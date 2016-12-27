Local police celebrate with students at holiday party

Po­lice of­ficers from the 2nd and 15th dis­tricts treated more than 120 North­east school chil­dren to a hol­i­day party on Dec. 14 at the Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home.

Each grade school in the two po­lice dis­tricts was in­vited to nom­in­ate six kids to at­tend the party with two chap­er­ones. The Phil­lie Phanat­ic, Swoop the Eagles Mas­cot and a ma­gi­cian en­ter­tained the crowd as DJ Mark Mroz, the Com­munity Re­la­tions Of­ficer in the 2nd, provided a fest­ive soundtrack.

The dis­tricts and their ci­vil­ian ad­vis­ory com­mit­tees teamed up to dis­trib­ute gifts to the chil­dren. Four of the lucky ones re­ceived bi­cycles donated by Wal­mart of Adams Av­en­ue. Mean­while, PC Richard and Sons donated a 32-inch TV and May­or Ken­ney’s of­fice donated four tick­et pack­ages to Dis­ney on Ice, which the lucky re­cip­i­ents will be watch­ing from the may­or’s box at the Wells Fargo Cen­ter.

Party­go­ers en­joyed pizza and soft drinks for lunch and played games lead­ing up to a spe­cial vis­it by Santa Claus. ••

