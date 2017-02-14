Around Town: Feb. 15, 2017

Klein­Life of­fers Lifelong Learn­ing series

Klein­Life, loc­ated at 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., will kick off a new Lifelong Learn­ing series on Feb. 20. The pub­lic is in­vited to par­ti­cip­ate, along with Klein­Life mem­bers.

Mondays will of­fer paint­ing from 9:45 a.m. to noon; cur­rent events from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and mu­sic, sound and film from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Tues­day’s lineup in­cludes cul­ture and the arts, 10 to 11 a.m.; book lov­ers at 10 a.m. and 11:15 on April 25; new and note­worthy from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and move­ments in Amer­ic­an Juda­ism from 1 to 2 p.m.

Wed­nes­day’s pro­grams fea­ture T’ai Chi, 9 to 10 a.m.; movie and theat­er talk from 10 to 11 a.m.; and the O’Henry prize win­ners from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday’s sched­ule is short stor­ies, 10 to 11 a.m.; the polit­ic­al in­flu­ence of car­toons, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and clas­sic­al to ro­mantic op­er­as from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The pro­grams are be­ing offered in two-, five-, sev­en- and eight-week ses­sions and range in price from $25 to $80 per per­son for the gen­er­al pub­lic.

For ad­di­tion­al in­form­a­tion, con­tact Linda Her­sh­man at 215-698-7300 or lh­er­sh­man@klein­life.org ••

Thrift shop re­opens in Ta­cony on Sunday

The Classroom Thrift Shop, 4301 Tyson Ave. in Ta­cony, will re­open on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.

The shop, sponsored by the Wo­men of Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai, will be re­stocked with winter, spring and sum­mer mer­chand­ise.

Hours are week­days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ••

Nar­can train­ing at Christ the King

DAVE, a drug ad­dic­tion over­dose edu­ca­tion pro­gram, will hold a free Nar­can train­ing and kit dis­tri­bu­tion ses­sion on Wed­nes­day, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ the King par­ish hall, 3299 Chester­field Road.

Nar­can re­stores breath­ing dur­ing over­doses from heroin or oth­er opioids.

To re­gister or for more in­form­a­tion, email dav­e­war­ri­or­s73@gmail.com or vis­it the DAVE page on Face­book. ••

Edu­ca­tion and re­source fair is Feb. 17

City Con­trol­ler Alan Butkovitz will hold an edu­ca­tion and re­source fair on Fri­day, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the May­fair Com­munity Cen­ter, 2990 St. Vin­cent St. Also par­ti­cip­at­ing will be Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on, state Sen. Tina Tartagli­one, state Rep. John Taylor and the of­fice of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.

The event will fea­ture seni­or fraud tips, hous­ing coun­sel­ing, cred­it coun­sel­ing, re­tire­ment plan­ning, food, re­fresh­ments and raffles.

For more in­form­a­tion, call 215-686-8896. ••

Loc­al church spon­sors bus trip to Trop­ic­ana

Holy In­no­cents Cath­ol­ic Church is spon­sor­ing a trip to the Trop­ic­ana Casino on Sunday, Feb. 19.

A bus will de­part the church, at L Street and Hunt­ing Park Av­en­ue, at 9 a.m.

The bus will de­part the Trop­ic­ana at 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $32. All guests re­ceive $25 in slot cash.

To re­serve a seat, call Cindy at 215-535-2740. ••

Ca­nasta les­sons avail­able at Klein­Life

Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., will host a series that teaches the card game ca­nasta.

The les­sons will be con­duc­ted on Mondays, Feb. 20 and 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20.

Call 215-698-7300 or vis­it klein­life.org ••

John Birch So­ci­ety to meet in Holmes­burg

The John Birch So­ci­ety will meet on Tues­day, Feb. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter, at Rhawn and Dit­man streets. The video Restor­ing the Con­sti­tu­tion will be shown.

The motto of the John Birch So­ci­ety is “Less Gov­ern­ment, More Re­spons­ib­il­ity and — With God’s Help — A Bet­ter World.” ••

Bingo at St. Hubert

The St. Hubert Alum­nae As­so­ci­ation will spon­sor Coach bingo on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, Tor­res­dale and Cottman av­en­ues.

Tick­ets cost $30. The event is for people 18 or older. No al­co­hol is per­mit­ted, and tick­ets must be pur­chased in ad­vance.

To or­der tick­ets, go to ht­tp://bit.ly/SHBin­goS­pring17 ••

St. Mar­tin’s gala

St. Mar­tin of Tours In­de­pend­ence Mis­sion School will hold a gala on Sat­urday, April 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Le­onardo Heli­copter (formerly Agust­aWest­land), 3050 Red Li­on Road. Tick­ets cost $75 and in­clude hors d’oeuvres, two drink tick­ets, din­ner, dan­cing and an auc­tion.

The honorees will be John Par­sons (Busi­ness Lead­er of the Year), Mi­chael Korol­ish­in (Alum­nus of the Year) and the IHM Sis­ters of St. Mar­tin’s (Edu­cat­ors of the Cen­tury).

The nuns will be mov­ing out in June fol­low­ing the clos­ing of the con­vent.

To buy tick­ets or for more in­form­a­tion, go to stmartinof­toursphila.in­de­pend­en­ce­mis­sion­schools.org/sup­port/gala ••

T’ai Chi at Klein­Life

Klein­Life, 10100 Jam­is­on Ave., will host T’ai Chi classes. The ses­sions will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on the fol­low­ing Wed­nes­days: Feb. 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and April 5 and 19.

Mi­chael Mc­Cormick will be the in­struct­or. The cost is $45 for a four-week ses­sion.

Call 215-698-7300 or vis­it klein­life.org ••

Dance party at Cannstat­ter’s

Vis­ion for Equal­ity is spon­sor­ing Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Fri­day, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstat­ter’s, 9130 Academy Road.

The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The even­ing will in­clude roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle bas­kets, si­lent auc­tion and dan­cing to mu­sic from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Vis­ion for Equal­ity sup­ports people with in­tel­lec­tu­al dis­ab­il­it­ies and aut­ism and their fam­il­ies.

Call 267-702-1601 or vis­it vis­ion­fore­qual­ity.org ull;•

Bowl­ing fun­draiser is Feb. 25

The East­ern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Na­tion­al He­mo­phil­ia Found­a­tion will hold a fun­draiser on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thun­der­bird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave. (at Wil­lits Road).

The cost is $20 per bowl­er or $100 for a lane of 6 bowl­ers, and in­cludes a slice of pizza, a bever­age, a bag of chips, shoe rent­al and un­lim­ited bowl­ing.

There will be dozens of raffle bas­kets.

For re­gis­tra­tion or ques­tions, email Lind­say Frei at Lind­sayF@He­mo­phil­i­aSup­port.Org, call 484-445-4282 or vis­it he­mo­phil­i­asup­port.org/events-bowl­ing.html ull;•

Knights of Colum­bus to host com­edy night

The Knights of Colum­bus at 9617 James St. in Tor­res­dale will host a night of com­edy on Feb. 25.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show start­ing at 8.

The show will be hos­ted by Chip Chantry and fea­ture Chris Rich and Norm Klar.

Tick­ets are $40 and in­clude open bar, buf­fet and show.

For tick­ets, call Nick at 215-364-2130. ull;•

Con­cert to be held Feb. 25

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will per­form on Sat­urday, Feb. 25, at the Mi­chael J. Cres­cenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Mar­tins Mill Road.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 to 11 p.m.

Tick­ets cost $40 and in­clude show, draft beer and wine.

Call Tom Ry­an at 267-242-6106 or vis­it event­brite.com/e/derek-warfield-and-the-young-wolfe-tones-tick­ets-30310038140 ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.