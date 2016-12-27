Power of punch

Fish House Punch contains no fish. That has doubtless contributed to its staying power, since it has been served since at least 1732. It does contain many spirits and may conjure up some other-worldly spirits, if you drink too much. What is essential is a punch bowl and a large chunk of ice to dilute and chill the punch.
The punch was created by “The Schuylkill Fishing Company” (aka the “State in Schuylkill,” or “The Fish House Club”), which claims to be the oldest English-speaking social club in America. As an honorary member of this Philly club, old George Washington drank the punch — some say too much.
Here is a basic recipe, although many variations of Fish House Punch are made “to taste.”
Some recipes use black tea in place of the water. The punch requires lots of ice. Be fancy — freeze fruit into the ice, or just freeze a block of ice.
FISH HOUSE PUNCH
1 qt. water
1 1/8 cup sugar
3 cups lemon juice (or a combination of lemon and lime juice)
2 - 750 ml. bottles of rum (light, dark or mixed)
1 - 750 ml. bottle of brandy
1 cup peach brandy
3-4 cups water, frozen into an ice ring or block
(Use a Bundt pan, loaf pan, or large bowl)
4 cups water, frozen into an ice ring (a Bundt pan) with citrus, optional
Heat water in small pot to dissolve sugar, cool completely.
A few hours before serving:
Into a large punch bowl, put the cooled sugar water, lemon juice, rum and peach brandy. Stir well.
Add the ice chunk.
Just before serving:
Add your lime/cherry ice ring, if using.
LIME/CHERRY HOLIDAY ICE RING
Bundt pan (or layer cake or loaf pan)
4 cups water
2-3 limes, sliced 1/8-inch thin
Maraschino cherries for centers of limes
Pour enough water to just cover the bottom of the Bundt pan. Place 5-6 cherries in the bottom of pan, at equal distances. Cover and center lime slices over cherries. Freeze until solid.
Add remaining water to pan and return to freezer for at least 24 hours.
To unmold: Partly fill a dishpan with very warm water. Dip the bottom half of the mold into the water for 20-30 seconds. Turn out onto heavy foil. Use immediately or wrap in foil and return to freezer for later use.
I acquired this version of Fish House Punch some years ago (well after Washington’s time, I can assure you) from The Cock ’n Bull Restaurant in Peddler’s Village.
FISH HOUSE PUNCH
In a blender combine:
1¼ oz. sweetened lemon juice
1¼ oz. sparkling water
2½ oz. Jamaican rum
1¼ oz. brandy
½ oz. apricot brandy
Mix with plenty of ice. Serve in a brandy snifter and garnish with a cherry.
Whenever I think of Penn State, it takes me back to Happy Valley and to Sam’s Penn State Punch. Over the years, I have halved his recipe for use at wedding showers and birthdays, but I first drank the punch with my Penn State friends when we were young (but over 21, of course).
Penn State fans will be watching the Rose Bowl soon. So, do you want to get into a bowl? The famous statue of the Nittany Lion shows him lying on his belly across a rock. Perhaps he got into the punch bowl! Caution: Drink too much punch and you might think you are the Nittany Lion.
SAM’S PENN STATE PUNCH
750 ml. bottle of gin
750 ml. bottle of rum
1 pt. cherry brandy
3 qts. orange juice
3 qts. lemonade
Cherry juice to color
Mix all together well. Serve with lots of ice.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
