Phone scammers pretend to be with FBI

The FBI is warn­ing res­id­ents of East­ern Pennsylvania and South Jer­sey not to fall vic­tim to a new tele­phone scam that em­ploys the fed­er­al agency’s own identi­fy­ing in­form­a­tion.

Tar­gets of this scam will see the FBI name and its le­git­im­ate phone num­bers ap­pear on their caller IDs. But the sub­ject of the calls is any­thing but le­git.

Typ­ic­ally, the caller will tell the in­ten­ded vic­tim that their is a fed­er­al war­rant for the per­son’s ar­rest and that the war­rant can be lif­ted in ex­change for an im­me­di­ate cash pay­ment. The cash will pur­portedly sat­is­fy the in­ten­ded vic­tim’s debts such as school loans, out­stand­ing taxes or un­paid park­ing tick­ets.

FBI field of­fices across the coun­try have re­ceived re­ports of sim­il­ar calls. In Pennsylvania and New Jer­sey, the scam­mers have “spoofed” the phone num­bers for the FBI’s field of­fices in Al­lentown, Fort Wash­ing­ton, Har­ris­burg, New­town Square, Scrant­on, State Col­lege, Wil­li­am­s­port and South Jer­sey.

The FBI does not call or e-mail people to de­mand money or threaten ar­rest. People should al­ways be sus­pi­cious of un­so­li­cited phone calls. The FBI also ad­vises that people should not give money or per­son­al in­form­a­tion to any sus­pi­cious callers. ••

