Calendar of Events: Dec. 28, 2016

Thursday, Dec. 29
EVENTS
Adult Painting Classes Resurrection Regional Catholic School, Castor and Shelmire avenues. Beginners and more experienced students will receive individualized instructions in their choice of media. Ten-week sessions available Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost and inf.: 215-742-1127.
American Red Cross Blood Donations 1401 Rhawn St. 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also Monday through Wednesday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Arts & Crafts Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 to 11 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo St. Anne Senior Community Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bingo at 12:30 p.m. Also Mondays. Free transportation. 215-426-9799.
Cardio Kickboxing with Sheryl Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Ceramics Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. 6 to 9 p.m. $8 a class. 215-685-8753.
Chess Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Dance Classes Torresdale Playground, 9550 Frankford Ave. Jazz, ballet and tap. 6-7 p.m. (ages 3-7), 7-8 (ages 7-13), 8-9 (teens/adults). $5 registration fee. $20 per month. 215-685-9392.
Enhance Fitness St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10:30 a.m. Also Fridays. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
Healing Exercise KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Karaoke Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Thursdays (except third Thursday) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Kids Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Knitting Club Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6-8 p.m. $5. 215-685-9394.
Lunch and Entertainment KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Noon to 2 p.m. 215-745-3127.
Range of Motion Exercise KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Shotokan Karate Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 8 p.m. $5. 215-613-1070.
Silver Sneaker Classic Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3. 215-613-1070.
SilverSneakers Muscular Strength and Range of Motion KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for SilverSneakers. There is a fee for guests. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Wii Bowling Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 12:30 p.m. 215-831-2926.
Yoga Picariello Recreation Center, 10811 Calera Road. Yoga for all levels. Bring your own mat. $25 per month or $8 per class. 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. 267-738-8393.
Yoga with Gina Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:15 p.m. 215-613-1070.
Zumba with Denise Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. $5 drop-in fee. 6:15 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Zumba Gold for Seniors Catholic Social Services, 7340 Jackson St. 11 a.m. to noon. $3 per session. 215-624-5920 or rthompson@chs-adphila.org
MEETINGS
Nar-Anon Northeast Philadelphia Livengrin Foundation, 9140 Academy Road. For anyone affected by someone’s drug addiction. 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Nicotine Anonymous Paul’s Run, 9896 Bustleton Ave. This is a 12-step support program for those who want to stop using nicotine. 4:30 p.m. 215-939-6491.
Friday, Dec. 30
EVENTS
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Torresdale Campus, 10800 Knights Road. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Beginner Line Dancing Mayfair Recreation Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 to 11 a.m. $3. 215-683-1994.
Beginner Mat Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. Noon to 1 p.m. Bring a mat. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Bingo Our Lady of Consolation Parish, 7051 Tulip St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Parking in church lot. Handicapped accessible. 215-333-0442.
Blood Drive Nazareth Hospital Marian Conference Center, 2601 Holme Ave. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but not required. Karen McGinley: 215-335-6281.
Chair Yoga Fox Chase Library, Rhawn and Jeanes streets. 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Through May 26. 267-738-8393.
Children’s Tumbling Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. Children 4 and older can learn tumbling. 6 to 8 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Civil Air Patrol 8501 State Road. Learn aerospace, military leadership, drill and more. For boys and girls ages 12 through 19. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 267-250-6311.
Clay Creations St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. 215-426-9799.
Dance Classes for Children Lower Mayfair Playground, Robbins Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Jazz and hip-hop for ages 4 to 6 at 6:15 p.m. and ages 7 to 10 at 7:15 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Boys hip-hop. 6-7 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Kingdom Keepers Christian Kids Club Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-8:30 p.m. Stories, music, art, sports, games, crafts, snacks, contests, fellowship and monthly seasonal activities. For kids in first through fifth grades. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Line Dance Party Johnny Tocco oldies/line dance party hosted by Miss Susan’s Entertainment & Dance. Albert’s Cafe, Grant and Academy. $5 cover/cash bar. 7 to 11 p.m. Free lessons available. 215-280-9765 or misssusan@verizon.net
Line Dancing Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Senior Citizens Club Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 215-685-1227.
Shuffleboard Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Board available to members at other times. 215-685-0576.
SilverSneakers Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Muscular strength training class. Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. $2 per class if not covered by your insurance. 215-685-0576. Also at: Aria Health, Torresdale Campus. 10800 Knights Road. Fridays. $6 per class. 9 to 10 a.m. 215-612-4576.
SilverSneakers Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-698-3012.
SilverSplash Klein Life, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for SilverSneakers. $5 for guests. 8:45 a.m. Also Mondays and Wednesdays. 215-698-7300.
Single Seniors 62-plus invited to happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Call for location. 215-380-9144.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for beginners. Noon to 1 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Texas Hold’em Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also Tuesdays. 215-685-0576.
Tumbling with JoJo Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 3:30 p.m. www.tumblingwithjojo.com
Youth Group Ministry Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 808 Red Lion Road. 7-9 p.m. For students in sixth through 12th grades. Sports, fellowship, music and art. 215-464-3131 or bethesdapc.com
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Zumba Gold with Miriam Martinez. Free for Silver & Fit. Fee for guests. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
St. Martin of Tours Senior Group School hall, 5701 Loretto Ave. 11 a.m. Anyone 50 or older welcome for coffee, doughnuts, bingo and pinochle.
Widow & Widower Support Group Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Saturday, Dec. 31
EVENTS
Arts and Crafts Class for Children Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. First month and registration is $25, then $20 per month. 11 a.m. to noon. 215-685-8753.
Brownies Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for girls in first and second grades. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 215-685-8734.
Cardio Kettlebell with Jackie Moon Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Early Morning Bird Walk Churchville Nature Center, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville. 8 to 10 a.m. 215-357-4005 or churchvillenaturecenter.org
Flea Market VFW Post 1597, 901 Bellevue Ave., Croydon. 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No charge for space rentals. Donations accepted for veterans table. 267-307-7916.
Gymnastics Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Suitable for ages 5 to 8. $5. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-8734.
Pilates with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 10 a.m. 215-613-1070 or www.nccfun.org
Tumbling Dorsey Playground, 6501 Hegerman St. Tumbling for kids ages 4 to 14. 10 a.m. 215-685-8734.
MEETINGS
Singles 55+ Breakfast Call for location. 10:30 a.m. 215-695-0510.
Sunday, Jan. 1
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Monday, Jan. 2
Tuesday, Jan. 3
EVENTS
Adult Martial Arts Classes Max Myers Recreation Center, 1601 Hellerman St. Classes held Tuesday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. $45 per month. Call for time and inf.: 215-685-1242.
Ceramics Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Ceramic Classes Disston Recreation Center, 4423 Longshore Ave. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 7 to 9 p.m. 215-335-1163.
Chair Yoga St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 9:30 a.m. For age 50 or older. No class on second Tuesday of the month. 215-426-9799.
Computer Assistance Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center, 4744 Frankford Ave. 1 p.m. One-on-one sessions available by appointment. 215-831-2926.
Creating with the Color Wheel St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Participants will mix paint to create a color wheel and use this color technique to create a design. 215-426-9799.
Cub Scout Pack 160 Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Cottman Ave. Family-oriented program is designed for boys ages 7 to 10. 7 p.m. 215-783-6405.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Adult hip-hop. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 267-475-7005.
Exercise Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
Greater Philadelphia Chorale Rehearsals St. Jerome school hall, 8100 Colfax St. All singers are invited. 7-8:30 p.m. 215-313-5363.
Kids Tumbling Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. Ages 3-6. 215-698-3012.
Knitting Nook KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Make lap covers, hats, shawls and booties for children and adults who are receiving treatments for serious illnesses at local hospitals. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Training Seminar Learn how to change lives while embracing your own. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. Register. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Lunch & Bingo KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. Lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 1 p.m.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Sculpt & Tone with Wendy Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-698-3012.
SilverSneaker Circuit Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. $3 drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
Singing St. John Neumann Home, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd. The Sounds of Liberty men’s a cappella chorus is holding open auditions for spring performances. 7 to 10 p.m. 267-423-4254.
Spanish Classes Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. Classes for advanced level. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Tai Chi Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 10 a.m. 215-683-1994.
Tai Chi at Glen Foerd 5001 Grant Ave., 215-632-5330. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Tone Class KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $3. 9:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Turbo Kick. Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Bring a mat. $5. 215-685-9394.
Yoga Boyle Recreation Center, 13024 Stevens Road. 7 to 8 p.m. $10. mast.mallory@yahoo.com
Yoga Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St. Class is for all levels. Bring a yoga mat. $5 per class. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-971-0404.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. 215-685-0596.
Zumba Norcom Community Center. 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Intermediate iPad Class KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. Continues Jan. 10 and 17. 215-698-7300.
Zumba Gold KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free for Athletic, SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit members. $5. 10:30 a.m. 215-698-7300.
MEETINGS
Al-Anon Meeting St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hawthorne and Tyson avenues. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
N.A. Meeting for Friends and Family of Addicts Aria Torresdale, Mansion House conference room, Red Lion and Knights roads. 7 to 8:20 p.m. 215-535-2962.
Morning Glories Vogt Recreation Center, Cottage and Unruh streets. For men and women 50 or older. 10:30 a.m. Speakers, refreshments, bingo. 215-338-4767.
Weight Loss Group Trevose Behavior Modification Program. 5:30 p.m. Bucks County Technology Park, 4800 Street Road, Trevose. For an application, send a stamped self-addressed envelope to P.O. Box 11674, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Women’s Empowerment Group The Share Center, 7137 Torresdale Ave. 7 p.m. 856-308-5650.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
EVENTS
Ab Blast Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 5:30 to 6 p.m. 215-698-3012.
Art Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. $2. Class is taught by a professional instructor. 2 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Bingo KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. Prizes to winners. 215-698-7300.
Boot Camp with John Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 7:15 p.m. $5 per class drop-in fee. 215-613-1070.
Cardio Kettlebell with Dottie O Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 drop-in. 215-698-3012.
Cardio Workout KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Fee. 1 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Chess KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 2 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Child and Teen Acting Classes Portside Arts Center, 2531 E. Lehigh Ave. Acting classes for kids ages 5 to 17. Classes are sorted by age. 4 to 8 p.m. 215-427-1514.
Core Training KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Dance Classes Philadelphia Dance Center, 8702 Crispin St. Contemporary, musical theater, jazz and improv. 267-475-7005.
Dance and Tone Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 6:30 p.m. $5. 215-683-1994.
Drama Class Lower Mayfair Recreation Center, 3015 Robbins Ave. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14. Call to register. 215-685-1227.
E-book Help Torresdale Library, 3079 Holme Ave. Noon to 4 p.m. Bring e-reader. Continues Jan. 11, 18 and 25.
Kids Fit Mix with Tyler Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 6:45 p.m. 215-698-3012 or www.nccfun.org
Kim Reddin Yiddish KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Conversational and informal group celebrating Yiddish in song and speech. 10:40 a.m. 215-698-7300.
Life Coach Introduction Learn how to move forward in relationships career and challenges. Seminars held in the Northeast. Inquire for location. 7 p.m. 215-725-1995 or email paula@lifecoachphilly.com.
Line Dancing. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 1:15 p.m. Free. 215-698-7300.
Mah Jongg Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Piano Lessons Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. Free. 1:30 p.m. 215-685-0576.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Pinochle Rosemary Montagno Senior Center, 12601 Townsend Road. 10 a.m. 215-673-7734.
Scrabble KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Second-Hand Shop Ann’s Attic, Holmesburg United Methodist Church, 8118 Frankford Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the church’s daily meal program and weekly food cupboard.
SilverSneakers Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. 11 a.m. $3 if not a member. 215-683-1994.
SilverSneaker Yoga Norcom Community Center, 10980 Norcom Road. 9 a.m. 215-613-1070.
Tai Chi St. Anne’s Senior Center, 2607 E. Cumberland St. 10 a.m. For age 50 or older. 215-426-9799.
That’s Life KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:40 a.m. Discussion led by Lorraine Stein. 215-698-7300.
Truancy Prevention Workshop CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents and children welcome. RSVP to Serena Lofton at 215-701-2774. Lunch will be provided. Free child care onsite. Gift card raffles.
Tumbling Program Vogt Recreation Center, 6700 Cottage St. $20 per month plus a one-time registration fee of $5. 7 p.m. 215-685-8753.
Visitation, Prayer and Veneration. Golden-domed Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the Vatican-authorized full-size replica of the Shroud of Turin. Also open Saturdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Young at Heart Single Seniors. Dinner. Also breakfast on Saturdays. 215-695-0510.
Zumba Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane. Drop-ins welcome. $5. 7 to 8 p.m. 215-685-9394.
Zumba with Zuly Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 10910 Calera Road. $6 walk-in fee. 7 p.m. 215-612-0728.
MEETINGS
Depression Bipolar Support Group 8220 Castor Ave, fourth floor. 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. 267-343-7558.
GRASP St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St. Meeting for anyone grieving who has lost someone to drugs or alcohol disease. 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Jewish Culture Club Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 10:30 a.m. 215-685-0576.
S.O.S. Catholic Singles Over Sixty Lunch at Cracker Barrel Restaurant, Neshaminy Mall, 3611 Horizon Blvd., Trevose. 2 p.m. 215-742-5798.
Sunshine Club KleinLife: Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 9:30 a.m. 215-745-3127.
Supportive Older Women’s Network (S.O.W.N.) KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. A forum for women to support each other. Free. 215-698-7300.
Zumba Houseman Recreation Center, 5091 Summerdale Ave. (at Godfrey Avenue). 7 to 8 p.m. $5 each class. 215-685-1240.
Thursday, Jan. 5
EVENTS
Aerobic Yoga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. $5. 7 p.m. 215-698-7300.
American Red Cross Blood Donations Aria Health Frankford Campus, 4900 Frankford Ave. 7 a.m. to noon. 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Ballroom Dance Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 12:30 to 2 p.m. $2. 215-685-0576.
Bingo Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road. Sponsored by Die Alten Herren des Cannstatters. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 215-332-0121.
Board games Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also on Fridays and Saturdays. 215-685-0522.
Computer Class Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave. 1:30 to 4 p.m. 215-685-0576. 215-698-7300 Ext. 129.
Girl Scouts Immanuel Lutheran School, 1015 Cottman Ave. For girls in grades one to 12. 7 p.m. aslla@aol.com
Low Visions. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Support group led by Bette Homer of the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. $1 donation. Lunch is available. 215-698-7300, Ext. 184.
Movie: Elvis & Nixon. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Moving On Post Bereavement. 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Free. 215-698-7300.
Philadelphia’s First Toastmasters Club Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Road. 7 to 9 p.m. Members learn to improve public speaking and leadership skills and develop effective communication skills. Refreshments. $5. Continues every first and third Thursday of the month. 215-518-9319.
Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:45 p.m. 215-698-7300.
Zumba Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave. Open to the public. $5 per session. 8 to 9 p.m. 215-685-0596.
MEETINGS
Alanon Paul’s Run boardroom, 9896 Bustleton Ave. 7-8 p.m.
AL-Anon Beginners Meeting Nazareth Hospital (Marian Hall), 2601 Holme Ave. For anyone affected by a loved one’s drinking. 7 to 7:45 p.m. Handicapped accessible.
Al-Anon Crossroads Community Church, 7721 Torresdale Ave. 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Al-Anon Beginners. 7:30-9 p.m. Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem.
St. Cecilia Seniors 535 Rhawn St. New members always welcomed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 215-742-5018. ••
