A look back at 2016

Local highlights: Hundreds of people turned out at Frankford and Cottman avenues for various pro-police demonstrations. TIMES FILE PHOTO

The year 2016 is al­most in the his­tory books, and some hap­pen­ings in the North­east could fill at least a chapter.

From polit­ics to crime to schools to busi­ness and oth­er areas, plenty happened this year. And some things are on the ho­ri­zon to make 2017 event­ful, too.

Here is a look at some of the loc­al high­lights of 2016:

Polit­ics

City Coun­cil­man Al Tauben­ber­ger, of Fox Chase, and Com­mis­sion­er Lisa Dee­ley, of Rhawn­hurst, took the oath of of­fice in Janu­ary.

Law­yer and civic lead­er Jared So­lomon ended the 42-year ca­reer of state Rep. Mark Co­hen in a bruis­ing Demo­crat­ic primary. So­lomon came close to top­pling Co­hen in 2014. This time, he had more sup­port from ward lead­ers and suc­cess­fully mo­bil­ized res­id­ents of Castor Gar­dens as pres­id­ent of the Take Back Your Neigh­bor­hood Civic As­so­ci­ation. Co­hen ruled a 202nd Le­gis­lat­ive Dis­trict that al­ways moved north in re­dis­trict­ing, but didn’t have a com­mand over the cur­rent bound­ar­ies. Co­hen will be run­ning for judge next year.

In the same primary, Demo­crat­ic state Sen. John Sabat­ina edged state Rep. Kev­in Boyle in an ex­tremely con­ten­tious battle. While ward lead­ers and uni­ons were split, it was the Rhawn­hurst-based 56th Ward that put one of its own, Sabat­ina, over the top.

In the gen­er­al elec­tion, the North­east was a battle­ground for Don­ald Trump and Hil­lary Clin­ton, who ac­cep­ted the Demo­crat­ic nom­in­a­tion for pres­id­ent in Phil­adelphia. Among those com­ing here to sup­port Trump were his daugh­ters, Ivanka and Tiffany, his daugh­ter-in-law, Lara, and former Ap­pren­tice con­test­ant Erin El­more. Prom­in­ent Clin­ton sup­port­ers pumped up vo­lun­teers at her headquar­ters in Frank­ford and Bell’s Corner. U.S. Rep. Ha­keem Jef­fries of New York and former San Ant­o­nio May­or and Hous­ing and Urb­an De­vel­op­ment Sec­ret­ary Henry Cis­ner­os ad­dressed Clin­ton sup­port­ers in the clos­ing days of the cam­paign.

Re­pub­lic­an state Reps. Mar­tina White and John Taylor faced tough Demo­crat­ic chal­lengers. White turned back Demo­crat Matt Dar­ragh, while Taylor topped Joe Ho­hen­stein. Dar­ragh was re­cently elec­ted pres­id­ent of the Park­wood Civic As­so­ci­ation. Ho­hen­stein is a pos­sible can­did­ate for Com­mon Pleas or Mu­ni­cip­al Court judge next year.

Happy An­niversary

A num­ber of loc­al in­sti­tu­tions cel­eb­rated mile­stones in 2016.

The Grey Lodge Pub marked 20 years of what own­er Mike “Scoats” Scotese said is a neigh­bor­hood bar with a world-class beer se­lec­tion.

Park­wood’s Steph­en Dec­atur Ele­ment­ary School, which edu­cates 1,000 stu­dents, turned the big 5-0.

St. Hubert High School cel­eb­rated 75 years with a gala at Vie.

St. Mar­tin of Tours Ele­ment­ary School also had a gala to mark 90 years at the now-shuttered Wil­li­am­son Ban­quet & Event Cen­ter in Hor­sham.

RIP

We said good­bye to Mitch Kline, who coached vari­ous sports at Frank­ford and North­east high schools; Mike Kow­al­ski, a long­time city De­part­ment of Com­merce em­ploy­ee who as­sisted North­east busi­nesses; and Bill Kranz, former long­time pres­id­ent of the Friends of Ta­cony Creek Park.

Also clos­ing for good was Ma­ter Dol­orosa Cath­ol­ic Church, in Frank­ford.

Loc­al celebs

La Salle Uni­versity earli­er this month re­tired the jer­sey of bas­ket­ball great Larry Can­non, an Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln High School gradu­ate.

Ed­die Al­varez, a 2001 North Cath­ol­ic grad and Mor­rell Park res­id­ent, cap­tured the UFC light­weight cham­pi­on­ship.

Joe Del Campo made it to the fi­nal five of Sur­viv­or: Ka­oh Rong be­fore be­ing pulled from the game be­cause of un­bear­able ab­dom­in­al pains. Del Campo at­ten­ded Re­sur­rec­tion of Our Lord Gram­mar School for sev­en years be­fore trans­fer­ring to Our Lady of Ransom when it opened in 1956. He gradu­ated from Fath­er Judge High School in 1961.

Former con­gress­man Patrick Murphy, a Park­wood nat­ive, was sworn in as Un­der Sec­ret­ary of the Army. Earli­er, Pres­id­ent Barack Obama ap­poin­ted Murphy to serve as the Act­ing Sec­ret­ary of the Army. Murphy at­ten­ded St. An­selm Ele­ment­ary School and Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School.

The North­east Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame wel­comed its new­est in­duct­ees: Ed­ward Duf­field, Al Schmid, Robert N.C. Nix Sr., Bill Boggs and Friends of Pennypack Park.

Pro­mo­tions

Fath­er Judge named Bri­an King its pres­id­ent, while St. Hubert chose Liz­anne Magar­ity-Pando.

Mean­while, Capt. An­thony Luca was named com­mand­er of the 15th Po­lice Dis­trict.

Busi­ness hap­pen­ings

Land­mark busi­nesses Tony’s Place and Ott’s cam­era shop closed.

While you can’t buy a cam­era at Castor and Long­shore any­more, you can dine at Tony’s Fam­ous To­mato Pies Bar and Res­taur­ant, un­der new own­er­ship at 6300 Frank­ford Ave.

Ta­cony saw its first new bakery open in 40 years. Pud­din’s Cake Corner is at Prin­ceton Av­en­ue and Ed­mund Street.

The former Nabisco plant on Roosevelt Boulevard has been bought and will be re­developed.

PJP Mar­ket­place, a re­tail store spe­cial­iz­ing in bulk gro­cer­ies and food ser­vice equip­ment and sup­plies, re­cently opened at Shelly’s Plaza, at 8914 Frank­ford Ave. (at Academy Road). It re­placed a closed Food Ba­sics.

Un­der renov­a­tion

The 110-year-old Ta­cony Lib­rary is un­der­go­ing con­struc­tion and trans­form­a­tion, and will not re­open un­til late sum­mer. While the renov­a­tions con­tin­ue, people can vis­it the Ta­cony Lib­rary and Arts Build­ing at 6918 Tor­res­dale Ave.

Lack­man Play­ground in Bustleton and Amer­ic­an Le­gion Play­ground in Wissi­nom­ing are look­ing good with new equip­ment and oth­er im­prove­ments.

Rep­pin’ the North­east

The May­fair Civic As­so­ci­ation placed about 60 Amer­ic­an flags along Row­land Av­en­ue, draw­ing rave re­views from mo­tor­ists and ped­es­tri­ans.

Hun­dreds of people headed to Mag­gie’s Wa­ter­front Cafe for a com­munity day sponsored by City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on and state Rep. Mike Driscoll, with many of them there to see the ever-pop­u­lar Bud­weiser Cly­des­dales.

Hun­dreds of people turned out at Frank­ford and Cottman av­en­ues for vari­ous pro-po­lice demon­stra­tions.

Sports her­oes

The Eagles helped re­build a play­ground and paint a mur­al at Dis­ston Ele­ment­ary School in Ta­cony. Among those on hand were own­er Jef­frey Lurie, gen­er­al man­ager How­ie Rose­man, coach Doug Ped­er­son and play­ers Jason Peters, Con­nor Bar­win, Car­son Wentz and Sam Brad­ford, who was even­tu­ally traded.

Fi­nally, the Phil­adelphia Sports Hall of Fame in­duc­ted new mem­bers and re­cog­nized the cham­pi­on­ship sea­sons of Vil­lan­ova men’s bas­ket­ball and the Phil­adelphia Soul in­door foot­ball team. The Soul are owned by North­east nat­ive Cosmo DeN­ic­ola. ••

