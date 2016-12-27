Plenty of ways to catch the Mummers Parade this year

The 2017 Mum­mers Parade will take place on Sunday, Jan. 1. The parade will start near City Hall, with judging at the be­gin­ning.

The route will travel south on Broad Street, with the per­form­ance areas near Sansom Street and Car­penter Street and the end at Wash­ing­ton Av­en­ue.

The parade will be­gin at 9 a.m. The Wench Bri­gades, Com­ics and Fan­cies will per­form un­til about 12:30 p.m.

The String Bands will fol­low. In all, there are 16 bands, as Trilby was a late dro­pout.

The fi­nal band to per­form will be Ta­cony-based Great­er Kens­ing­ton. The de­fend­ing cham­pi­on is South Phil­adelphia.

The parade will be shown on Chan­nel 17.

The Fancy Bri­gades will per­form at noon and 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Con­ven­tion Cen­ter. Their fi­nale at 8 p.m. will be shown on Chan­nel 17.

Here is the or­der of march, themes and cap­tains for the String Bands:

1. Avalon (Mum­ber­jacks, Car­men Ma­niaci); 2. Duffy (Tune-A-Fish, Ted Kudrick); 3. Ferko (We Stand as ONE, Thomas D’Amore); 4. South Phil­adelphia (Awaken the Dragon, Denny Pa­landro); 5. Up­town (Mr. Fu­ture, Jam­ie Cald­well); 6. Penns­port (Tiki Is­land Jungle Jiv­in’, Charlie Nich­olas); 7. Broomall (Clown Town Showdeo, Pat Walton); 8. Durn­ing (Gnome Sweet Gnome, Joe Po­man­te); 9. Hege­man (The Golden Gala, John Bar­on); 10. Aqua (Mine Blown!, Ken Mam­in­ski); 11. Quaker City (Winter is Com­ing, Jimmy Good); 12. Fralinger (Spell­bind­ing, Scott Wray); 13. Wood­land (Car­ni­val: Primeiro De Janeiro, Tom Robison); 14. Pol­ish Amer­ic­an (Vil­lain­ville Up­Evil, Nick Magenta); 15. Great­er Over­brook (Mum Po­tion #9, Bill Razzano); 16. Great­er Kens­ing­ton (The Band, The Myth, The Le­gend, Jeff Moy­er). ••

