Calendar of Events: Feb. 15, 2017

Thursday, Feb. 16
EVENTS
Adult Painting Classes Resurrection Regional Catholic School, Castor and Shelmire avenues. Beginners and more experienced students will receive individualized instructions in their choice of media. Ten-week sessions available Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost and inf.: 215-742-1127.
American Red Cross Blood Donations 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Arts & Crafts Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays at 12:45 p.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Bingo St. Anne Senior Community Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bingo at 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays. Free transportation. 215-426-9799.
Birthday Party 12:45 p.m. Musical entertainer Todd Horn will celebrate February birthdays. 215-698-7300.
Cardio Kickboxing with Sheryl Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Ceramics Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.
Chess Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Dance Classes Torresdale Playground, 9550 Frankford Ave. Jazz, ballet and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 registration fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.
Enhance Fitness St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10:30 a.m. Also Fridays. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Healing Exercise KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
It’s About Time 9 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Watch repair, new watches and costume jewelry for sale. 215-698-7300.
Karaoke Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Thursdays (except third Thursday) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Kids Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Knitting Club Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6-8 p.m. $5. 215-685-9394.
Lecture Sponsored by RSVP Philadelphia. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Geared to veterans. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lunch. Held every third Thursday. 267-345-7787.
Lunch and Entertainment KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.
Philadelphia’s First Toastmasters Club Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. 7 to 9 p.m. Members learn to improve public speaking and leadership skills and develop effective communication skills. Refreshments. $5. Continues every first and third Thursday of the month. 215-518-9319.
Range of Motion Exercise KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
RSVP Philadelphia’s Veterans Program 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Lunch, information on entitlements. Free. 267-345-7787.
Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. With Herb Caplan. There is a fee for guests. 9:15 and 11:45 a.m. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:40 a.m. Instructor Donna Price. $5. 215-698-7300.
Wii Bowling Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-831-2926.
Yoga Picariello Recreation Center, 10811 Calera Road. Yoga for all levels. Bring your own mat. $25 per month or $8 per class. 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. 267-738-8393.
Yoga with Gina Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Zumba with Denise Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Zumba Fitness Class 6:30 p.m. Tina’s Center Stage Studio of Dance, 3401 Friendship St. $5. Free first class with mention of “Zumba Love.” Instructor Hannah Tilton. 267-228-1827 or hannaht.zumba.com. Continues Feb. 23.
Zumba Gold for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per session. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-adphila.org
MEETINGS
Friends of Pennypack Park Deer Meadows Retirement Community, 8301 Roosevelt Blvd., main entrance (rear of complex), 7:30 p.m., 215-934-PARK. Group meets third Thursday every month.
Nar-Anon Northeast Philadelphia Livengrin Foundation, 9140 Academy Road. For anyone affected by someone’s drug addiction. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Nicotine Anonymous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step support program for those who want to stop using nicotine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.
Rhawnhurst Civic Association Eyes and Ears Blockwatch. Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church, 7701 Loretto Ave. 6:30 p.m.
Upper Holmesburg Civic Association St. Dominic’s Marian Hall, 8532 Frankford Ave., 7 p.m. The group meets monthly on the third Thursday except July and August.
Friday, Feb. 17
EVENTS
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Torresdale Campus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Beginner Line Dancing Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Beginner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Bingo Ukrainian Cathedral, 801 N. 8th St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 7 p.m. Private parking lot on premises. 215-829-8103.
Bingo Our Lady of Consolation Parish, 7051 Tulip St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Parking in church lot. Handicapped accessible. 215-333-0442.
Chair Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Children’s Tumbling Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. Children 4 and older can learn tumbling. 6 to 8 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Civil Air Patrol 8501 State Road. Learn aerospace, military leadership, drill and more. For boys and girls ages 12 through 19. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 267-250-6311.
Clay Creations St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-426-9799.
Dance Classes for Children Lower Mayfair Playground, Robbins Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Jazz and hip-hop for ages 4 to 6 at 6:15 p.m. and ages 7 to 10 at 7:15 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Boys hip-hop. 6-7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Education and Resource Fair Sponsored by City Controller Alan Butkovitz. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Also participating: Councilman Bobby Henon, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione, state Rep. John Taylor and the office of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady. Senior fraud tips, housing and credit counseling, retirement planning, food, refreshments and raffles. 215-686-8896.
Kingdom Keepers Christian Kids Club Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-8:30 p.m. Stories, music, art, sports, games, crafts, snacks, contests, fellowship and monthly seasonal activities. For kids in first through fifth grades. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Line Dance Party Johnny Tocco oldies/line dance party hosted by Miss Susan’s Entertainment & Dance. Albert’s Cafe, Grant and Academy. $5 cover/cash bar. 7 to 11 p.m. Free lessons available. 215-280-9765 or misssusan@verizon.net
Line Dancing Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Senior Citizens Club Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Service Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 7:30 p.m. 215-624-9600.
Shuffleboard Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Board available to members at other times. 215-685-0576.
SilverSneakers Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Muscular strength training class. Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. $2 per class if not covered by your insurance. 215-685-0576. Also at: Aria Health, Torresdale Campus. 10800 Knights Road. Fridays. $6 per class. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-612-4576.
SilverSneakers Boom Muscle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:10 p.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 9:15 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSplash Klein Life, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for SilverSneakers. $5 for guests. 8:45 a.m. Also Mondays and Wednesdays. 215-698-7300.
Single Seniors 62-plus invited to happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Call for location. 215-380-9144.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for beginners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Spiritual Cinema & Discussion 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. Featured presentation: The Hired Heart, a light romantic comedy with Penelope Ann Miller. Free popcorn and iced tea. Good will offering appreciated. 215-969-3645.
Star Party Campfire Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 7:30 p.m. $5 for adults and $3 for children. 215-357-4005 or churchvillenaturecenter.org
Texas Hold’em Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also Tuesdays. 215-685-0576.
Tumbling with JoJo Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 3:30 p.m. www.tumblingwithjojo.com
Youth Group Ministry Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-9 p.m. For students in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fellowship, music and art. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Zumba Gold with Miriam Martinez. Free for Silver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Northeast Sunrisers Rotary Club 7:15 a.m. Country Club Diner, 1717 Cottman Ave.
St. Martin of Tours Senior Group School hall, 5701 Loretto Ave. 11 a.m. Anyone 50 or older welcome for coffee, doughnuts, bingo and pinochle.
Widow & Widower Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Saturday, Feb. 18
EVENTS
Arts and Crafts Class for Children Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. First month and registration is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.
Author Book Signing 2 to 4 p.m. Barnes & Noble, Neshaminy Mall. ESPN senior sportswriter Dana O’Neil will sign her new book, Long Shots, chronicling the Villanova men’s basketball team that won last year’s NCAA title.
Brownies Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for girls in first and second grades. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215-685-8734.
Cardio Kettlebell with Jackie Moon Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Early Morning Bird Walk Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 8 to 10 a.m. 215-357-4005 or churchvillenaturecenter.org
Flea Market VFW Post 1597, 901 Bellevue Ave., Croydon. 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No charge for space rentals. Donations accepted for veterans table. 267-307-7916.
Fun with Stop Motion 2 p.m. Holmesburg Library, 7810 Frankford Ave. Learn how to use stop-motion technology on an iPad. This is a family program for school-age children. 215-685-8756.
Gymnastics Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for ages 5 to 8. $5. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-8734.
Indoor Flea Market Conducted by Philadelphia Flea Markets. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 820 Spring Garden St. More than 85 vendors offering furniture, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, linens, glassware and more. Food court. Parking and admission free. Continues March 4 and 18. 215-625-FLEA or www.philafleamarkets.org
Mighty, Mighty Construction Site Storytime Barnes & Noble children’s department, Neshaminy Mall. 11 a.m. Coloring and activities follow. 215-364-4235.
Pilates with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Preschool Program Registration Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Four- and 5-year-old Pre-K program on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. $95 per month. 3-year-old preschool program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. $70 per month. 215-685-9394.
Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code st luke’s memorial (case sensitive). Or, call 1-800-Red Cross.
Tumbling Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Tumbling for kids ages 4 to 14. 10 a.m. 215-685-8734.
Wild Thing Character Visit Barnes & Noble children’s department, Neshaminy Mall. Storytime, coloring and activities. 12:30 p.m. 215-364-4235.
MEETINGS
Singles 55+ Breakfast Call for location. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.
To Live Again For widows and widowers. 1:30 p.m. Langhorne United Methodist Church, 301 E. Maple Ave., Langhorne. Meets third Saturday of the month. 267-343-3273.
Sunday, Feb. 19
EVENTS
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Ballet, acrobatics, tap. 1:30 to 3 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Kid’s Club St. Petri-Hope Church 6816 Jackson St. Kids from kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome. Hear stories of our faith, make crafts, and learn how to play handbells. 4 to 5 p.m. 215-333-4103.
Lenape Clay Bead Making. Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 2 p.m. $5. 215-357-4005 or churchvillenaturecenter.org
Sculpt & Tone Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Classic KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for members. Guests $5. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Thrift Shop Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, 4301 Tyson Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-624-9130.
Thrift Store Memorial Church of St. Luke’s,1946 Welsh Road. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-969-3645.
Yoga 4:30 p.m. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 1946 Welsh Road. $10 per class, bring mat. 215-969-3645.
Yoga Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. 7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous Nazareth Hospital 2nd floor conference room, 2601 Holme Ave. 12-step program for all eating disorders. 10:30 a.m. Also on Fridays at 6 p.m. 215-745-9661.
Women’s Al-Anon Meeting 4945 Friendship St. Meeting for women affected by a loved one’s drinking. 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY
Tuesday, Feb. 21
EVENTS
Adult Martial Arts Classes Max Myers Recreation Center, 1601 Hellerman St. Classes held Tuesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. $45 per month. Call for time and inf.: 215-685-1242.
Ceramics Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramic Classes Disston Recreation Center, 4423 Longshore Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-335-1163.
Chair Yoga St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 9:30 a.m. For age 50 or older. No class on second Tuesday of the month. 215-426-9799.
Computer Assistance Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 1 p.m. One-on-one sessions available by appointment. 215-831-2926.
Creating with the Color Wheel St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Participants will mix paint to create a color wheel and use this color technique to create a design. 215-426-9799.
Cub Scout Pack 160 Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Cottman Ave. Family-oriented program is designed for boys ages 7 to 10. 7 p.m. 215-783-6405.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Adult hip-hop. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Exercise Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Greater Philadelphia Chorale Rehearsals St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Colfax St. All singers are invited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.
Journey’s Way: Next Chapter 12:45 p.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For those 55 or older. 215-698-7300.
Kids Tumbling Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. Ages 3-6. 215-698-3012.
Knitting Nook KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Make lap covers, hats, shawls and booties for children and adults who are receiving treatments for serious illnesses at local hospitals. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Training Seminar Learn how to change lives while embracing your own. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. Register. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Lunch & Bingo KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 1 p.m.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1 p.m. Instructor Herb Caplan. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneakers Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:45 a.m. Instructor Miriam Martinez. $5.
Singing St. John Neumann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cappella chorus is holding open auditions for spring performances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for advanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Storytime Barnes & Noble children’s department, Neshaminy Mall, 11 a.m. Coloring and activities follow. Free. Recommended for ages 2-8. 215-364-4235.
Tai Chi Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994.
Tone Class KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $3. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Turbo Kick. Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.
Yoga Boyle Recreation Center, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mallory@yahoo.com
Yoga Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for Athletic, SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit members. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon Meeting St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hawthorne and Tyson avenues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
John Birch Society 7-9 p.m. Holmesburg Recreation Center, Rhawn and Ditman streets. DVD presentation on The Constitution is the Solution. Refreshments.
Lawncrest Community Association St. William social hall, Argyle and Robbins streets. 7 p.m. 215-342-5642.
N.A. Meeting for Friends and Family of Addicts Aria Torresdale, Mansion House conference room, Red Lion and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.
Morning Glories Vogt Recreation Center, Cottage and Unruh streets. For men and women 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speakers, refreshments, bingo. 215-338-4767.
Northwood Academy Charter School Board 5:30 p.m. 4621 Castor Ave. Future meetings on March 20, April 18, May 15 and June 19. northwoodcs.org
Northwood Civic Association St. James Lutheran Church, Castor Avenue and Pratt Street. 7 p.m. 215-856-3310.
Rotary Club of Frankford-Northeast Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave. The group meets for lunch every Tuesday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Weight Loss Group Trevose Behavior Modification Program. 5:30 p.m. Bucks County Technology Park, 4800 Street Road, Trevose. For an application, send a stamped self-addressed envelope to P.O. Box 11674, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Women’s Empowerment Group The Share Center, 7137 Torresdale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
EVENTS
Ab Blast Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 5:30 to 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Art Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. Class is taught by a professional instructor. 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Boot Camp with John Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
Cardio Kettlebell with Dottie O Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Cardio Workout KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Fee. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Chess KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 2 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Child and Teen Acting Classes Portside Arts Center, 2531 E. Lehigh Ave. Acting classes for kids ages 5 to 17. Classes are sorted by age. 4 to 8 p.m. 215-427-1514.
Core Training KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Contemporary, musical theater, jazz and improv. 267-475-7005.
Dance and Tone Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 6:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Drama Class Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to register. 215-685-1227.
Heal Your Heart From Loss Free Library of Northampton Township, 25 Upper Holland Road in Richboro. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Donna Glatz, widow of slain Lawncrest jeweler William Glatz, will share the story of her husband’s murder. healyourheart8@gmail.com
Healthy Living Series Wesley Enhanced Living Burholme, 7040 Oxford Ave. Proteins. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Info/RSVP: John, 215-220-9862.
Kids Fit Mix with Tyler Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:45 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Kim Reddin Yiddish KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Conversational and informal group celebrating Yiddish in song and speech. 10:40 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Introduction Learn how to move forward in relationships career and challenges. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Line Dancing. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:15 p.m. Free. 215-698-7300.
Lunch & Learn with Journey’s Way 11:45 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For recently retired baby boomers or those thinking of retiring. 215-698-7300.
Mah Jongg. Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington. 7 p.m. Bring your card or buy one. 215-886-8000.
Mah Jongg Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Narcan Training and Kit Distribution Sponsored by DAVE, a drug addiction overdose education program. 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ the King parish hall, 3299 Chesterfield Road. davewarriors73@gmail.com or the DAVE page on Facebook.
Piano Lessons Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Pinochle Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Scrabble KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Second-Hand Shop Ann’s Attic, Holmesburg United Methodist Church, 8118 Frankford Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the church’s daily meal program and weekly food cupboard.
SilverSneakers Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a member. 215-683-1994.
SilverSneakers Circuit KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. Instructor Marvin Dismuke. $5. 215-698-7300.
SilverSneaker Yoga Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Smoking Cessation Classes Nazareth Hospital, seventh-floor rehab conference room, 2601 Holme Ave. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Register: 215-335-7727.
Tai Chi St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10 a.m. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Truancy Prevention Workshop CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents and children welcome. RSVP to Serena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.
Tumbling Program Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. $20 per month plus a one-time registration fee of $5. 7 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Visitation, Prayer and Veneration. Golden-domed Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the Vatican-authorized full-size replica of the Shroud of Turin. Also open Saturdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Young at Heart Single Seniors. Dinner. Also breakfast on Saturdays. 215-695-0510.
Zumba Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Drop-ins welcome. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.
Zumba with Zuly Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.
MEETINGS
Depression Bipolar Support Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.
GRASP St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St. Meeting for anyone grieving who has lost someone to drugs or alcohol disease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Greater Bustleton Civic League, American Heritage Federal Credit Union community room, 2060 Red Lion Road, 7 p.m. Meets on fourth Wednesday of the month. gbcleague.com
Holme Circle Civic Association, St. Jerome’s School Hall, 3031 Stamford St. (at Colfax Street), 7 p.m. Usually meets the fourth Wednesday of the month. 215-518-0914.
Jewish Culture Club Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
S.O.S. Catholic Singles Over Sixty Lunch at Cracker Barrel Restaurant, Neshaminy Mall, 3611 Horizon Blvd., Trevose. 2 p.m. 215-742-5798.
Sunshine Club KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. A forum for women to support each other. Free. 215-698-7300.
Zumba Houseman Recreation Center, 5091 Summerdale Ave. (at Godfrey Avenue). 7 to 8 p.m. $5 each class. 215-685-1240.
Thursday, Feb. 23
EVENTS
Aerobic Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Frankford Campus, 4900 Frankford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Ballroom Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Alten Herren des Cannstatters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.
Computer Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576. 215-698-7300 Ext. 129.
Girl Scouts Immanuel Lutheran School, 1015 Cottman Ave. For girls in grades one to 12. 7 p.m. aslla@aol.com
Low Visions. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support group led by Bette Homer of the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. $1 donation. Lunch is available. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.
Moving On Post Bereavement. 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.
MEETINGS
Alanon Paul’s Run boardroom, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.
AL-Anon Beginners Meeting Nazareth Hospital (Marian Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For anyone affected by a loved one’s drinking. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Handicapped accessible.
Al-Anon Crossroads Community Church, 7721 Torresdale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Al-Anon Beginners. 7:30-9 p.m. Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem.
St. Cecilia Seniors 535 Rhawn St. New members always welcomed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018.
VENDOR ALERTS
Craft Fair Christ the King Church Hall, 3252 Chesterfield Road. Sunday, March 12. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are provided, refreshments available. Cost $25 per table. Dolly: 215-603-0058.
Flea Market Holy Family University, 9801 Frankford Ave. (at Grant Avenue). Saturday, April 8. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silent auction, food concession, free face painting for kids, raffle prizes and a 50/50. Vendor spaces are $15, or two for $25. Michael: 215-333-3155.
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.