Northwood tires slashed Christmas morning

Someone was sneaking around the streets of Northwood before dawn on Christmas morning, but he wasn’t wearing a red suit and carrying a bag of toys. Rather, he had a blade and was up to no good.
At least nine vehicle owners woke up that day to find that someone had punctured their tires, police say.
The vandalism occurred between midnight and 2:30 a.m. All of the cars were parked on the 900 block of Foulkrod St. Investigators have no suspects, witnesses or surveillance video. Call 215-686-3153 to report information about the case. ••
