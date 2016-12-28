Community fund helps local families in need

The Times’ 68th an­nu­al Elean­or Smylie Com­munity Fund helped 120 loc­al fam­il­ies dur­ing the hol­i­day sea­son.

Each year, the Times asks its read­ers to con­trib­ute to the fund. All money col­lec­ted was used to buy gift cards to loc­al su­per­mar­kets to provide hol­i­day din­ners and/or gifts to those who are strug­gling to make ends meet.

Each dona­tion made a dif­fer­ence, re­gard­less of the amount.

Thank you very much for your kind­ness this year, and our best wishes for a happy 2017.

Be­low is a list of some of our fi­nal donors.

In Lov­ing Memory of John J. Gillespie and Harry D. Lemly $50

An­onym­ous $50

F. and R. Dooley $50

In memory of Vin­cent and Nel­lie Salandra $30

Maria and Ferdin­ando Senese $20

In memory of par­ents $20

An­onym­ous $20

Mary and Ferdin­and Tor­i­ello $10

In memory of Sean Boylan, Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School Class of 2014 $50 ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.