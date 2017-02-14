Bristol in running for $500,000 grant to boost tourism

The deadline is Thursday, Feb. 16, to vote for Bristol Borough in a contest for $500,000 in revitalization grants. The contest is sponsored by the Small Business Revolution. Bristol is one of five towns in the running.
Late last year, Bristol beat out 14,000 nominations nationwide to be among the top eight. Three towns were eliminated last week.
To win, Bristol Borough must garner more online votes than its competitors. People can vote at smallbusinessrevolution.org
According to the rules, anyone can vote once per day, per device, per browser. That means if a person has a smartphone, laptop and tablet with three browsers on each, they can cast nine votes daily.
Voters do not need to sign up, create an account or give their email address. The site does not ask for any contact information or try to send newsletters or announcements. ••
