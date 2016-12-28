Police: Teen attacked boy three times

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with ag­grav­ated as­sault, in­tim­id­a­tion, con­spir­acy and oth­er of­fenses as a res­ult of three at­tacks on an­oth­er teen last month near Ry­an and Row­land av­en­ues in May­fair.

The vic­tim, whose age was not dis­closed by po­lice, sought hos­pit­al treat­ment after two of the al­leged as­saults. Au­thor­it­ies did not dis­close his in­jur­ies. Rob­bery may have been a motive in at least one of the in­cid­ents, ac­cord­ing to po­lice.

The first epis­ode oc­curred on Fri­day, Nov. 11, at 10:16 p.m. on the 3200 block of Ry­an Ave. The vic­tim re­por­ted to po­lice that he was stand­ing on the street when a group of males ap­proached him. One of the males punched him in the face without warn­ing, ac­cord­ing to the re­port. Ul­ti­mately, the as­sail­ants knocked the vic­tim to the ground and punched and kicked him re­peatedly.

Al­though the group of at­tack­ers fled, one of them re­turned to the scene a short time later and asked the vic­tim if he was “al­right,” po­lice said. It was the same sus­pect who had first punched him. Then an un­known fe­male drove the vic­tim to meet his par­ents, who took him to Naz­areth Hos­pit­al. He was treated and re­leased that night.

The fol­low­ing night at about 9:50 p.m., the same vic­tim re­turned to the 3200 block of Ry­an Ave. with his cous­in when they en­countered two males whose faces were covered, ac­cord­ing to po­lice. The sus­pects an­nounced a rob­bery. One of the as­sail­ants began punch­ing the same vic­tim, but wit­nesses soon chased the at­tack­ers from the area. After the epis­ode, the vic­tim re­turned to Naz­areth Hos­pit­al to seek more treat­ment for un­dis­closed in­jur­ies.

A week later, on Nov. 19, the vic­tim and his cous­in were stand­ing on the 7200 block of Hawthorne St. when a car stopped near them. A guy in the front pas­sen­ger seat shouted a derog­at­ory name at the vic­tim, threw a bever­age can at them and chased them on foot.

Po­lice be­lieve the 17-year-old sus­pect was in­volved in all three in­cid­ents. He was ar­res­ted on Dec. 19 and charged as a ju­ven­ile with mul­tiple counts of ag­grav­ated as­sault, reck­less en­dan­ger­ment, rob­bery, in­tim­id­a­tion and con­spir­acy. The case is sched­uled for an ad­ju­dic­at­ory hear­ing in Fam­ily Court on Jan. 17. ••

