Officers of month honored

Philadelphia Police Officers Brian Brent and Kevin Ward have been named Officers of the Month for November in the Northeast’s 15th district.
The 15th Police District Advisory Council recognized Brent and Ward during the council’s monthly meeting on Dec. 19. As partners, the officers recorded two major crimes arrests, 54 vehicle traffic stops, 33 pedestrian stops, six vehicle live stops and five SEPTA facility checks during the month. They also recovered two stolen autos, issued 87 curfew violations, wrote 56 traffic violations, wrote 138 parking violations and responded to 267 police radio calls.
For Brent, it was his second consecutive month as a nominee for the award. Ward followed up his busy November by heroically rescuing a 3-year-old child from a burning building on Dec. 6. In that case, the mother dropped the child from a second-story window. Ward sprained his knee while catching the child.
In nominating the officers, Lt. Jose Medina stated: “Police Officer Brent and Police Officer Ward show great confidence and professionalism while serving the 15th district community. And they are great leaders and role models for fellow officers. I ask that their efforts be duly noted and greatly appreciate any consideration for this request.” ••
