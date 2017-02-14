GWHS worker allegedly sold pot to students

A cafet­er­ia work­er at George Wash­ing­ton High School is fa­cing drug traf­fick­ing charges after po­lice saw him al­legedly selling marijuana to stu­dents in­side the Somer­ton school.

Nar­cot­ics in­vest­ig­at­ors from the Phil­adelphia po­lice ar­res­ted Robert Lump­kin, 31, on Feb. 1 dur­ing a traffic stop on the 4600 block of Whi­taker Ave. The cops were fol­low­ing Lump­kin when he al­legedly failed to use a turn sig­nal. Po­lice al­legedly found $280 worth of marijuana in the car and Lump­kin’s home on the 2400 block of N. 21st St.

Phil­adelphia po­lice had placed Lump­kin un­der sur­veil­lance after a school po­lice of­ficer re­por­ted on Jan. 31 that Lump­kin was dis­trib­ut­ing nar­cot­ics on school grounds. Video re­cor­ded by se­cur­ity cam­er­as in the school al­legedly showed Lump­kin “en­ga­ging in the trans­ac­tion with stu­dents and go­ing in­to a bath­room with stu­dents for short peri­ods of time and ex­it­ing with the stu­dents.”

Lump­kin was charged with drug pos­ses­sion and pos­ses­sion with in­tent to de­liv­er. In a pre­pared state­ment, a school dis­trict spokes­man said that Lump­kin has been sus­pen­ded from his job without pay.

Lump­kin is free on $15,000 bail. A Feb. 16 pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing was post­poned in ad­vance and has not been res­ched­uled. ••

