Accused killer’s court hearing postponed

A preliminary hearing for the accused killer of a 14-year-old Northeast High School student was postponed on Dec. 21.
A defense attorney for Samir Price requested the delay to conduct further investigation of the case. The preliminary hearing was re-listed for Feb. 7.
Price, 19, is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Ian Wilsey on Nov. 28 at Brous and Devereaux avenues. Wilsey, of the 1700 block of Cottman Ave., and a friend were walking down the street when a car pulled up to them and Price allegedly shot repeatedly, wounding Wilsey multiple times. Wilsey’s friend was not injured. Police have said that the motive may have been robbery.
Price, of the 6100 block of Loretto Ave., is jailed without bail at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. ••
