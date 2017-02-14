Franklin Towne rolling behind senior Petroski

Sky­ler Pet­roski has had plenty of reas­ons to cel­eb­rate.

The Frank­lin Towne Charter High School seni­or has tasted cham­pi­on­ships in soc­cer, where she plays mid­field, and soft­ball, where she plays third base. But this winter, she’s en­joy­ing an­oth­er mo­nu­ment­al sea­son.

“I think this sea­son has been so good be­cause we put it all to­geth­er as a team,” said Pet­roski, who starts at guard for the bas­ket­ball team.

“The biggest thing has been our ef­fort, that’s what’s kept us go­ing. We play to­geth­er.”

The Coyotes are in the midst of their best bas­ket­ball sea­son of all time. This sea­son, led by coach Bri­anna O’Don­nell, Frank­lin Towne fin­ished in second place in the Phil­adelphia Pub­lic League Liberty Di­vi­sion, go­ing 9-1.

On Monday, the Coyotes de­feated Park­wood North­w­est 43-34 in a Pub­lic League quarterfi­nal. They will play Wed­nes­day at Phil­adelphia Academy Charter.

“I have a roster of 14 girls who prac­tice or play games six days a week in or­der to im­prove,” O’Don­nell said. “From our lead scorer all the way down our bench, the com­mit­ment by the girls on this year’s team has been at an all-time high. As the coach, I at­trib­ute their sac­ri­fices as the reas­on for why we had such a re­cord-set­ting sea­son.”

While the team has had con­tri­bu­tions from every­one, Pet­roski has def­in­itely been the lead­er.

The Port Rich­mond nat­ive also helps on the court. She av­er­ages about 6.5 points per game, and the same num­ber of re­bounds. She also leads the team in steals.

“Bas­ket­ball is the only sport I’ve played all four years, so I’m really happy we’re do­ing this my seni­or year. We have a lot of seni­ors, so it’s ex­cit­ing to do well this year.

“I think I’ve been a lead­er my whole life, not just in sports, but in school, too.”

The lead­er­ship is evid­ent to her coach.

“More im­port­antly than her con­tri­bu­tions on the court over the past four years, Sky­ler has be­come a quiet lead­er of this team,” O’Don­nell said. “I have come to rely on her work eth­ic and ded­ic­a­tion to the team, and I can see that the oth­er play­ers have fol­lowed her ex­ample. This is a play­er who is will­ing to do whatever is asked by the coach­ing staff. In work­ing closely with her day in and day out, I have come to learn that her top con­cern is what can she do to make the team bet­ter.

“Wheth­er it is know­ing the plays, set­ting up equip­ment or re­bound­ing for a team­mate, she has gone above and bey­ond. In my ca­reer as a coach, it is rare to find a high school ath­lete who plays be­cause they simply love to com­pete. Sky­ler doesn’t worry about any in­di­vidu­al stats, she is most proud of the team’s re­cord she has helped to build with her team­mates.”

When she’s not play­ing sports, Pet­roski keeps busy. She’s in stu­dent gov­ern­ment, where she helps plan dances and oth­er activ­it­ies, and she’s also in her school’s ment­or­ing pro­gram, where she helps young­er stu­dents get ac­climated to high school life.

But ath­let­ics have taken up the bulk of Pet­roski’s time.

In the fall, Frank­lin Towne ad­vanced to the girls soc­cer cham­pi­on­ship be­fore fall­ing to Cent­ral in a hard-fought match­up. It was the first time since Pet­roski en­rolled at Frank­lin Towne that the team didn’t bring home a cham­pi­on­ship.

Dur­ing the spring of her ju­ni­or year, Pet­roski played a huge part in help­ing the Coyotes win a Pub­lic League soft­ball cham­pi­on­ship.

The third base­man was forced to the mound after Frank­lin Towne’s pitch­er was ejec­ted. She re­spon­ded by pitch­ing an in­ning in re­lief and guid­ing the team to a cham­pi­on­ship.

The Coyotes have their work cut out for them if they want to win a bas­ket­ball title, but that’s the goal.

However Pet­roski is ma­ture enough to real­ize that if the sea­son ends without a ban­ner, it doesn’t mean it was an un­suc­cess­ful one.

“I would love to win a cham­pi­on­ship, it would mean everything to me, it would be the per­fect way to end the sea­son,” Pet­roski said. “But if we don’t win, I just want us to have fun. We’ve worked so hard for it. I don’t want us to end the sea­son with our heads down. I want to end it proud be­cause we had a great year.”

Whenev­er Pet­roski’s sea­son comes to a close, so likely will her schol­ast­ic bas­ket­ball ca­reer.

Next year, she plans on go­ing to Penn State to study nurs­ing. She’s made the de­cision to not play sports in col­lege so she can fo­cus on ath­let­ics. While she may take part in in­tra­mur­als, she won’t be play­ing on a team.

“I think that’s what makes me play so hard,” Pet­roski said. “I want to fo­cus on be­ing a nurse. That’s a good job be­cause I really like help­ing people, and that seems like the per­fect job for me.

“I think that’s why I’m hav­ing so much fun this year. I know it’s my last year. Every game, I’m play­ing as hard as I can be­cause I don’t want it to end.

“I love soft­ball, but I don’t want to play yet. I want bas­ket­ball to last as long as pos­sible.” ••

