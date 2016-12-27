Plenty of ways to catch the Mummers Parade this year

The 2017 Mummers Parade will take place on Sunday, Jan. 1. The parade will start near City Hall, with judging at the beginning.
The route will travel south on Broad Street, with the performance areas near Sansom Street and Carpenter Street and the end at Washington Avenue.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. The Wench Brigades, Comics and Fancies will perform until about 12:30 p.m.
The String Bands will follow. In all, there are 16 bands, as Trilby was a late dropout.
The final band to perform will be Tacony-based Greater Kensington. The defending champion is South Philadelphia.
The parade will be shown on Channel 17.
The Fancy Brigades will perform at noon and 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Their finale at 8 p.m. will be shown on Channel 17.
Here is the order of march, themes and captains for the String Bands:
1. Avalon (Mumberjacks, Carmen Maniaci); 2. Duffy (Tune-A-Fish, Ted Kudrick); 3. Ferko (We Stand as ONE, Thomas D’Amore); 4. South Philadelphia (Awaken the Dragon, Denny Palandro); 5. Uptown (Mr. Future, Jamie Caldwell); 6. Pennsport (Tiki Island Jungle Jivin’, Charlie Nicholas); 7. Broomall (Clown Town Showdeo, Pat Walton); 8. Durning (Gnome Sweet Gnome, Joe Pomante); 9. Hegeman (The Golden Gala, John Baron); 10. Aqua (Mine Blown!, Ken Maminski); 11. Quaker City (Winter is Coming, Jimmy Good); 12. Fralinger (Spellbinding, Scott Wray); 13. Woodland (Carnival: Primeiro De Janeiro, Tom Robison); 14. Polish American (Villainville UpEvil, Nick Magenta); 15. Greater Overbrook (Mum Potion #9, Bill Razzano); 16. Greater Kensington (The Band, The Myth, The Legend, Jeff Moyer). ••
