a stance against this aw­ful tax. But I do have one cor­rec­tion for Coun­cil­man Tauben­ber­ger. This tax is a gro­cery tax — not just a soda tax. The over­all hurt of this tax goes bey­ond be­lief.

Coun­cil­man Tauben­ber­ger speaks of the city’s re­spons­ib­il­ity to broaden the tax base of Phil­adelphia. As a tax­pay­er and a Re­pub­lic­an con­ser­vat­ive, I be­lieve there is nev­er a con­ver­sa­tion on pro­grams that might not be needed in the city of Phil­adelphia.

Also in this ed­it­or­i­al, the coun­cil­man speaks of the city go­ing too far. I would like to tell the coun­cil­man that’s called gov­ern­ment over­reach. It’s not only in the city we live in, it’s in the state we live in and the coun­try we live in. A cer­tain polit­ic­al group likes to tell us how to live our lives.

Dav­id Lee

Park­wood

We need to show more love for ‘The Don­ald’

How quickly the Amer­ic­an people have for­got­ten Don­ald Trump. There once was a time when all walks of life, from all parts of the world, would con­verge, mingle and meet at Don­ald’s house, and with great pleas­ure.

When I say house, I mean his great casi­nos in At­lantic City, bet­ter known as the Trump Plaza and the Taj Ma­hal. And all were wel­comed with open arms be­cause he built these palaces of grandeur to en­ter­tain the masses of the world and noth­ing was left too short of ex­tra­vag­ance to please.

Trump offered his best be­cause he wanted to give the best. By giv­ing his best, people ap­pre­ci­ated his hos­pit­al­ity, or they wouldn’t keep com­ing back to his house. For those pros­per­ous times in At­lantic City, people wanted to feel im­port­ant and good. He re­spec­ted his people from all walks of life in­to his house.

But what has happened to change all that now? The once-proud people of Amer­ica have turned against a man who was deemed as “The Man with the Hair.” A man who wel­comed the world to his house, but now is be­ing scalped by the un­ap­pre­ci­at­ive masses who once loved “The Don­ald.”

All Trump is try­ing to do is make things bet­ter for the people. Bet­ter in the sense of provid­ing a se­cure and safe Amer­ica for all cit­izens who are di­li­gent to our way of life and ci­vil­ity.

Like the plaque on Harry Tru­man’s desk in the White House read, “The buck stops here,” for Trump, a sim­il­ar in­scrip­tion would read, “Evil stops here.” It’s not about race or creed but about safe­guard­ing against po­ten­tial un­desir­ables who aim to do harm be­fore they cross the threshold. Is there something wrong with that idea? We do it at sport­ing events and be­fore en­ter­ing gov­ern­ment build­ings.

So let’s re­col­lect those good times we spent at his house when we all felt safe and now wel­come Trump to his new house, the White House. Let’s show the good sports­man­ship like the de­cent Amer­ic­ans we once were and cut out the hos­til­ity, chaos, may­hem and hate. Let’s work on keep­ing our house, our coun­try and our cit­izens, safe and united to­geth­er once again.

Al Ulus

Somer­ton

