Franklin Towne rolling behind senior Petroski

Skyler Petroski has had plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The Franklin Towne Charter High School senior has tasted championships in soccer, where she plays midfield, and softball, where she plays third base. But this winter, she’s enjoying another monumental season.
“I think this season has been so good because we put it all together as a team,” said Petroski, who starts at guard for the basketball team.
“The biggest thing has been our effort, that’s what’s kept us going. We play together.”
The Coyotes are in the midst of their best basketball season of all time. This season, led by coach Brianna O’Donnell, Franklin Towne finished in second place in the Philadelphia Public League Liberty Division, going 9-1.
On Monday, the Coyotes defeated Parkwood Northwest 43-34 in a Public League quarterfinal. They will play Wednesday at Philadelphia Academy Charter.
“I have a roster of 14 girls who practice or play games six days a week in order to improve,” O’Donnell said. “From our lead scorer all the way down our bench, the commitment by the girls on this year’s team has been at an all-time high. As the coach, I attribute their sacrifices as the reason for why we had such a record-setting season.”
While the team has had contributions from everyone, Petroski has definitely been the leader.
The Port Richmond native also helps on the court. She averages about 6.5 points per game, and the same number of rebounds. She also leads the team in steals.
“Basketball is the only sport I’ve played all four years, so I’m really happy we’re doing this my senior year. We have a lot of seniors, so it’s exciting to do well this year.
“I think I’ve been a leader my whole life, not just in sports, but in school, too.”
The leadership is evident to her coach.
“More importantly than her contributions on the court over the past four years, Skyler has become a quiet leader of this team,” O’Donnell said. “I have come to rely on her work ethic and dedication to the team, and I can see that the other players have followed her example. This is a player who is willing to do whatever is asked by the coaching staff. In working closely with her day in and day out, I have come to learn that her top concern is what can she do to make the team better.
“Whether it is knowing the plays, setting up equipment or rebounding for a teammate, she has gone above and beyond. In my career as a coach, it is rare to find a high school athlete who plays because they simply love to compete. Skyler doesn’t worry about any individual stats, she is most proud of the team’s record she has helped to build with her teammates.”
When she’s not playing sports, Petroski keeps busy. She’s in student government, where she helps plan dances and other activities, and she’s also in her school’s mentoring program, where she helps younger students get acclimated to high school life.
But athletics have taken up the bulk of Petroski’s time.
In the fall, Franklin Towne advanced to the girls soccer championship before falling to Central in a hard-fought matchup. It was the first time since Petroski enrolled at Franklin Towne that the team didn’t bring home a championship.
During the spring of her junior year, Petroski played a huge part in helping the Coyotes win a Public League softball championship.
The third baseman was forced to the mound after Franklin Towne’s pitcher was ejected. She responded by pitching an inning in relief and guiding the team to a championship.
The Coyotes have their work cut out for them if they want to win a basketball title, but that’s the goal.
However Petroski is mature enough to realize that if the season ends without a banner, it doesn’t mean it was an unsuccessful one.
“I would love to win a championship, it would mean everything to me, it would be the perfect way to end the season,” Petroski said. “But if we don’t win, I just want us to have fun. We’ve worked so hard for it. I don’t want us to end the season with our heads down. I want to end it proud because we had a great year.”
Whenever Petroski’s season comes to a close, so likely will her scholastic basketball career.
Next year, she plans on going to Penn State to study nursing. She’s made the decision to not play sports in college so she can focus on athletics. While she may take part in intramurals, she won’t be playing on a team.
“I think that’s what makes me play so hard,” Petroski said. “I want to focus on being a nurse. That’s a good job because I really like helping people, and that seems like the perfect job for me.
“I think that’s why I’m having so much fun this year. I know it’s my last year. Every game, I’m playing as hard as I can because I don’t want it to end.
“I love softball, but I don’t want to play yet. I want basketball to last as long as possible.” ••
