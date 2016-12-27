Op-ed: Nothing sweet about Mayor Kenney’s soda tax

Pour Jim Kenney’s soda tax down the drain, because it’s toxic.
Mayor Kenney’s plan to add a tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on sugary beverages sold in the city is a very sour deal for low- and middle-income Philadelphians and would have dire consequences for the long-suffering citizenry.
This atrocious, punitive tax is supposed to take effect this Sunday, Jan. 1, but we the people with common sense simply can’t allow it to happen.
The good folks at the American Beverage Association, which represents producers and distributors, took the city to court earlier this year to try to block the tax, but a Common Pleas Court judge tossed the lawsuit last week, so now it’s up to concerned citizens to appeal that dreadful ruling.
Judge Gary Glazer’s ruling must be struck down by higher courts before it’s allowed to go into effect. I am calling on opponents to join together, one for all and all for one, to appeal the judge’s decision to Commonwealth Court and if necessary to the state Supreme Court and even the United States Supreme Court. Let’s do whatever it takes to stop this monstrosity. Get a temporary injunction to delay the implementation of the tax, if that’s what it takes to seek justice in higher courts. I also call upon City Council members to correct their mistake by repealing Kenney’s soda tax, and I urge my fellow Philadelphians to call the mayor and their council representatives this week – today ,tomorrow and every day thereafter if necessary – to instruct them to cancel the soda tax.
Now look, as a longtime Northeast Philadelphia resident, businessman, good citizen and community activist, I recognize that the estimated $90 million generated by the soda tax would go to a good cause. Helping to establish and maintain pre-kindergarten classes, community schools, parks, libraries and recreation centers is a good thing, but not when it comes on the backs of soda-drinking poor people of North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia and the Northeast. Yes, Northeast Philly has more than its share of poverty.
The soda tax will affect those who could afford it the least.
The soda tax is bad for business, bad for consumers, and bad for everybody. It’s a bad deal all around and will leave a bitter taste in the mouths and wallets of large segments of society.
Let’s face it…People have loved their soda for decades, they will continue to love their soda, and most are not going to stop loving their soda, but this huge tax will make them suffer by forcing them to pay more, A lot more. Some Philadelphia residents who now buy their soda at stores in city neighborhoods located near the suburbs, including an awful lot of stores in Somerton, Parkwood, Fox Chase and other sections of Northeast Philly, are simply going to take their business elsewhere by walking or driving a few feet to purchase their sodas from suburban grocers, who will not be subject to the soda tax.
Even though the soda tax will be paid by beverage distributors, only a fool would expect them to absorb the total cost of the increase. Instead, they will pass the added tax burden on to retailers — the supermarkets and mom-and-pop neighborhood grocers — who in turn will add the tax to the consuming public.
There are far better ways for the city government to come up with money required to fund pre-k and community schools. Cut the bureaucratic fat and waste in City Hall. Streamline operations and increase efficiencies. Demand accountability and a full day’s work for a full day’s pay for city government workers. Collect the hundreds of millions of dollars in past and present property taxes owed by absentee landlords. Give city department heads and revenue collectors two options: Collect every penny of taxes owed to the city or be terminated.
If the mayor does all this and sticks to it, the city treasury will be able to project more than enough money to repeal the soda tax and fund pre-k and other good programs for years to come. All it takes is the political will, which Kenney can muster by way of his bully pulpit as the leader of the City of Brotherly Love.
Local radio talk show host Dom Giordano is also against the soda tax, which he said unfairly targets sweetened beverages.
“They demonize this product. What product is next?” he said on his radio show last week.
I agree with a fine group called Philadelphians Against Grocery Tax Coalition, which has unified 1,600 businesses and local organizations against the tax because it targets working families and small businesses. It is discriminatory and regressive.
Does Jim Kenney give a darn that his tax will stick it to the little guy and little gal out in the real world? His decision to make Philadelphia a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants is bad enough; his soda tax may be even worse.
Make Philadelphia great again. Dump the tax now, before it’s too late. ••
John T. Fritz is a community activist from Parkwood. He can be reached at jtfbuckeyes@comcast.net