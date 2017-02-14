Bristol in running for $500,000 grant to boost tourism

The dead­line is Thursday, Feb. 16, to vote for Bris­tol Bor­ough in a con­test for $500,000 in re­vital­iz­a­tion grants. The con­test is sponsored by the Small Busi­ness Re­volu­tion. Bris­tol is one of five towns in the run­ning.

Late last year, Bris­tol beat out 14,000 nom­in­a­tions na­tion­wide to be among the top eight. Three towns were elim­in­ated last week.

To win, Bris­tol Bor­ough must garner more on­line votes than its com­pet­it­ors. People can vote at small­busi­ness­revolu­tion.org

Ac­cord­ing to the rules, any­one can vote once per day, per device, per browser. That means if a per­son has a smart­phone, laptop and tab­let with three browsers on each, they can cast nine votes daily.

Voters do not need to sign up, cre­ate an ac­count or give their email ad­dress. The site does not ask for any con­tact in­form­a­tion or try to send news­let­ters or an­nounce­ments. ••

