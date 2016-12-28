Northwood tires slashed Christmas morning

Someone was sneak­ing around the streets of North­wood be­fore dawn on Christ­mas morn­ing, but he wasn’t wear­ing a red suit and car­ry­ing a bag of toys. Rather, he had a blade and was up to no good.

At least nine vehicle own­ers woke up that day to find that someone had punc­tured their tires, po­lice say.

The van­dal­ism oc­curred between mid­night and 2:30 a.m. All of the cars were parked on the 900 block of Foulk­rod St. In­vest­ig­at­ors have no sus­pects, wit­nesses or sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-3153 to re­port in­form­a­tion about the case. ••

