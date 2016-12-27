Op-ed: Nothing sweet about Mayor Kenney’s soda tax

Pour Jim Ken­ney’s soda tax down the drain, be­cause it’s tox­ic.

May­or Ken­ney’s plan to add a tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on sug­ary bever­ages sold in the city is a very sour deal for low- and middle-in­come Phil­adelphi­ans and would have dire con­sequences for the long-suf­fer­ing cit­izenry.

This at­ro­cious, pun­it­ive tax is sup­posed to take ef­fect this Sunday, Jan. 1, but we the people with com­mon sense simply can’t al­low it to hap­pen.

The good folks at the Amer­ic­an Bever­age As­so­ci­ation, which rep­res­ents pro­du­cers and dis­trib­ut­ors, took the city to court earli­er this year to try to block the tax, but a Com­mon Pleas Court judge tossed the law­suit last week, so now it’s up to con­cerned cit­izens to ap­peal that dread­ful rul­ing.

Judge Gary Glazer’s rul­ing must be struck down by high­er courts be­fore it’s al­lowed to go in­to ef­fect. I am call­ing on op­pon­ents to join to­geth­er, one for all and all for one, to ap­peal the judge’s de­cision to Com­mon­wealth Court and if ne­ces­sary to the state Su­preme Court and even the United States Su­preme Court. Let’s do whatever it takes to stop this mon­stros­ity. Get a tem­por­ary in­junc­tion to delay the im­ple­ment­a­tion of the tax, if that’s what it takes to seek justice in high­er courts. I also call upon City Coun­cil mem­bers to cor­rect their mis­take by re­peal­ing Ken­ney’s soda tax, and I urge my fel­low Phil­adelphi­ans to call the may­or and their coun­cil rep­res­ent­at­ives this week – today ,to­mor­row and every day there­after if ne­ces­sary – to in­struct them to can­cel the soda tax.

Now look, as a long­time North­east Phil­adelphia res­id­ent, busi­ness­man, good cit­izen and com­munity act­iv­ist, I re­cog­nize that the es­tim­ated $90 mil­lion gen­er­ated by the soda tax would go to a good cause. Help­ing to es­tab­lish and main­tain pre-kinder­garten classes, com­munity schools, parks, lib­rar­ies and re­cre­ation cen­ters is a good thing, but not when it comes on the backs of soda-drink­ing poor people of North Phil­adelphia, West Phil­adelphia and the North­east. Yes, North­east Philly has more than its share of poverty.

The soda tax will af­fect those who could af­ford it the least.

The soda tax is bad for busi­ness, bad for con­sumers, and bad for every­body. It’s a bad deal all around and will leave a bit­ter taste in the mouths and wal­lets of large seg­ments of so­ci­ety.

Let’s face it…People have loved their soda for dec­ades, they will con­tin­ue to love their soda, and most are not go­ing to stop lov­ing their soda, but this huge tax will make them suf­fer by for­cing them to pay more, A lot more. Some Phil­adelphia res­id­ents who now buy their soda at stores in city neigh­bor­hoods loc­ated near the sub­urbs, in­clud­ing an aw­ful lot of stores in Somer­ton, Park­wood, Fox Chase and oth­er sec­tions of North­east Philly, are simply go­ing to take their busi­ness else­where by walk­ing or driv­ing a few feet to pur­chase their so­das from sub­urb­an gro­cers, who will not be sub­ject to the soda tax.

Even though the soda tax will be paid by bever­age dis­trib­ut­ors, only a fool would ex­pect them to ab­sorb the total cost of the in­crease. In­stead, they will pass the ad­ded tax bur­den on to re­tail­ers — the su­per­mar­kets and mom-and-pop neigh­bor­hood gro­cers — who in turn will add the tax to the con­sum­ing pub­lic.

There are far bet­ter ways for the city gov­ern­ment to come up with money re­quired to fund pre-k and com­munity schools. Cut the bur­eau­crat­ic fat and waste in City Hall. Stream­line op­er­a­tions and in­crease ef­fi­cien­cies. De­mand ac­count­ab­il­ity and a full day’s work for a full day’s pay for city gov­ern­ment work­ers. Col­lect the hun­dreds of mil­lions of dol­lars in past and present prop­erty taxes owed by ab­sent­ee land­lords. Give city de­part­ment heads and rev­en­ue col­lect­ors two op­tions: Col­lect every penny of taxes owed to the city or be ter­min­ated.

If the may­or does all this and sticks to it, the city treas­ury will be able to pro­ject more than enough money to re­peal the soda tax and fund pre-k and oth­er good pro­grams for years to come. All it takes is the polit­ic­al will, which Ken­ney can muster by way of his bully pul­pit as the lead­er of the City of Broth­erly Love.

Loc­al ra­dio talk show host Dom Giord­ano is also against the soda tax, which he said un­fairly tar­gets sweetened bever­ages.

“They de­mon­ize this product. What product is next?” he said on his ra­dio show last week.

I agree with a fine group called Phil­adelphi­ans Against Gro­cery Tax Co­ali­tion, which has uni­fied 1,600 busi­nesses and loc­al or­gan­iz­a­tions against the tax be­cause it tar­gets work­ing fam­il­ies and small busi­nesses. It is dis­crim­in­at­ory and re­gress­ive.

Does Jim Ken­ney give a darn that his tax will stick it to the little guy and little gal out in the real world? His de­cision to make Phil­adelphia a “sanc­tu­ary city” for il­leg­al im­mig­rants is bad enough; his soda tax may be even worse.

Make Phil­adelphia great again. Dump the tax now, be­fore it’s too late. ••

John T. Fritz is a com­munity act­iv­ist from Park­wood. He can be reached at jtf­buck­eyes@com­cast.net