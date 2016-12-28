Police: Teen attacked boy three times

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, intimidation, conspiracy and other offenses as a result of three attacks on another teen last month near Ryan and Rowland avenues in Mayfair.
The victim, whose age was not disclosed by police, sought hospital treatment after two of the alleged assaults. Authorities did not disclose his injuries. Robbery may have been a motive in at least one of the incidents, according to police.
The first episode occurred on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10:16 p.m. on the 3200 block of Ryan Ave. The victim reported to police that he was standing on the street when a group of males approached him. One of the males punched him in the face without warning, according to the report. Ultimately, the assailants knocked the victim to the ground and punched and kicked him repeatedly.
Although the group of attackers fled, one of them returned to the scene a short time later and asked the victim if he was “alright,” police said. It was the same suspect who had first punched him. Then an unknown female drove the victim to meet his parents, who took him to Nazareth Hospital. He was treated and released that night.
The following night at about 9:50 p.m., the same victim returned to the 3200 block of Ryan Ave. with his cousin when they encountered two males whose faces were covered, according to police. The suspects announced a robbery. One of the assailants began punching the same victim, but witnesses soon chased the attackers from the area. After the episode, the victim returned to Nazareth Hospital to seek more treatment for undisclosed injuries.
A week later, on Nov. 19, the victim and his cousin were standing on the 7200 block of Hawthorne St. when a car stopped near them. A guy in the front passenger seat shouted a derogatory name at the victim, threw a beverage can at them and chased them on foot.
Police believe the 17-year-old suspect was involved in all three incidents. He was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged as a juvenile with multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, intimidation and conspiracy. The case is scheduled for an adjudicatory hearing in Family Court on Jan. 17. ••
