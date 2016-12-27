Less crime in 2nd Police District

Capt. Thomas McLean, com­mand­er of the 2nd Po­li­ceDis­trict, last week de­livered some good news to Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation mem­bers.

McLean, who’s com­manded the dis­trict for about two years, said murders are down from the 14 in 2014. There were four murders in 2015 and five so far in ‘16.

“That’s five too many,” he said.

While thefts from autos are up, there have been de­creases in rob­ber­ies with guns and res­id­en­tial burg­lar­ies.

McLean also men­tioned that there are pre­lim­in­ary plans to move the dis­trict headquar­ters out of a build­ing at Har­bison Av­en­ue and Levick Street, which is loc­ated with­in the 15th dis­trict, to a prop­erty at Bustleton and Magee av­en­ues.

Mean­while, com­munity re­la­tions of­ficer Mark Mroz an­nounced that the dis­trict provided Thanks­giv­ing meals for 30 needy fam­il­ies.

Also, the 2nd and 15th dis­tricts teamed to bring a hol­i­day party to ele­ment­ary school stu­dents. The party took place at the Phil­adelphia Prot­est­ant Home. Each child re­ceived a gift, en­joyed mu­sic by a DJ and met the Phil­lie Phanat­ic and Swoop.

At last week’s meet­ing, the Prot­est­ant Home’s Bill Con­away gave McLean and Mroz $150 to­ward next year’s party.

In oth­er news from the Dec. 20 meet­ing:

• Demo­crat­ic state Reps.-elect Isa­bella Fitzger­ald and Jared So­lomon in­tro­duced their staffs.

Fitzger­ald re­places Rep. Dwight Evans, who suc­cess­fully ran for Con­gress. Her of­fice is at 7178 Ogontz Ave. The tele­phone num­ber is 215-549-0220.

So­lomon ous­ted Rep. Mark Co­hen in the primary. He has taken over Co­hen’s of­fice at 7012 Castor Ave. (between Tyson Av­en­ue and Brighton Street). The hours are week­days from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat­urdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Phyl­lis Swing, a former aide to Co­hen, thanked the LCA for wel­com­ing her to meet­ings. She now works for Rep. Jason Dawkins.

• Mem­bers ob­served a mo­ment of si­lence for neigh­bor­hood res­id­ents Bill Krantz, Theodore Beck and Ed­ward Walsh, all of whom died re­cently.

• The Times asked McLean, Fitzger­ald and So­lomon for their New Year’s res­ol­u­tions. Here are their re­sponses:

McLean: “Our goal is to make the 2nd dis­trict a safer place in 2017.”

Fitzger­ald: “My res­ol­u­tion and my hope is to do as good a job as was done be­fore by the pre­vi­ous le­gis­lat­or in the 203rd Le­gis­lat­ive Dis­trict.”

So­lomon: “Dur­ing the cam­paign, I ate too much. I have to cut back and eat less. That’s def­in­itely a per­son­al res­ol­u­tion.”

• Lawn­crest Com­munity As­so­ci­ation will meet again on Tues­day, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at St. Wil­li­am par­ish hall, Argyle and Rob­bins streets. ••

You can reach Tom Waring at twaring@bsmphilly.com.