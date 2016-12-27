Power of punch

Fish House Punch con­tains no fish. That has doubt­less con­trib­uted to its stay­ing power, since it has been served since at least 1732. It does con­tain many spir­its and may con­jure up some oth­er-worldly spir­its, if you drink too much. What is es­sen­tial is a punch bowl and a large chunk of ice to di­lute and chill the punch.

The punch was cre­ated by “The Schuylkill Fish­ing Com­pany” (aka the “State in Schuylkill,” or “The Fish House Club”), which claims to be the old­est Eng­lish-speak­ing so­cial club in Amer­ica. As an hon­or­ary mem­ber of this Philly club, old George Wash­ing­ton drank the punch — some say too much.

Here is a ba­sic re­cipe, al­though many vari­ations of Fish House Punch are made “to taste.”

Some re­cipes use black tea in place of the wa­ter. The punch re­quires lots of ice. Be fancy — freeze fruit in­to the ice, or just freeze a block of ice.

FISH HOUSE PUNCH

1 qt. wa­ter

1 1/8 cup sug­ar

3 cups lem­on juice (or a com­bin­a­tion of lem­on and lime juice)

2 - 750 ml. bottles of rum (light, dark or mixed)

1 - 750 ml. bottle of brandy

1 cup peach brandy

3-4 cups wa­ter, frozen in­to an ice ring or block

(Use a Bundt pan, loaf pan, or large bowl)

4 cups wa­ter, frozen in­to an ice ring (a Bundt pan) with cit­rus, op­tion­al

Heat wa­ter in small pot to dis­solve sug­ar, cool com­pletely.

A few hours be­fore serving:

In­to a large punch bowl, put the cooled sug­ar wa­ter, lem­on juice, rum and peach brandy. Stir well.

Add the ice chunk.

Just be­fore serving:

Add your lime/cherry ice ring, if us­ing.

LIME/CHERRY HOL­I­DAY ICE RING

Bundt pan (or lay­er cake or loaf pan)

4 cups wa­ter

2-3 limes, sliced 1/8-inch thin

Maras­chino cher­ries for cen­ters of limes

Pour enough wa­ter to just cov­er the bot­tom of the Bundt pan. Place 5-6 cher­ries in the bot­tom of pan, at equal dis­tances. Cov­er and cen­ter lime slices over cher­ries. Freeze un­til sol­id.

Add re­main­ing wa­ter to pan and re­turn to freez­er for at least 24 hours.

To un­mold: Partly fill a dish­pan with very warm wa­ter. Dip the bot­tom half of the mold in­to the wa­ter for 20-30 seconds. Turn out onto heavy foil. Use im­me­di­ately or wrap in foil and re­turn to freez­er for later use.

I ac­quired this ver­sion of Fish House Punch some years ago (well after Wash­ing­ton’s time, I can as­sure you) from The Cock ’n Bull Res­taur­ant in Ped­dler’s Vil­lage.

FISH HOUSE PUNCH

In a blender com­bine:

1¼ oz. sweetened lem­on juice

1¼ oz. spark­ling wa­ter

2½ oz. Ja­maic­an rum

1¼ oz. brandy

½ oz. apricot brandy

Mix with plenty of ice. Serve in a brandy snifter and gar­nish with a cherry.

Whenev­er I think of Penn State, it takes me back to Happy Val­ley and to Sam’s Penn State Punch. Over the years, I have halved his re­cipe for use at wed­ding showers and birth­days, but I first drank the punch with my Penn State friends when we were young (but over 21, of course).

Penn State fans will be watch­ing the Rose Bowl soon. So, do you want to get in­to a bowl? The fam­ous statue of the Nit­tany Li­on shows him ly­ing on his belly across a rock. Per­haps he got in­to the punch bowl! Cau­tion: Drink too much punch and you might think you are the Nit­tany Li­on.

SAM’S PENN STATE PUNCH

750 ml. bottle of gin

750 ml. bottle of rum

1 pt. cherry brandy

3 qts. or­ange juice

3 qts. lem­on­ade

Cherry juice to col­or

Mix all to­geth­er well. Serve with lots of ice.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

