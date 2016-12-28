Phone scammers pretend to be with FBI

The FBI is warning residents of Eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey not to fall victim to a new telephone scam that employs the federal agency’s own identifying information.
Targets of this scam will see the FBI name and its legitimate phone numbers appear on their caller IDs. But the subject of the calls is anything but legit.
Typically, the caller will tell the intended victim that their is a federal warrant for the person’s arrest and that the warrant can be lifted in exchange for an immediate cash payment. The cash will purportedly satisfy the intended victim’s debts such as school loans, outstanding taxes or unpaid parking tickets.
FBI field offices across the country have received reports of similar calls. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the scammers have “spoofed” the phone numbers for the FBI’s field offices in Allentown, Fort Washington, Harrisburg, Newtown Square, Scranton, State College, Williamsport and South Jersey.
The FBI does not call or e-mail people to demand money or threaten arrest. People should always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls. The FBI also advises that people should not give money or personal information to any suspicious callers. ••
