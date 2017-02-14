“If bacon grew on trees, I would be a vegetarian.”
— Homer Simpson
As of this writing, we are in a crisis. Demand for pork bellies has gone hog wild. The country’s bacon reserves are at the lowest that they’ve been in 50 years. With pork bellies in short supply, it’s going to cost more to “bring home the bacon,” literally. That saying supposedly dates from the 1100s in the small town of Great Dunmow in Essex, England. The church there would award a side of bacon to any man who had not argued with his wife for a year and a day.
Bacon was first produced in China in 1500 BC. It came to Europe via trade and the Roman conquests. Bacon-producing pigs were brought to Cuba by Columbus and to the Tampa area by DeSoto, where Native Americans accepted pigs as peace offerings. Bacon was a rationed item during WWII, and cooks were asked to save the grease from cooked bacon to be donated to the Army to make bombs and explosives. The pig and its by-products have had a myriad of uses.
Bacon adds flavor to soups, pasta, casseroles, vegetable dishes, pizza, warm salad dressings, wraps and sandwiches. Elvis famously ate peanut butter and bacon sandwiches. Personally, I prefer to use bacon to make a Texas Tommy. For each Texas Tommy, follow this recipe.
TEXAS TOMMY
1 hot dog
1 slice American Cheese
1 slice sharp cheese
1/2 - 3/4 slice of bacon, excess fat removed
1 hot dog roll
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange oven rack 4-5 inches below the broiler.
Line a baking pan with foil.
Slice hot dog almost through to the center but not into two pieces.
Fold the cheese slices to fill the center of the hot dog.
Place the dog into the prepared pan, and cover cheese with the bacon, like a blanket on top of the cheese.
Bake for 10-12 minutes.
Adjust oven temperature to broil, and attentively broil dog for 2-3 minutes to crisp the bacon.
Place into roll.
With a nod to the upcoming holiday, note that several of our presidents especially enjoy(ed) bacon: Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, John Kennedy and Donald Trump.
The following was a favorite breakfast recipe of Ulysses Grant.
FRIED APPLES WITH BACON
Batter:
1/2 cup flour
2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
3 egg yolks, beaten
Juice of 1/2 lemon
2 Tbsp. milk
In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, egg yolks, milk and lemon juice. Set aside.
½ lb. bacon
4 medium apples
Reserved bacon drippings, butter and/or canola oil
Cinnamon
Confectioners’ sugar
Fry or microwave bacon until crisp and done. Remove bacon to the center of a serving plate and keep warm.
Reserve bacon drippings.
Peel and core apples. Cut into rings about ½-inch thick.
Dip apple rings in batter.
In a skillet, put 3-4 tablespoons of drippings, butter or oil and saute apple slices until lightly browned.
Arrange apple rings around the bacon.
Sprinkle apples with cinnamon and confectioners’ sugar.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
RECIPE WINNER:
Congratulations to Theresa Miller, who submitted this recipe, and was chosen in a random drawing. Theresa is the January winner of a $100 Shop Rite gift card.
Theresa wrote, “Here is my recipe for a family favorite. Hope your readers enjoy it as much as the Millers do.”
BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2 10-oz. packages chopped broccoli (cooked)
½ cup mayonnaise
2 eggs, beaten
1 Tbsp. onion, minced
Black pepper
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)
½ bag of Pepperidge Farm Herb Stuffing - mix with one-half stick (4 Tbsp.) melted butter
Mix soup and mayonnaise. Add eggs, pepper and onions.
Grease bottom of casserole dish.
Mix cooked broccoli with soup mixture.
Top with grated cheese and stuffing/butter mixture.
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
The recipe submissions have been wonderful. Please remember to include exact measurements in your recipes. You could be February’s lucky winner. Send your recipe to:
Readers’ Recipes
c/o Northeast Times
2 Executive Campus
Suite 400
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
or
Email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com
Please include your name, address, and telephone number. ••