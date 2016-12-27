Local author tells the story of modern-day mummery

When it comes to the Mum­mers, Steve High­s­mith knows his stuff.

Be­ing the voice of the Mum­mers Parade for a nearly a quarter-cen­tury helps.

Come Sunday, Jan. 1, he’ll be back in the PHL17 booth set­ting the mum­mery scene for view­ers.

So, it should come as no sur­prise that he has many stor­ies to share about the Mum­mers – many of which can be found in his just re­leased 96-page book Phil­adelphia Mum­mers (Ar­ca­dia Pub­lish­ing, $22.99).

ldquo;I had been told for years that I should write one, and then Ar­ca­dia Pub­lish­ing called in the spring of 2015 and asked me to do so, and the pro­ject began im­me­di­ately,” High­s­mith said.

Phil­adelphia Mum­mers tells the story of mod­ern-day mum­mery and the ex­pres­sions of art, free­dom and cel­eb­ra­tion of thou­sands of people who come to­geth­er in the work­ing-class spir­it of Amer­ica’s old­est an­nu­al folk parade. The first of­fi­cial Mum­mers Parade oc­curred in 1901, but it is an evolving tra­di­tion, re­flect­ing both chal­lenges and op­por­tun­it­ies of chan­ging times.

The six-chapter pa­per­back of­fers read­ers a col­or­ful per­spect­ive on mum­mery, broken down by di­vi­sions — Com­ics, Wenches, Fan­cies, String Bands and Fancy Bri­gades. High­s­mith fo­cuses on the last 50 years.

“At its found­a­tion, [Mum­mers] are a unique ex­pres­sion of folk art, ori­gin­al to the free­dom of ex­pres­sion,” he said. “They’re do­ing it to­geth­er. They are there throughout the year for each oth­er. There’s something gained out of spend­ing time to­geth­er, as a group and pro­du­cing something cre­at­ive.”

The Mum­mers have been strut­ting on Broad Street for more than a cen­tury, yet, not every­body un­der­stands what all the mum­mery is about.

“I think people who aren’t brought up around mum­mer­ing and don’t live it, have a dif­fer­ent idea about what it is, and that idea of­ten doesn’t match real­ity,” High­s­mith said.

Phil­adelphia Mum­mers, which High­s­mith said is re­ceiv­ing very fa­vor­able feed­back, provides a bright per­spect­ive on this pop­u­lar Phil­adelphia New Year’s Day tra­di­tion and all the work that goes in­to get­ting ready for the big per­form­ances.

“I think it is seen as a fair, big pic­ture view of what mum­mery is, who Mum­mers are and what op­por­tun­it­ies and chal­lenges they have,” said High­s­mith, who is a mem­ber of the Broad­cast Pi­on­eers of Phil­adelphia Hall of Fame.

High­s­mith will be sign­ing cop­ies of his book at Mum­mersFest on Fri­day night at 6 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Con­ven­tion Cen­ter, 1101 Arch St.

Cop­ies of the book are avail­able at the Mum­mers Mu­seum and from ar­ca­diapub­lish­ing.com, as well as oth­er on­line out­lets and some loc­al book­stores. ••

Aus­tin Mac­fad­den con­trib­uted to this story.