Community fund helps local families in need

The Times’ 68th annual Eleanor Smylie Community Fund helped 120 local families during the holiday season.
Each year, the Times asks its readers to contribute to the fund. All money collected was used to buy gift cards to local supermarkets to provide holiday dinners and/or gifts to those who are struggling to make ends meet.
Each donation made a difference, regardless of the amount.
Thank you very much for your kindness this year, and our best wishes for a happy 2017.
Below is a list of some of our final donors.
In Loving Memory of John J. Gillespie and Harry D. Lemly $50
Anonymous $50
F. and R. Dooley $50
In memory of Vincent and Nellie Salandra $30
Maria and Ferdinando Senese $20
In memory of parents $20
Anonymous $20
Mary and Ferdinand Toriello $10
In memory of Sean Boylan, Archbishop Ryan High School Class of 2014 $50 ••
You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.