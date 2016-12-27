Girls basketball teams could make noise this year

While there were no cham­pi­on­ships, there were lots of good mo­ments and even more great play­ers.

The 2015-2016 girls bas­ket­ball sea­son pro­duced a lot of high­lights in North­east Phil­adelphia, and this year should be more of the same.

Here is a look at the teams that will be com­pet­ing for titles and more this year.

Arch­bish­op Ry­an

The Rag­dolls won 14 games a sea­son ago and, while they were led by two tal­en­ted seni­ors, the team had a lot of help from un­der­class­men. This year, those girls will be vet­er­ans who will have high hopes after mak­ing the play­offs a sea­son ago.

The team will be led by Aman­da Lawson, Meg McLaugh­lin, Brid­get McLaugh­lin, Caela Rus­sell, An­nie Cash­man, Mad­die Taylor, Jack­ie Schaf­fer, Dani­elle Mc­Curdy, Taliyah Rah­man, Mon­ee Moore and Shyne Glenn.

The Rag­dolls have a lot of ver­sat­ile play­ers who can cause match­up prob­lems for op­pon­ents, and that will lead to high-scor­ing games.

“We can play fast and score a lot of points, we’re very ath­let­ic,” Ry­an coach Mike Mc­Cusk­er said. “We’re try­ing to get bet­ter each game and put ourselves in a prom­in­ent po­s­i­tion in the Cath­ol­ic League come play­off time.”

Little Flower

The Sen­tinels im­proved every game last year un­der first-year coach Jenna Beck, and im­prove­ment will be the goal this year. Ob­vi­ously, play­ing in the al­ways-tough Cath­ol­ic League will prove chal­len­ging for Little Flower, but so far, the team has put in the work.

The team will be led by a pair of tal­en­ted for­wards in Gerri Pas­sa­lac­qua and Colleen Tra­hey. TheIr ex­per­i­ence will be called upon both on and off the court, as the Sen­tinels battle for a play­off berth.

“Led by seni­ors Colleen Tra­hey and Gerri Pas­sa­lac­qua, we are hop­ing to build on the im­prove­ments from last sea­son,” Beck said. “We are a young team with a lot of tal­ent look­ing to de­vel­op and im­prove our skill sets, so we can build a sol­id team this year and more years to come.

“(Our strength is) box­ing out and giv­ing 100 per­cent wheth­er we’re up or down.”

St. Hubert

The Bam­bies had a lot of strong seni­ors a sea­son ago, but coach Katie Linder did a nice job of mix­ing in young­er tal­ent. Those novices will be grizzled vet­er­ans this year, and that will help as the team com­petes for a play­off spot.

The lead­ers will be re­turn­ing starters, ju­ni­ors Megan O’Con­nell and Celine To­bin. The rest of the start­ing ro­ta­tion will con­sist of seni­or Carla Oving­ton, ju­ni­or Emma Keal and sopho­more Haley Cross­ley.

The tal­en­ted start­ing lineup will go a long way in de­cid­ing the Bam­bies’ fate.

“(Our strengths will be) post play by Haley and Celine and qual­ity lead­er­ship from the guards,” Linder said. “Our young eager team is work­ing hard and com­mit­ted to hav­ing a win­ning sea­son.”

Naz­areth Academy

John Turn­er has made a ca­reer out of tak­ing good play­ers and turn­ing them in­to a great team. This year, he’ll have an­oth­er chance at do­ing that be­cause the Pan­das, who won a game in the dis­trict tour­na­ment a year ago, cer­tainly have tal­ent.

The team will be led by seni­ors Sydney Corcor­an, Becca Rhoades and Emily Gindele. Ju­ni­or Melissa Ann Clark will also play a key role, as will sopho­mores Kalie Soulsby, Belle Spinelli and Mag­gie Dykan.

While the Pan­das will have tough com­pet­i­tion in their league, the team should once again be at its best when the play­offs roll around.

“I be­lieve that we will have a stronger post pres­ence than we have had in the past couple of years,” Turn­er said. “We have four sol­id for­wards (Soulsby, Spinelli, Clark and Dykan) that will al­low us more op­por­tun­it­ies in the paint than were avail­able last sea­son. Our seni­or guards should also be sol­id, as Rhoades is a three-year starter and Corcor­an and Gindele each star­ted as ju­ni­ors.

“We play a very tough sched­ule in a very tough league and we are very young with sev­en sopho­mores and one fresh­man on the varsity roster. That be­ing said, I think the pieces are there for us to be very com­pet­it­ive this sea­son.”

Frank­lin Towne Charter

Wheth­er it’s bas­ket­ball or soc­cer, Bri­anna O’Don­nell gets the most out of her play­ers and she’ll do the same this year. The scary part is she has a lot of tal­ent to work with.

The team will be led by guard Marissa Ku­bis and cen­ter Olivia Keyes. Also play­ing key roles will be for­ward Sky­ler Pet­roski and point guard Madyson Schwartz. Ri­an Cole­man, a fresh­man, can play either guard po­s­i­tion.

Last year, the team fin­ished 9-13, but hung tough against many good teams. This year could be an­oth­er fun one.

”I have a roster of eight seni­ors, with so many vet­er­ans we plan on us­ing our ex­per­i­ence dur­ing the games to make good de­cisions and cre­ate op­por­tun­it­ies on of­fense,” O’Don­nell said. “This group of play­ers is com­mit­ted to out­work­ing the oth­er teams in the Pub­lic League at prac­tice, we hope to im­prove every day.

“We will count on our strong back­court to run the of­fense and should be com­pet­it­ive in our di­vi­sion against the oth­er teams.”

Frank­ford Pi­on­eers

The Pi­on­eers en­joyed an un­defeated reg­u­lar sea­son last year be­fore fall­ing in the first round of the play­offs. This year, the team might not be as good in the re­cord book, though, be­cause it’ll face stiffer com­pet­i­tion, but the Pi­on­eers do re­turn some vets who will be hop­ing for yet an­oth­er strong sea­son.

The team will be led by for­wards Imani McK­eller, Aleah Ed­monds, Jas­ani Bowie and Lily Ho, and guards Vick­ie Wil­li­ams and Bri­anna Jones, with Geor­gia Flynn play­ing cen­ter.

While the team has some ex­per­i­ence, it could also ex­per­i­ence grow­ing pains as the new­comers find their way.

“The team is young and anxious to learn,” coach Ken Tom­czuk said. “It will be a sea­son to re­build.”

George Wash­ing­ton

The Eagles went 9-4 a sea­son ago, and even in their loses, they proved to be a force in the Pub­lic League. This year, they could be just as good.

The team will rely heav­ily on swing­man Tan­iya Chris­ti­an, guard Asia Jones, guard Jo­hanna Cano, for­ward De­sir­ee Mor­ales, for­ward Janet Dav­is, cen­ter Laura Bruhns and fresh­man guard Ire­land Smith.

The team will have new faces, but so far they’re work­ing to­geth­er well.

“Our team strengths will be our team speed and abil­ity to shoot the ball from the peri­met­er,” coach Chris Re­id said. “We are look­ing for­ward to com­pet­ing in a tough­er di­vi­sion this year with still a young team with only three seni­ors and one start­ing seni­or. This year’s team goal is to make the play­offs for the first time in many years for Wash­ing­ton.”

North­east

The Vik­ings have a sol­id team with play­ers who are back to the fold, mixed with prom­ising new­comers.

Last year, the team struggled at times, but im­proved as the sea­son pro­gressed. The goal this year will be to use the suc­cess the team en­joyed at the end and ride the mo­mentum in­to this year.

The team will be led by cap­tain Aliyah Drayton, who will play every­where. Cy­anie Hull-Smith will bring ex­per­i­ence and star­power to the team. And Tenya Al­ex­an­der is in­ex­per­i­enced, but could be one of the bet­ter play­ers in the league.

Wins are im­port­ant but coach Phil Mon­as­tra is more con­cerned about growth and im­prove­ment.

“We are a team of young and old play­ers and are look­ing to find a chem­istry on the floor,” Mon­as­tra said. “Mainly, I just want the girls to have fun and de­vel­op in­to bet­ter ball play­ers and hope­fully that turns in­to on-court suc­cess.”

Phila. Academy Charter

Last year the Char­gers ac­com­plished a lot, in­clud­ing win­ning 15 games and mak­ing the state tour­na­ment. And bad news for their foes, be­cause the team re­turns three, four-year starters and has high hopes for their fi­nal year.

Taylor Fritz is a seni­or who is on pace to score 1,000 ca­reer points. Fel­low cap­tain Elisa Cur­tain is known for mak­ing her team­mates bet­ter. And Al­ley Ber­del, an­oth­er seni­or, might not be the tallest girl on the court, but her grit makes her a strong cen­ter. The Char­gers hope to make a ser­i­ous run and pos­sibly bring home some cham­pi­on­ships this year.

“The strength of our team as a whole is play­ing un­selfish bas­ket­ball and mov­ing the bas­ket­ball,” coach Jack Smith said. “We are a very good passing team and play our best when we are mov­ing the ball around the peri­met­er and in and out of the lane. We cap­it­al­ize of­fens­ively and cre­at­ing turnovers on de­fense.

“The out­look for this sea­son is for us to re­turn to play­offs for a sixth con­sec­ut­ive year and to also get some of our young­er play­ers some ex­per­i­ence play­ing in varsity-level bas­ket­ball games.”

Samuel Fels

The Pan­thers struggled last year, fin­ish­ing without a win but this year the team has already en­joyed a pair of vic­tor­ies and is hop­ing for more once the sea­son gets go­ing.

The team will be led by seni­ors Daria Tatom and Jas­mine Bowens. Also con­trib­ut­ing will be ju­ni­ors Asia Mills and Kim­berly Ju­li­ano. Un­der­class­men will make up many oth­er key po­s­i­tions.

Chris Jones is the new coach, and so far he’s get­ting a great ef­fort out of his play­ers. He hopes their work will mean more vic­tor­ies. Grow­ing pains are to be ex­pec­ted, but he’s happy with the work eth­ic.

“We are very young and the fu­ture is bright,” Jones said. “However, this year will be a roller­coast­er be­cause of our in­ex­per­i­ence.” ••