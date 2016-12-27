Less crime in 2nd Police District

Capt. Thomas McLean, commander of the 2nd PoliceDistrict, last week delivered some good news to Lawncrest Community Association members.
McLean, who’s commanded the district for about two years, said murders are down from the 14 in 2014. There were four murders in 2015 and five so far in ‘16.
“That’s five too many,” he said.
While thefts from autos are up, there have been decreases in robberies with guns and residential burglaries.
McLean also mentioned that there are preliminary plans to move the district headquarters out of a building at Harbison Avenue and Levick Street, which is located within the 15th district, to a property at Bustleton and Magee avenues.
Meanwhile, community relations officer Mark Mroz announced that the district provided Thanksgiving meals for 30 needy families.
Also, the 2nd and 15th districts teamed to bring a holiday party to elementary school students. The party took place at the Philadelphia Protestant Home. Each child received a gift, enjoyed music by a DJ and met the Phillie Phanatic and Swoop.
At last week’s meeting, the Protestant Home’s Bill Conaway gave McLean and Mroz $150 toward next year’s party.
In other news from the Dec. 20 meeting:
• Democratic state Reps.-elect Isabella Fitzgerald and Jared Solomon introduced their staffs.
Fitzgerald replaces Rep. Dwight Evans, who successfully ran for Congress. Her office is at 7178 Ogontz Ave. The telephone number is 215-549-0220.
Solomon ousted Rep. Mark Cohen in the primary. He has taken over Cohen’s office at 7012 Castor Ave. (between Tyson Avenue and Brighton Street). The hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Phyllis Swing, a former aide to Cohen, thanked the LCA for welcoming her to meetings. She now works for Rep. Jason Dawkins.
• Members observed a moment of silence for neighborhood residents Bill Krantz, Theodore Beck and Edward Walsh, all of whom died recently.
• The Times asked McLean, Fitzgerald and Solomon for their New Year’s resolutions. Here are their responses:
McLean: “Our goal is to make the 2nd district a safer place in 2017.”
Fitzgerald: “My resolution and my hope is to do as good a job as was done before by the previous legislator in the 203rd Legislative District.”
Solomon: “During the campaign, I ate too much. I have to cut back and eat less. That’s definitely a personal resolution.”
• Lawncrest Community Association will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at St. William parish hall, Argyle and Robbins streets. ••
You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.