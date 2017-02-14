Around Town: Feb. 15, 2017

KleinLife offers Lifelong Learning series
KleinLife, located at 10100 Jamison Ave., will kick off a new Lifelong Learning series on Feb. 20. The public is invited to participate, along with KleinLife members.
Mondays will offer painting from 9:45 a.m. to noon; current events from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and music, sound and film from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s lineup includes culture and the arts, 10 to 11 a.m.; book lovers at 10 a.m. and 11:15 on April 25; new and noteworthy from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and movements in American Judaism from 1 to 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s programs feature T’ai Chi, 9 to 10 a.m.; movie and theater talk from 10 to 11 a.m.; and the O’Henry prize winners from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule is short stories, 10 to 11 a.m.; the political influence of cartoons, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and classical to romantic operas from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The programs are being offered in two-, five-, seven- and eight-week sessions and range in price from $25 to $80 per person for the general public.
For additional information, contact Linda Hershman at 215-698-7300 or lhershman@kleinlife.org ••
Thrift shop reopens in Tacony on Sunday
The Classroom Thrift Shop, 4301 Tyson Ave. in Tacony, will reopen on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.
The shop, sponsored by the Women of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai, will be restocked with winter, spring and summer merchandise.
Hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ••
Narcan training at Christ the King
DAVE, a drug addiction overdose education program, will hold a free Narcan training and kit distribution session on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christ the King parish hall, 3299 Chesterfield Road.
Narcan restores breathing during overdoses from heroin or other opioids.
To register or for more information, email davewarriors73@gmail.com or visit the DAVE page on Facebook. ••
Education and resource fair is Feb. 17
City Controller Alan Butkovitz will hold an education and resource fair on Friday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Also participating will be Councilman Bobby Henon, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione, state Rep. John Taylor and the office of U.S. Rep. Bob Brady.
The event will feature senior fraud tips, housing counseling, credit counseling, retirement planning, food, refreshments and raffles.
For more information, call 215-686-8896. ••
Local church sponsors bus trip to Tropicana
Holy Innocents Catholic Church is sponsoring a trip to the Tropicana Casino on Sunday, Feb. 19.
A bus will depart the church, at L Street and Hunting Park Avenue, at 9 a.m.
The bus will depart the Tropicana at 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $32. All guests receive $25 in slot cash.
To reserve a seat, call Cindy at 215-535-2740. ••
Canasta lessons available at KleinLife
KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., will host a series that teaches the card game canasta.
The lessons will be conducted on Mondays, Feb. 20 and 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20.
Call 215-698-7300 or visit kleinlife.org ••
John Birch Society to meet in Holmesburg
The John Birch Society will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holmesburg Recreation Center, at Rhawn and Ditman streets. The video Restoring the Constitution will be shown.
The motto of the John Birch Society is “Less Government, More Responsibility and — With God’s Help — A Better World.” ••
Bingo at St. Hubert
The St. Hubert Alumnae Association will sponsor Coach bingo on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the school, Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
Tickets cost $30. The event is for people 18 or older. No alcohol is permitted, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
To order tickets, go to http://bit.ly/SHBingoSpring17 ••
St. Martin’s gala
St. Martin of Tours Independence Mission School will hold a gala on Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Leonardo Helicopter (formerly AgustaWestland), 3050 Red Lion Road. Tickets cost $75 and include hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, dinner, dancing and an auction.
The honorees will be John Parsons (Business Leader of the Year), Michael Korolishin (Alumnus of the Year) and the IHM Sisters of St. Martin’s (Educators of the Century).
The nuns will be moving out in June following the closing of the convent.
To buy tickets or for more information, go to stmartinoftoursphila.independencemissionschools.org/support/gala ••
T’ai Chi at KleinLife
KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave., will host T’ai Chi classes. The sessions will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and April 5 and 19.
Michael McCormick will be the instructor. The cost is $45 for a four-week session.
Call 215-698-7300 or visit kleinlife.org ••
Dance party at Cannstatter’s
Vision for Equality is sponsoring Bob Pantano’s Dance Party on Friday, March 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road.
The cost is $35, or $300 for a table of 10. The evening will include roast beef, salads, beer, soda, raffle baskets, silent auction and dancing to music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
Vision for Equality supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families.
Call 267-702-1601 or visit visionforequality.org ull;•
Bowling fundraiser is Feb. 25
The Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes, 3081 Holme Ave. (at Willits Road).
The cost is $20 per bowler or $100 for a lane of 6 bowlers, and includes a slice of pizza, a beverage, a bag of chips, shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
There will be dozens of raffle baskets.
For registration or questions, email Lindsay Frei at LindsayF@HemophiliaSupport.Org, call 484-445-4282 or visit hemophiliasupport.org/events-bowling.html ull;•
Knights of Columbus to host comedy night
The Knights of Columbus at 9617 James St. in Torresdale will host a night of comedy on Feb. 25.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8.
The show will be hosted by Chip Chantry and feature Chris Rich and Norm Klar.
Tickets are $40 and include open bar, buffet and show.
For tickets, call Nick at 215-364-2130. ull;•
Concert to be held Feb. 25
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will perform on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Michael J. Crescenz Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Martins Mill Road.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 to 11 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 and include show, draft beer and wine.
Call Tom Ryan at 267-242-6106 or visit eventbrite.com/e/derek-warfield-and-the-young-wolfe-tones-tickets-30310038140 ••
