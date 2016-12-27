Gerri busy

Little Flower seni­or Gerri Pas­sa­lac­qua is a three-sport star who also is in­volved in many activ­it­ies at the school.

When Gerri Pas­sa­lac­qua en­rolled at Little Flower, she didn’t know many people.

The Roxbor­ough nat­ive picked the school be­cause her moth­er went there, and she fell in love after vis­it­ing the school while in eighth grade, but when she got there as a fresh­man, she knew nobody.

That’s cer­tainly changed.

“I’m in a lot of activ­it­ies,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “I try to join a new one every year. I’m very out­go­ing, so when I’m in po­s­i­tion to meet someone, I’ll start talk­ing to them. I was the only one from my grade school to come here my year, but now I know every­one. It’s dif­fer­ent.”

Not only is Pas­sa­lac­qua tear­ing things up in the school, she’s do­ing it on the field.

Pas­sa­lac­qua is a three-sport star. In the fall, she’s one of the lead­ers of the Sen­tinels vol­ley­ball team.

In the winter, she’s a for­ward on the bas­ket­ball team.

And come spring, she’ll be play­ing second base or out­field on the soft­ball squad.

She loves all three sports, and now she’s do­ing whatever she can to help the Little Flower bas­ket­ball team move up in a very tough Cath­ol­ic League.

It’s early, but so far she likes what she sees.

“We’re play­ing really good, the one thing is we have to get more con­fid­ence as a team,” said Pas­sa­lac­qua, whose team is 1-3, but has played tough com­pet­i­tion eary on, in­clud­ing Neu­mann-Gor­etti, one of the best teams in the area. “We have con­fid­ence as play­ers, but we need to be­lieve in ourselves as a team.

“We’ve played some tough teams, and I think that helps be­cause we played with them. We played good games, and hung with them. I think los­ing to good teams will help us a lot when we play teams that are more like us, have the same kind of tal­ent we have.”

While she’s do­ing her best to help her team, she’ll be pil­ing up the points.

Pas­sa­lac­qua loves to box out and mix it up with the big play­ers, but her fa­vor­ite part about play­ing is put­ting the ball in the bas­ket. She’s pretty good, too. Last year, she was one of the lead­ing scorers on the team and is ex­pec­ted to be among the lead­ers again this year.

“When we score, every­body gets a lift,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “I try and score as much as pos­sible. I like to pass, too, so if I can get an as­sist, I’ll do it. I like do­ing whatever I can to get points. When we score points, every­one gets a lift and we play bet­ter.”

While she is put­ting up huge num­bers on the court, she’s also put­ting in long hours every day.

“I have time to sleep, I just have to make sure I take care of things when I have time,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “I have (a free) eighth peri­od so I work in the ath­let­ic of­fice and I get my home­work done then. We have bas­ket­ball prac­tice later, so I usu­ally do it be­fore then. Dur­ing vol­ley­ball and soft­ball, we prac­tice right after school, so I just go home and do it then.”

While Pas­sa­lac­qua is in full-bas­ket­ball mode, and she loves play­ing soft­ball and has high hopes for the up­com­ing sea­son, her true pas­sion is vol­ley­ball. It’s the sport she would most like to play in col­lege.

“That’s my game,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “We had a good year. I love the game.”

She also loves the coach, Lori Stonek, whom she has known her en­tire life.

“My sis­ter is the coach, so I’ve learned a lot from her,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “She’s a good coach. I love all my coaches here, (Jenna Beck) is a great coach in bas­ket­ball and we have a new soft­ball coach this year, so that will be ex­cit­ing. I’ve had great coaches here.

“It’s not too bad play­ing for my sis­ter. She’s a good coach, she ex­pects a lot, but that’s good.”

While she is fol­low­ing in her sis­ter’s foot­steps in terms of ath­let­ics, she will be tak­ing a dif­fer­ent ca­reer path, al­though she will be help­ing people learn.

“My sis­ter is a nurse, I want to be a teach­er,” said Pas­sa­lac­qua, who hasn’t made a de­cision of where she’s go­ing, but is in­ter­ested in Holy Fam­ily and Im­macu­lata. “I like be­ing around kids and I think teach­ing would be a cool job. It’s something I’ve wanted to do.”

She also wants to have a mem­or­able seni­or sea­son.

She ac­tu­ally has already had one, but still has two more sports sea­sons to go.

“I think we could be really good at soft­ball if we play the way we can,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “We were good last year, and I think if we work hard, we can be good again.

“Bas­ket­ball has been really fun so far be­cause we’ve played tough teams and we are hanging with them. I think we’re go­ing to get bet­ter be­cause we have great coaches and we’re work­ing to­geth­er. It’s just start­ing now, so we could be bet­ter as a team. It’s tough in the league be­cause there are a lot of good teams, but I think we can do OK.”

No mat­ter what, she did OK with her choice of schools. She’s come a long way from be­ing a scared fresh­man who knew nobody go­ing in.

“I know pretty much every­one now,” Pas­sa­lac­qua said. “I love the school. I’m really glad I picked it. I’m al­ways quick to talk to people, so that def­in­itely helps.” ••