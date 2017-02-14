GWHS worker allegedly sold pot to students

A cafeteria worker at George Washington High School is facing drug trafficking charges after police saw him allegedly selling marijuana to students inside the Somerton school.
Narcotics investigators from the Philadelphia police arrested Robert Lumpkin, 31, on Feb. 1 during a traffic stop on the 4600 block of Whitaker Ave. The cops were following Lumpkin when he allegedly failed to use a turn signal. Police allegedly found $280 worth of marijuana in the car and Lumpkin’s home on the 2400 block of N. 21st St.
Philadelphia police had placed Lumpkin under surveillance after a school police officer reported on Jan. 31 that Lumpkin was distributing narcotics on school grounds. Video recorded by security cameras in the school allegedly showed Lumpkin “engaging in the transaction with students and going into a bathroom with students for short periods of time and exiting with the students.”
Lumpkin was charged with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver. In a prepared statement, a school district spokesman said that Lumpkin has been suspended from his job without pay.
Lumpkin is free on $15,000 bail. A Feb. 16 preliminary hearing was postponed in advance and has not been rescheduled. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.