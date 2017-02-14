Bring home the bacon

“If ba­con grew on trees, I would be a ve­get­ari­an.”

— Homer Simpson

As of this writ­ing, we are in a crisis. De­mand for pork bel­lies has gone hog wild. The coun­try’s ba­con re­serves are at the low­est that they’ve been in 50 years. With pork bel­lies in short sup­ply, it’s go­ing to cost more to “bring home the ba­con,” lit­er­ally. That say­ing sup­posedly dates from the 1100s in the small town of Great Dun­mow in Es­sex, Eng­land. The church there would award a side of ba­con to any man who had not ar­gued with his wife for a year and a day.

Ba­con was first pro­duced in China in 1500 BC. It came to Europe via trade and the Ro­man con­quests. Ba­con-pro­du­cing pigs were brought to Cuba by Colum­bus and to the Tampa area by DeSoto, where Nat­ive Amer­ic­ans ac­cep­ted pigs as peace of­fer­ings. Ba­con was a ra­tioned item dur­ing WWII, and cooks were asked to save the grease from cooked ba­con to be donated to the Army to make bombs and ex­plos­ives. The pig and its by-products have had a myri­ad of uses.

Ba­con adds fla­vor to soups, pasta, cas­ser­oles, ve­get­able dishes, pizza, warm salad dress­ings, wraps and sand­wiches. Elvis fam­ously ate pea­nut but­ter and ba­con sand­wiches. Per­son­ally, I prefer to use ba­con to make a Texas Tommy. For each Texas Tommy, fol­low this re­cipe.

TEXAS TOMMY

1 hot dog

1 slice Amer­ic­an Cheese

1 slice sharp cheese

1/2 - 3/4 slice of ba­con, ex­cess fat re­moved

1 hot dog roll

Pre­heat oven to 350 de­grees. Ar­range oven rack 4-5 inches be­low the broil­er.

Line a bak­ing pan with foil.

Slice hot dog al­most through to the cen­ter but not in­to two pieces.

Fold the cheese slices to fill the cen­ter of the hot dog.

Place the dog in­to the pre­pared pan, and cov­er cheese with the ba­con, like a blanket on top of the cheese.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Ad­just oven tem­per­at­ure to broil, and at­tent­ively broil dog for 2-3 minutes to crisp the ba­con.

Place in­to roll.

With a nod to the up­com­ing hol­i­day, note that sev­er­al of our pres­id­ents es­pe­cially en­joy(ed) ba­con: Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln, Ulysses Grant, John Kennedy and Don­ald Trump.

The fol­low­ing was a fa­vor­ite break­fast re­cipe of Ulysses Grant.

FRIED APPLES WITH BA­CON

Bat­ter:

1/2 cup flour

2/3 cup con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar

3 egg yolks, beaten

Juice of 1/2 lem­on

2 Tb­sp. milk

In a bowl, mix the flour, sug­ar, egg yolks, milk and lem­on juice. Set aside.

½ lb. ba­con

4 me­di­um apples

Re­served ba­con drip­pings, but­ter and/or can­ola oil

Cin­na­mon

Con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar

Fry or mi­crowave ba­con un­til crisp and done. Re­move ba­con to the cen­ter of a serving plate and keep warm.

Re­serve ba­con drip­pings.

Peel and core apples. Cut in­to rings about ½-inch thick.

Dip apple rings in bat­ter.

In a skil­let, put 3-4 ta­ble­spoons of drip­pings, but­ter or oil and saute apple slices un­til lightly browned.

Ar­range apple rings around the ba­con.

Sprinkle apples with cin­na­mon and con­fec­tion­ers’ sug­ar.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

RE­CIPE WIN­NER:

Con­grat­u­la­tions to Theresa Miller, who sub­mit­ted this re­cipe, and was chosen in a ran­dom draw­ing. Theresa is the Janu­ary win­ner of a $100 Shop Rite gift card.

Theresa wrote, “Here is my re­cipe for a fam­ily fa­vor­ite. Hope your read­ers en­joy it as much as the Millers do.”

BROC­COLI CAS­SER­OLE

1 can cream of mush­room soup

2 10-oz. pack­ages chopped broc­coli (cooked)

½ cup may­on­naise

2 eggs, beaten

1 Tb­sp. onion, minced

Black pep­per

1 cup sharp ched­dar cheese (shred­ded)

½ bag of Pep­peridge Farm Herb Stuff­ing - mix with one-half stick (4 Tb­sp.) melted but­ter

Mix soup and may­on­naise. Add eggs, pep­per and onions.

Grease bot­tom of cas­ser­ole dish.

Mix cooked broc­coli with soup mix­ture.

Top with grated cheese and stuff­ing/but­ter mix­ture.

Bake un­covered at 350 de­grees for 40 minutes.

