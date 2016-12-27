Around Town: Dec. 18, 2016

Monthly cleanup, recycling events announced
Friends of Pennypack Park have released their monthly cleanup and recycling schedules for 2017.
Cleanups are held on the fourth Saturday of each month, March through November, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different location within the park. Volunteers are always welcome. They should wear long pants, long sleeves and appropriate footwear such as sneakers, work boots or hiking boots. Sunblock and bug spray are recommended. FOPP will supply tools, refreshments and snacks. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The cleanup dates and locations are: March 25 (Holme Avenue ballfield behind Nazareth Hospital), April 22/Earth Day (Little City, Rhawn Street entrance across from Holmehurst Avenue), May 27 (Sandy Run, Ryan and Sandyford), June 24 (Cresco and Welsh), July 22 (Torresdale Avenue bridge over the Pennypack Creek), Aug. 26 (Holme Avenue ballfield again), Sept. 23 (Little City again), Oct. 28 (Frankford and Solly picnic area) and Nov. 25 (Sandy Run again). Call 215-934-PARK for weather cancellation updates.
The monthly recycling will be held in the Lincoln High School parking lot, Ryan Avenue side, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Dates are: Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
The recyclers accept clothing, paper and cardboard, aluminum cans, scrap metal, batteries, cell phones, books and magazines, packing peanuts and bubble wrap, printer cartridges and other items. Visit friendsofpennypackpark.org for information. ••
Help for the holidays is now available
Life Coach Philly is offering free help for the holidays for those who need help with relationships, career, wellness and more. Trained specialists at Life Coach Philly will offer guidance, support and encouragement as people achieve their desired goal. Individuals can speak to a professional coach anytime through Jan. 2.
Life Coach Philly has helped individuals, couples and families for over 20 years.
To register, go to lifecoachphilly.com ••
Career training class at Orleans Tech
JEVS Project WOW (World of Work) is enrolling for its free career training class starting Jan. 3, which will be held at Orleans Technical College, 2770 Red Lion Road. This 24-week program is for low-income high school dropouts, ages 18-24, residing in Philadelphia to help them complete their education while at the same time providing job skills in the building trades field.
Project WOW students gain hands-on training in weatherization and property maintenance/repair — such as basic skills in carpentry, plumbing and electrical — to prepare them for employment.
Project WOW also includes GED preparation (test fees paid for by the program); professional development throughout the program for students to work on developing a résumé and interviewing skills; and in-house job search assistance with a JEVS employment specialist. Students earn a Trades Diploma upon program completion.
For information, call 215-728-4212 or apply at jevshumanservices.org/project-wow ••
Program will teach food options for needy
The Coalition Against Hunger will teach the needy how to obtain free or inexpensive food during a program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave.
Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••
Blood drive at Nazareth Hospital
Nazareth Hospital will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Dec. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hospital’s Marian Conference Center, 2601 Holme Ave. Appointments are recommended, but not required.Call 215-335-6281 to schedule an appointment. ••
