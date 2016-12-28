Officers of month honored

Phil­adelphia Po­lice Of­ficers Bri­an Brent and Kev­in Ward have been named Of­ficers of the Month for Novem­ber in the North­east’s 15th dis­trict.

The 15th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil re­cog­nized Brent and Ward dur­ing the coun­cil’s monthly meet­ing on Dec. 19. As part­ners, the of­ficers re­cor­ded two ma­jor crimes ar­rests, 54 vehicle traffic stops, 33 ped­es­tri­an stops, six vehicle live stops and five SEPTA fa­cil­ity checks dur­ing the month. They also re­covered two stolen autos, is­sued 87 curfew vi­ol­a­tions, wrote 56 traffic vi­ol­a­tions, wrote 138 park­ing vi­ol­a­tions and re­spon­ded to 267 po­lice ra­dio calls.

For Brent, it was his second con­sec­ut­ive month as a nom­in­ee for the award. Ward fol­lowed up his busy Novem­ber by hero­ic­ally res­cuing a 3-year-old child from a burn­ing build­ing on Dec. 6. In that case, the moth­er dropped the child from a second-story win­dow. Ward sprained his knee while catch­ing the child.

In nom­in­at­ing the of­ficers, Lt. Jose Med­ina stated: “Po­lice Of­ficer Brent and Po­lice Of­ficer Ward show great con­fid­ence and pro­fes­sion­al­ism while serving the 15th dis­trict com­munity. And they are great lead­ers and role mod­els for fel­low of­ficers. I ask that their ef­forts be duly noted and greatly ap­pre­ci­ate any con­sid­er­a­tion for this re­quest.” ••

