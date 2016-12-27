Girls basketball teams could make noise this year

While there were no championships, there were lots of good moments and even more great players.
The 2015-2016 girls basketball season produced a lot of highlights in Northeast Philadelphia, and this year should be more of the same.
Here is a look at the teams that will be competing for titles and more this year.
Archbishop Ryan
The Ragdolls won 14 games a season ago and, while they were led by two talented seniors, the team had a lot of help from underclassmen. This year, those girls will be veterans who will have high hopes after making the playoffs a season ago.
The team will be led by Amanda Lawson, Meg McLaughlin, Bridget McLaughlin, Caela Russell, Annie Cashman, Maddie Taylor, Jackie Schaffer, Danielle McCurdy, Taliyah Rahman, Monee Moore and Shyne Glenn.
The Ragdolls have a lot of versatile players who can cause matchup problems for opponents, and that will lead to high-scoring games.
“We can play fast and score a lot of points, we’re very athletic,” Ryan coach Mike McCusker said. “We’re trying to get better each game and put ourselves in a prominent position in the Catholic League come playoff time.”
Little Flower
The Sentinels improved every game last year under first-year coach Jenna Beck, and improvement will be the goal this year. Obviously, playing in the always-tough Catholic League will prove challenging for Little Flower, but so far, the team has put in the work.
The team will be led by a pair of talented forwards in Gerri Passalacqua and Colleen Trahey. TheIr experience will be called upon both on and off the court, as the Sentinels battle for a playoff berth.
“Led by seniors Colleen Trahey and Gerri Passalacqua, we are hoping to build on the improvements from last season,” Beck said. “We are a young team with a lot of talent looking to develop and improve our skill sets, so we can build a solid team this year and more years to come.
“(Our strength is) boxing out and giving 100 percent whether we’re up or down.”
St. Hubert
The Bambies had a lot of strong seniors a season ago, but coach Katie Linder did a nice job of mixing in younger talent. Those novices will be grizzled veterans this year, and that will help as the team competes for a playoff spot.
The leaders will be returning starters, juniors Megan O’Connell and Celine Tobin. The rest of the starting rotation will consist of senior Carla Ovington, junior Emma Keal and sophomore Haley Crossley.
The talented starting lineup will go a long way in deciding the Bambies’ fate.
“(Our strengths will be) post play by Haley and Celine and quality leadership from the guards,” Linder said. “Our young eager team is working hard and committed to having a winning season.”
Nazareth Academy
John Turner has made a career out of taking good players and turning them into a great team. This year, he’ll have another chance at doing that because the Pandas, who won a game in the district tournament a year ago, certainly have talent.
The team will be led by seniors Sydney Corcoran, Becca Rhoades and Emily Gindele. Junior Melissa Ann Clark will also play a key role, as will sophomores Kalie Soulsby, Belle Spinelli and Maggie Dykan.
While the Pandas will have tough competition in their league, the team should once again be at its best when the playoffs roll around.
“I believe that we will have a stronger post presence than we have had in the past couple of years,” Turner said. “We have four solid forwards (Soulsby, Spinelli, Clark and Dykan) that will allow us more opportunities in the paint than were available last season. Our senior guards should also be solid, as Rhoades is a three-year starter and Corcoran and Gindele each started as juniors.
“We play a very tough schedule in a very tough league and we are very young with seven sophomores and one freshman on the varsity roster. That being said, I think the pieces are there for us to be very competitive this season.”
Franklin Towne Charter
Whether it’s basketball or soccer, Brianna O’Donnell gets the most out of her players and she’ll do the same this year. The scary part is she has a lot of talent to work with.
The team will be led by guard Marissa Kubis and center Olivia Keyes. Also playing key roles will be forward Skyler Petroski and point guard Madyson Schwartz. Rian Coleman, a freshman, can play either guard position.
Last year, the team finished 9-13, but hung tough against many good teams. This year could be another fun one.
”I have a roster of eight seniors, with so many veterans we plan on using our experience during the games to make good decisions and create opportunities on offense,” O’Donnell said. “This group of players is committed to outworking the other teams in the Public League at practice, we hope to improve every day.
“We will count on our strong backcourt to run the offense and should be competitive in our division against the other teams.”
Frankford Pioneers
The Pioneers enjoyed an undefeated regular season last year before falling in the first round of the playoffs. This year, the team might not be as good in the record book, though, because it’ll face stiffer competition, but the Pioneers do return some vets who will be hoping for yet another strong season.
The team will be led by forwards Imani McKeller, Aleah Edmonds, Jasani Bowie and Lily Ho, and guards Vickie Williams and Brianna Jones, with Georgia Flynn playing center.
While the team has some experience, it could also experience growing pains as the newcomers find their way.
“The team is young and anxious to learn,” coach Ken Tomczuk said. “It will be a season to rebuild.”
George Washington
The Eagles went 9-4 a season ago, and even in their loses, they proved to be a force in the Public League. This year, they could be just as good.
The team will rely heavily on swingman Taniya Christian, guard Asia Jones, guard Johanna Cano, forward Desiree Morales, forward Janet Davis, center Laura Bruhns and freshman guard Ireland Smith.
The team will have new faces, but so far they’re working together well.
“Our team strengths will be our team speed and ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter,” coach Chris Reid said. “We are looking forward to competing in a tougher division this year with still a young team with only three seniors and one starting senior. This year’s team goal is to make the playoffs for the first time in many years for Washington.”
Northeast
The Vikings have a solid team with players who are back to the fold, mixed with promising newcomers.
Last year, the team struggled at times, but improved as the season progressed. The goal this year will be to use the success the team enjoyed at the end and ride the momentum into this year.
The team will be led by captain Aliyah Drayton, who will play everywhere. Cyanie Hull-Smith will bring experience and starpower to the team. And Tenya Alexander is inexperienced, but could be one of the better players in the league.
Wins are important but coach Phil Monastra is more concerned about growth and improvement.
“We are a team of young and old players and are looking to find a chemistry on the floor,” Monastra said. “Mainly, I just want the girls to have fun and develop into better ball players and hopefully that turns into on-court success.”
Phila. Academy Charter
Last year the Chargers accomplished a lot, including winning 15 games and making the state tournament. And bad news for their foes, because the team returns three, four-year starters and has high hopes for their final year.
Taylor Fritz is a senior who is on pace to score 1,000 career points. Fellow captain Elisa Curtain is known for making her teammates better. And Alley Berdel, another senior, might not be the tallest girl on the court, but her grit makes her a strong center. The Chargers hope to make a serious run and possibly bring home some championships this year.
“The strength of our team as a whole is playing unselfish basketball and moving the basketball,” coach Jack Smith said. “We are a very good passing team and play our best when we are moving the ball around the perimeter and in and out of the lane. We capitalize offensively and creating turnovers on defense.
“The outlook for this season is for us to return to playoffs for a sixth consecutive year and to also get some of our younger players some experience playing in varsity-level basketball games.”
Samuel Fels
The Panthers struggled last year, finishing without a win but this year the team has already enjoyed a pair of victories and is hoping for more once the season gets going.
The team will be led by seniors Daria Tatom and Jasmine Bowens. Also contributing will be juniors Asia Mills and Kimberly Juliano. Underclassmen will make up many other key positions.
Chris Jones is the new coach, and so far he’s getting a great effort out of his players. He hopes their work will mean more victories. Growing pains are to be expected, but he’s happy with the work ethic.
“We are very young and the future is bright,” Jones said. “However, this year will be a rollercoaster because of our inexperience.” ••