Video shows Northwood Wawa gunman

A gun­man held up a North­wood con­veni­ence store on Dec. 12 and made off with some of the store’s money. But he left be­hind sharp sur­veil­lance video of him­self, po­lice say.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor Ave.

The ban­dit ap­proached a 42-year-old male cash­ier, bran­dished a hand­gun in his waist­band and stated, “Do what I say or I will blow your head off.”

The em­ploy­ee sur­rendered an un­dis­closed amount of cash, which the rob­ber stuffed in­to a bag be­fore he fled in an un­known dir­ec­tion. No in­jur­ies were re­por­ted.

Po­lice de­scribed the crook as black, 20 years old, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with a beard, a gray hood­ie, blue jeans and tan boots.

Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

