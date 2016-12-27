Dancin’ queen

They say that parting is such sweet sorrow.
But for Betsy Padamonsky, who plays Donna Sheridan, the mother in the Mamma Mia Farewell Tour! at the Merriam Theater through Saturday, hopefully this is only the beginning.
For Padamonsky, originally from a small town in central Pennsylvania, this is a role she’s coveted for a long time and, aside from playing roles in many regional theater productions, is her biggest break to date.
“I’ve wanted to be a performer ever since I can remember,”says Padamonsky, who now lives in Florida with her husband. “I’ve loved the music of ABBA ever since I was a little girl. Their CD was the first one I ever owned. And this show has been on my bucket list for a long, long time, and I can’t believe I get to be in it so soon. It’s like a dream come true.”
But before that dream came true, Padamonsky spent seven years performing on a cruise ship.
“In 2008, when the market was crashing around a lot of us, I signed on to do one show on a cruise ship. But then I met my future husband on the ship. He was the production manager, and we both ended up staying, doing new shows and getting to see the world.”
No sooner than she decided to perform on dry land, then she was tapped for the role of Donna.
“In the beginning, I did ask myself what’s kept this show so popular all these years. I came to the realization that it’s because the show really does have heart. Of course it’s fun and exciting, all centered around this great music. But I think people are also surprised it has a story they can relate to. And we’ve all been encouraged to play it as a real story, not too much off the wall but playing it for real.”
Featuring the music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! ran on Broadway from 2001-15, making it the eighth longest-running show in Broadway history. Millions have seen and fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music as the sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek Island paradise.
On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from Donna’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Some of the toe-tapping songs that have become favorites include Voulez-Vous, SOS and Dancing Queen.
This company has seven months left to tour. Padamonsky has no idea what she will do when the tour finishes.
She says, “They’ve encouraged us to live in the moment, enjoying the show and not thinking about anything else. I decided to take their advice. But maybe by month four I’ll start thinking about what comes next.
“Meanwhile,” she concludes, “I am enjoying every moment. I’m excited every night to get out there and begin the show. I didn’t realize the enormity of the role until I started to do it. Now I love every minute of it.” ••
The Merriam Theater is at 250 S. Broad St. For ticket information, call 215-893-1999 or visit kimmelcenter.org