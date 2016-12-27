Gerri busy

When Gerri Passalacqua enrolled at Little Flower, she didn’t know many people.
The Roxborough native picked the school because her mother went there, and she fell in love after visiting the school while in eighth grade, but when she got there as a freshman, she knew nobody.
That’s certainly changed.
“I’m in a lot of activities,” Passalacqua said. “I try to join a new one every year. I’m very outgoing, so when I’m in position to meet someone, I’ll start talking to them. I was the only one from my grade school to come here my year, but now I know everyone. It’s different.”
Not only is Passalacqua tearing things up in the school, she’s doing it on the field.
Passalacqua is a three-sport star. In the fall, she’s one of the leaders of the Sentinels volleyball team.
In the winter, she’s a forward on the basketball team.
And come spring, she’ll be playing second base or outfield on the softball squad.
She loves all three sports, and now she’s doing whatever she can to help the Little Flower basketball team move up in a very tough Catholic League.
It’s early, but so far she likes what she sees.
“We’re playing really good, the one thing is we have to get more confidence as a team,” said Passalacqua, whose team is 1-3, but has played tough competition eary on, including Neumann-Goretti, one of the best teams in the area. “We have confidence as players, but we need to believe in ourselves as a team.
“We’ve played some tough teams, and I think that helps because we played with them. We played good games, and hung with them. I think losing to good teams will help us a lot when we play teams that are more like us, have the same kind of talent we have.”
While she’s doing her best to help her team, she’ll be piling up the points.
Passalacqua loves to box out and mix it up with the big players, but her favorite part about playing is putting the ball in the basket. She’s pretty good, too. Last year, she was one of the leading scorers on the team and is expected to be among the leaders again this year.
“When we score, everybody gets a lift,” Passalacqua said. “I try and score as much as possible. I like to pass, too, so if I can get an assist, I’ll do it. I like doing whatever I can to get points. When we score points, everyone gets a lift and we play better.”
While she is putting up huge numbers on the court, she’s also putting in long hours every day.
“I have time to sleep, I just have to make sure I take care of things when I have time,” Passalacqua said. “I have (a free) eighth period so I work in the athletic office and I get my homework done then. We have basketball practice later, so I usually do it before then. During volleyball and softball, we practice right after school, so I just go home and do it then.”
While Passalacqua is in full-basketball mode, and she loves playing softball and has high hopes for the upcoming season, her true passion is volleyball. It’s the sport she would most like to play in college.
“That’s my game,” Passalacqua said. “We had a good year. I love the game.”
She also loves the coach, Lori Stonek, whom she has known her entire life.
“My sister is the coach, so I’ve learned a lot from her,” Passalacqua said. “She’s a good coach. I love all my coaches here, (Jenna Beck) is a great coach in basketball and we have a new softball coach this year, so that will be exciting. I’ve had great coaches here.
“It’s not too bad playing for my sister. She’s a good coach, she expects a lot, but that’s good.”
While she is following in her sister’s footsteps in terms of athletics, she will be taking a different career path, although she will be helping people learn.
“My sister is a nurse, I want to be a teacher,” said Passalacqua, who hasn’t made a decision of where she’s going, but is interested in Holy Family and Immaculata. “I like being around kids and I think teaching would be a cool job. It’s something I’ve wanted to do.”
She also wants to have a memorable senior season.
She actually has already had one, but still has two more sports seasons to go.
“I think we could be really good at softball if we play the way we can,” Passalacqua said. “We were good last year, and I think if we work hard, we can be good again.
“Basketball has been really fun so far because we’ve played tough teams and we are hanging with them. I think we’re going to get better because we have great coaches and we’re working together. It’s just starting now, so we could be better as a team. It’s tough in the league because there are a lot of good teams, but I think we can do OK.”
No matter what, she did OK with her choice of schools. She’s come a long way from being a scared freshman who knew nobody going in.
“I know pretty much everyone now,” Passalacqua said. “I love the school. I’m really glad I picked it. I’m always quick to talk to people, so that definitely helps.” ••