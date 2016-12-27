Letters to the Editor: Dec. 28, 2016

Open old prison for homeless
To all who live, work or shop in Northeast Philadelphia: Times are changing. This part of Northeast Philadelphia was once a quiet, peaceful place to enjoy life and raise our families. This is not the case anymore. Quality of life has deteriorated, and we must act now before this area turns into a slum.
Specifically, the problem at our church, 7234 Erdrick St. (at Cottman Avenue) in the Tacony area, and certain other institutions in the area is the growing homeless population. They sleep, eat, defecate and in some cases shoot up right on the grounds of our church. They leave garbage and human waste, old cardboard and filthy mattresses near the entrance to our church. How can we possibly attract anyone to worship with us if they have to walk through this minefield of filth? We also have closed our preschool due to low attendance, caused in part by this growing problem. Would you want your child to live with this?
In recent years, police have been called many times and they chase the offenders, only to have them return as soon as the police leave. This is a longstanding problem that keeps getting worse. We are aware there are no shelters in this part of the city, so where are the homeless to go? We have a heart. We are a church, after all, but this is going to close us down if we can’t remain a safe, attractive place for people to worship.
Please make this issue a top priority to be resolved. We need a short-term resolution, and for the future, it has been suggested that possibly the old Holmesburg prison facility could be turned into a clean, safe place for the homeless. There are no immediate neighbors, and the facility is easily reached by SEPTA. We desperately need help, and soon.
Thank you for your serious consideration of this matter that affects the lives of hundreds living in this area as well as the businesses and institutions that call it home.
Lisa Mullin, president
Joan Glynn, vice president
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Council
Lousy idea by Bobby Henon
Councilman Bobby Henon thinks 7777 State Road is a good place for a scrap yard.
This is next to a huge great riverfront park. Any use for this site would be better, but some Philly pol wants to ram this down our throats and waste prime waterfront land.
Could this happen in Boston or San Francisco? Only in Philly.
Gary Cantando
Lexington Park
Drive safely, handicapped seniors
Attention, seniors. Stop leaving the PA handicap placard hanging from your rear-view mirror while you drive.
It is dangerous for you and others, and obscures your vision.
Also, it disregards the boldface warning on the placard itself to not drive with it on your windshield.
This seems to be common practice, since it is convenient to just leave it hanging all the time.
Joseph Caristo
Bustleton
