Merry & bright

The North­east Times had a very dif­fi­cult time choos­ing a win­ner in our Christ­mas dec­or­at­ing con­test.

Res­id­ents of the North­east were in­vited to email pho­tos of the out­sides of their homes, dec­or­ated for Christ­mas.

Times staffers chose the fi­nal­ists, and checked out the dec­or­ated homes in per­son.

In a close call, the win­ner is the Sta­bler fam­ily home, on the 4200 block of Greeby St. in Ta­cony.

The run­ners-up were the Montini fam­ily, of the 4500 block of Blakiston St. in Holmes­burg; the Wis­niewski/Car­roll fam­ily, of the 3400 block of Holy­oke Road in Tor­res­dale; and the Rip­per fam­ily, of the 2800 block of Nor­mandy Drive in the Far North­east.

The win­ner and run­ners-up will re­ceive prizes.

Thank you to every­one who par­ti­cip­ated. Merry Christ­mas, and we’ll do it again next year. ••

