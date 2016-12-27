Around Town: Dec. 18, 2016

Monthly cleanup, re­cyc­ling events an­nounced

Friends of Pennypack Park have re­leased their monthly cleanup and re­cyc­ling sched­ules for 2017.

Cleanups are held on the fourth Sat­urday of each month, March through Novem­ber, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a dif­fer­ent loc­a­tion with­in the park. Vo­lun­teers are al­ways wel­come. They should wear long pants, long sleeves and ap­pro­pri­ate foot­wear such as sneak­ers, work boots or hik­ing boots. Sun­block and bug spray are re­com­men­ded. FOPP will sup­ply tools, re­fresh­ments and snacks. Chil­dren un­der 18 must be ac­com­pan­ied by an adult.

The cleanup dates and loc­a­tions are: March 25 (Holme Av­en­ue ball­field be­hind Naz­areth Hos­pit­al), April 22/Earth Day (Little City, Rhawn Street en­trance across from Hol­me­hurst Av­en­ue), May 27 (Sandy Run, Ry­an and Sandy­ford), June 24 (Cresco and Welsh), Ju­ly 22 (Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue bridge over the Pennypack Creek), Aug. 26 (Holme Av­en­ue ball­field again), Sept. 23 (Little City again), Oct. 28 (Frank­ford and Solly pic­nic area) and Nov. 25 (Sandy Run again). Call 215-934-PARK for weath­er can­cel­la­tion up­dates.

The monthly re­cyc­ling will be held in the Lin­coln High School park­ing lot, Ry­an Av­en­ue side, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Dates are: Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, Ju­ly 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The re­cyclers ac­cept cloth­ing, pa­per and card­board, alu­min­um cans, scrap met­al, bat­ter­ies, cell phones, books and magazines, pack­ing pea­nuts and bubble wrap, print­er cart­ridges and oth­er items. Vis­it friend­sof­pennypack­park.org for in­form­a­tion. ••

Help for the hol­i­days is now avail­able

Life Coach Philly is of­fer­ing free help for the hol­i­days for those who need help with re­la­tion­ships, ca­reer, well­ness and more. Trained spe­cial­ists at Life Coach Philly will of­fer guid­ance, sup­port and en­cour­age­ment as people achieve their de­sired goal. In­di­vidu­als can speak to a pro­fes­sion­al coach any­time through Jan. 2.

Life Coach Philly has helped in­di­vidu­als, couples and fam­il­ies for over 20 years.

To re­gister, go to li­fe­coach­philly.com ••

Ca­reer train­ing class at Or­leans Tech

JEVS Pro­ject WOW (World of Work) is en­rolling for its free ca­reer train­ing class start­ing Jan. 3, which will be held at Or­leans Tech­nic­al Col­lege, 2770 Red Li­on Road. This 24-week pro­gram is for low-in­come high school dro­pouts, ages 18-24, resid­ing in Phil­adelphia to help them com­plete their edu­ca­tion while at the same time provid­ing job skills in the build­ing trades field.

Pro­ject WOW stu­dents gain hands-on train­ing in weather­iz­a­tion and prop­erty main­ten­ance/re­pair — such as ba­sic skills in car­pentry, plumb­ing and elec­tric­al — to pre­pare them for em­ploy­ment.

Pro­ject WOW also in­cludes GED pre­par­a­tion (test fees paid for by the pro­gram); pro­fes­sion­al de­vel­op­ment throughout the pro­gram for stu­dents to work on de­vel­op­ing a r&ea­cute;sum&ea­cute; and in­ter­view­ing skills; and in-house job search as­sist­ance with a JEVS em­ploy­ment spe­cial­ist. Stu­dents earn a Trades Dip­loma upon pro­gram com­ple­tion.

For in­form­a­tion, call 215-728-4212 or ap­ply at jevshumanser­vices.org/pro­ject-wow ••

Pro­gram will teach food op­tions for needy

The Co­ali­tion Against Hun­ger will teach the needy how to ob­tain free or in­ex­pens­ive food dur­ing a pro­gram on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••

Blood drive at Naz­areth Hos­pit­al

Naz­areth Hos­pit­al will host an Amer­ic­an Red Cross Blood Drive on Fri­day, Dec. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hos­pit­al’s Mari­an Con­fer­ence Cen­ter, 2601 Holme Ave. Ap­point­ments are re­com­men­ded, but not re­quired.Call 215-335-6281 to sched­ule an ap­point­ment. ••

