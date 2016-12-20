Video shows Northwood Wawa gunman

A gunman held up a Northwood convenience store on Dec. 12 and made off with some of the store’s money. But he left behind sharp surveillance video of himself, police say.
It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor Ave.
The bandit approached a 42-year-old male cashier, brandished a handgun in his waistband and stated, “Do what I say or I will blow your head off.”
The employee surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash, which the robber stuffed into a bag before he fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.
Police described the crook as black, 20 years old, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with a beard, a gray hoodie, blue jeans and tan boots.
Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.