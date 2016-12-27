Upper Holmesburg apartment expansion approved

The plan is to cre­ate a first-floor apart­ment at the half-acre prop­erty that fea­tures three apart­ments and two busi­nesses.

For the second time in less than two months, the city’s Zon­ing Board of Ad­just­ment has re­jec­ted the Up­per Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation’s at­tempt to pre­vent the ex­pan­sion of res­id­en­tial apart­ment rent­als at an act­ive in­dus­tri­al prop­erty in the neigh­bor­hood.

The board voted 3-1 on Dec. 20 in fa­vor of the land­lord’s plan to cre­ate a first-floor apart­ment at 8575 Tor­res­dale Ave., a half-acre prop­erty that already fea­tures three second-floor apart­ments and at least two auto body and spray paint­ing shops with the po­ten­tial for two more. ZBA Act­ing Chair­wo­man Car­ol B. Tin­ari voted yes, as did mem­bers An­thony Galla­gh­er and Con­fe­sor Plaza. Mem­ber Thomas Hol­lo­man cast the lone no vote. A fifth ZBA seat is va­cant.

The ZBA also ruled in sup­port of the same ap­plic­a­tion on Oct. 25, be­fore City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on wrote to the board re­quest­ing re­con­sid­er­a­tion, cit­ing the civic as­so­ci­ation’s un­an­im­ous op­pos­i­tion. About eight UHCA mem­bers at­ten­ded the zon­ing hear­ing.

“The fact that this in­dus­tri­al loc­a­tion is a mixed use is of grave con­cern,” said UHCA Pres­id­ent Stan Cy­w­in­ski in testi­mony to the board.

Neigh­bors are wor­ried that al­low­ing up to four spray paint­ing booths in the build­ing could present a health and safety haz­ard to its res­id­ents.

“You have apart­ments that are a couple of feet from this (spray booth) vent,” Cy­w­in­ski said.

Shawn Ward, the at­tor­ney for land­lord Joseph Smith, test­i­fied that auto body­work and paint­ing are leg­al with­in the prop­erty’s zon­ing clas­si­fic­a­tion — it’s an I-2 zone — and will be con­duc­ted in ac­cord­ance with ap­plic­able reg­u­la­tions.

The zon­ing code al­lows “vehicle paint fin­ish­ing shop” in I-2 prop­er­ties, as well as a res­id­en­tial use un­der “care­taker quar­ters.” The code does not al­low for multi-fam­ily dwell­ings like an apart­ment build­ing, nor does it al­low for mixed uses.

Yet, the mixed in­dus­tri­al-res­id­en­tial use has been act­ive at the prop­erty for sev­er­al years since a pri­or zon­ing board rul­ing that leg­al­ized it. In­deed, on­line city re­cords show a series of zon­ing-re­lated ap­plic­a­tions for the prop­erty in the last dec­ade, as well as more than 100 code vi­ol­a­tions. Smith has been the land­lord throughout that time.

Neigh­bors say that the site has a long his­tory as an auto re­pair or body shop. A pri­or own­er lived there, they say. Smith bought the site in 2001.

In 2009, the zon­ing board is­sued Smith a vari­ance to leg­al­ize three apart­ments on the second floor while con­tinu­ing the first-floor in­dus­tri­al use. In 2015, Smith ap­plied to ex­tend the res­id­en­tial use by con­vert­ing a va­cant space on the first floor in­to a fourth apart­ment. The zon­ing board leg­al­ized the new apart­ment at the time but only on con­di­tion that spray paint­ing activ­it­ies cease on the in­dus­tri­al por­tion of the prop­erty.

Ward claims that the zon­ing board’s chair­wo­man at the time ad­ded the spray-paint ban uni­lat­er­ally, without a re­quest from any par­ti­cipants in the case. Cy­w­in­ski be­lieves that the civic as­so­ci­ation re­ques­ted the ban, al­though it has no re­cord of a form­al re­quest.

Smith was un­will­ing to ac­cept the ban be­cause he didn’t want to evict his ex­ist­ing in­dus­tri­al ten­ants, Ward said, so the land­lord at­temp­ted to “aban­don” the zon­ing board’s rul­ing. After the 2015 hear­ing, he nev­er phys­ic­ally ob­tained the per­mit and did not es­tab­lish the first-floor apart­ment. Mean­while, his ten­ants con­tin­ued to paint cars.

As a res­ult, the city sued him for vi­ol­at­ing the zon­ing board’s ban. As part of a set­tle­ment in the case, Smith re-ap­plied for city per­mits this year and was sent back to the zon­ing board for a new hear­ing. In ad­vance of that Oc­to­ber ZBA ses­sion, Ward presen­ted his cli­ent’s case to the UHCA, which voted 28-0 to re­ject the ap­plic­a­tion.

Dur­ing last week’s ZBA hear­ing, Ward ar­gued that the first-floor apart­ment would be “safely away from the spray paint­ing.”

Tin­ari, the board chair­wo­man, noted that were the board to deny the land­lord’s ap­plic­a­tion, he would still be al­lowed to rent the three up­stairs apart­ments while rent­ing the first-floor in­dus­tri­al spaces to auto body re­pair busi­nesses.

A staff mem­ber for the City Plan­ning Com­mis­sion re­com­men­ded against the ap­plic­a­tion, stat­ing that the land­lord had demon­strated no hard­ship that would pre­cip­it­ate a zon­ing vari­ance and that he was “sug­gest­ing a use un­safe for res­id­en­tial oc­cu­pancy.” Yet, the board de­cided oth­er­wise. The civic as­so­ci­ation may ap­peal the rul­ing to Com­mon Pleas Court.

“We’re dis­ap­poin­ted ab­so­lutely,” Cy­w­in­ski said. “We still have op­tions. The fact that City Plan­ning plus one board mem­ber voted no tells us maybe we were on the right track and maybe we need a law­yer.” ••

