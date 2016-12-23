Merry & bright

The Northeast Times had a very difficult time choosing a winner in our Christmas decorating contest.
Residents of the Northeast were invited to email photos of the outsides of their homes, decorated for Christmas.
Times staffers chose the finalists, and checked out the decorated homes in person.
In a close call, the winner is the Stabler family home, on the 4200 block of Greeby St. in Tacony.
The runners-up were the Montini family, of the 4500 block of Blakiston St. in Holmesburg; the Wisniewski/Carroll family, of the 3400 block of Holyoke Road in Torresdale; and the Ripper family, of the 2800 block of Normandy Drive in the Far Northeast.
The winner and runners-up will receive prizes.
Thank you to everyone who participated. Merry Christmas, and we’ll do it again next year. ••
