Local police celebrate with students at holiday party

Police officers from the 2nd and 15th districts treated more than 120 Northeast school children to a holiday party on Dec. 14 at the Philadelphia Protestant Home.
Each grade school in the two police districts was invited to nominate six kids to attend the party with two chaperones. The Phillie Phanatic, Swoop the Eagles Mascot and a magician entertained the crowd as DJ Mark Mroz, the Community Relations Officer in the 2nd, provided a festive soundtrack.
The districts and their civilian advisory committees teamed up to distribute gifts to the children. Four of the lucky ones received bicycles donated by Walmart of Adams Avenue. Meanwhile, PC Richard and Sons donated a 32-inch TV and Mayor Kenney’s office donated four ticket packages to Disney on Ice, which the lucky recipients will be watching from the mayor’s box at the Wells Fargo Center.
Partygoers enjoyed pizza and soft drinks for lunch and played games leading up to a special visit by Santa Claus. ••
