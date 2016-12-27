Perplexed parking

The Phil­adelphia Park­ing Au­thor­ity is now col­lect­ing meter fees in no park­ing zones and at pos­ted bus stops on both sides of Frank­ford near Cottman Av­en­ue.

Find­ing a de­cent park­ing spot on Frank­ford Av­en­ue in May­fair can be chal­len­ging enough dur­ing a typ­ic­al week­day without the latest snafu brought to the mo­tor­ing pub­lic by loc­al and state trans­port­a­tion of­fi­cials.

Spe­cific­ally, the Phil­adelphia Park­ing Au­thor­ity is now col­lect­ing meter fees in no park­ing zones and at pos­ted bus stops on both sides of Frank­ford near Cottman Av­en­ue, leav­ing mo­tor­ists to pon­der that ag­on­iz­ing conun­drum: is it leg­al to park there or not?

Upon fur­ther re­view, it seems that the PPA, SEPTA, PennDOT and the city’s De­part­ment of Streets all have con­trib­uted to the con­fus­ing status quo.

A quick sur­vey of the scene shows that the prob­lem af­fects the 7300 and 7400 blocks of the av­en­ue and per­haps sev­er­al blocks bey­ond. Most of the corners have those large white X’d out boxes painted on the street, the kind that in­dic­ate “no park­ing.” At some of the corners, the no park­ing boxes are even lar­ger and also have the word “BUS” stenciled onto the as­phalt. The SEPTA Route 66 signs hanging from nearby util­ity poles are an­oth­er dead giveaway: these are sup­posed to be bus stops.

Yet, those aren’t the only signs there. Oth­er post­ings show that much of this same pre­cious curb­side real es­tate is avail­able for park­ing. There’s even a two-hour lim­it from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, ex­clud­ing Sundays.

To en­force the time lim­it, the PPA has its fa­mil­i­ar park­ing meters anchored to the side­walk and po­si­tioned all along these would-be no park­ing zones. And judging by their pat­ina, the meters were surely there be­fore the no park­ing boxes, which may have been ad­ded to the streets­cape late last sum­mer when PennDOT re­sur­faced two miles of the av­en­ue between Rob­bins and Rhawn streets. The state agency main­tains the av­en­ue be­cause it doubles as U.S. Route 13.

The Park­ing Au­thor­ity did not reply to mul­tiple re­quests for com­ment.

Reached by email, a PennDOT spokes­man ex­plained that the city’s traffic en­gin­eers are re­spons­ible for the place­ment of mark­ings on the street sur­face. When the state re­paved Frank­ford Av­en­ue, it painted the lines as in­struc­ted by the city.

Sim­il­arly, a SEPTA spokes­wo­man dir­ec­ted in­quir­ies to the city, stat­ing the trans­port­a­tion agency has noth­ing to do with mark­ing up the spaces re­served for bus load­ing and un­load­ing.

A spokes­man for May­or Ken­ney said that the Streets De­part­ment was un­aware of the con­flict­ing signs … un­til a North­east Times re­port­er asked about it.

“The Streets De­part­ment ap­pre­ci­ates that you drew this mat­ter to our at­ten­tion. The meters should have been re­moved once the lar­ger bus zone was in­stalled,” Ken­ney spokes­man Mike Dunn wrote via email. “The city is now ask­ing the PPA to have them re­moved, and that the re­mov­al be ex­ped­ited. It is our hope that they will be re­moved by the end of Janu­ary.”

This isn’t the first time in re­cent months that a Frank­ford Av­en­ue re­sur­fa­cing pro­ject has ex­posed the ap­par­ent com­mu­nic­a­tion break­downs among vari­ous gov­ern­ment agen­cies.

In Au­gust 2015, PennDOT spent about $736,000 in tax­pay­er money to re­sur­face about four miles of the av­en­ue from Rhawn Street north to the city line. But less than a month after PennDOT left the job site, a Phil­adelphia Gas Works con­tract­or showed up to dig up the new as­phalt.

PGW wanted to re­place aging gas mains be­neath the street, a pro­ject also fun­ded by tax­pay­ers via their monthly util­ity bills. At the time, rep­res­ent­at­ives for PGW and PennDOT each in­sisted they had no­ti­fied the oth­er agency of their plans months in ad­vance. PGW said its con­tract­or would leave the streets in the same con­di­tion that they were pri­or to the gas main work. Util­ity cus­tom­ers were go­ing to pay for the patch­work, too.

As for the park­ing situ­ation around Frank­ford and Cottman, vehicles still park in the metered spaces routinely, des­pite the no park­ing boxes painted on the street. And the PPA doesn’t seem to be tick­et­ing those folks … as long as they keep feed­ing the meters. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.