Accused killer’s court hearing postponed

A pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing for the ac­cused killer of a 14-year-old North­east High School stu­dent was post­poned on Dec. 21.

A de­fense at­tor­ney for Samir Price re­ques­ted the delay to con­duct fur­ther in­vest­ig­a­tion of the case. The pre­lim­in­ary hear­ing was re-lis­ted for Feb. 7.

Price, 19, is charged with murder for the fatal shoot­ing of Ian Wil­sey on Nov. 28 at Brous and Dever­eaux av­en­ues. Wil­sey, of the 1700 block of Cottman Ave., and a friend were walk­ing down the street when a car pulled up to them and Price al­legedly shot re­peatedly, wound­ing Wil­sey mul­tiple times. Wil­sey’s friend was not in­jured. Po­lice have said that the motive may have been rob­bery.

Price, of the 6100 block of Lor­etto Ave., is jailed without bail at Cur­ran-From­hold Cor­rec­tion­al Fa­cil­ity. ••

