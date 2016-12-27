Dancin’ queen

Betsy Pada­mon­sky will star in the Mamma Mia Farewell Tour! at the Mer­ri­am Theat­er.

They say that part­ing is such sweet sor­row.

But for Betsy Pada­mon­sky, who plays Donna Sherid­an, the moth­er in the Mamma Mia Farewell Tour! at the Mer­ri­am Theat­er through Sat­urday, hope­fully this is only the be­gin­ning.

For Pada­mon­sky, ori­gin­ally from a small town in cent­ral Pennsylvania, this is a role she’s coveted for a long time and, aside from play­ing roles in many re­gion­al theat­er pro­duc­tions, is her biggest break to date.

“I’ve wanted to be a per­former ever since I can re­mem­ber,”says Pada­mon­sky, who now lives in Flor­ida with her hus­band. “I’ve loved the mu­sic of ABBA ever since I was a little girl. Their CD was the first one I ever owned. And this show has been on my buck­et list for a long, long time, and I can’t be­lieve I get to be in it so soon. It’s like a dream come true.”

But be­fore that dream came true, Pada­mon­sky spent sev­en years per­form­ing on a cruise ship.

“In 2008, when the mar­ket was crash­ing around a lot of us, I signed on to do one show on a cruise ship. But then I met my fu­ture hus­band on the ship. He was the pro­duc­tion man­ager, and we both ended up stay­ing, do­ing new shows and get­ting to see the world.”

No soon­er than she de­cided to per­form on dry land, then she was tapped for the role of Donna.

“In the be­gin­ning, I did ask my­self what’s kept this show so pop­u­lar all these years. I came to the real­iz­a­tion that it’s be­cause the show really does have heart. Of course it’s fun and ex­cit­ing, all centered around this great mu­sic. But I think people are also sur­prised it has a story they can re­late to. And we’ve all been en­cour­aged to play it as a real story, not too much off the wall but play­ing it for real.”

Fea­tur­ing the mu­sic of ABBA, Mamma Mia! ran on Broad­way from 2001-15, mak­ing it the eighth longest-run­ning show in Broad­way his­tory. Mil­lions have seen and fallen in love with the char­ac­ters, the story and the mu­sic as the sunny, funny tale un­folds on a Greek Is­land para­dise.

On the eve of her wed­ding, a daugh­ter’s quest to dis­cov­er the iden­tity of her fath­er brings three men from Donna’s past back to the is­land they last vis­ited 20 years ago. Some of the toe-tap­ping songs that have be­come fa­vor­ites in­clude Voulez-Vous, SOS and Dan­cing Queen.

This com­pany has sev­en months left to tour. Pada­mon­sky has no idea what she will do when the tour fin­ishes.

She says, “They’ve en­cour­aged us to live in the mo­ment, en­joy­ing the show and not think­ing about any­thing else. I de­cided to take their ad­vice. But maybe by month four I’ll start think­ing about what comes next.

“Mean­while,” she con­cludes, “I am en­joy­ing every mo­ment. I’m ex­cited every night to get out there and be­gin the show. I didn’t real­ize the enorm­ity of the role un­til I star­ted to do it. Now I love every minute of it.” ••

The Mer­ri­am Theat­er is at 250 S. Broad St. For tick­et in­form­a­tion, call 215-893-1999 or vis­it kim­mel­cen­ter.org