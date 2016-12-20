Verizon donates to Ryan, Calvary and MaST schools

Verizon last week donated a total of $22,500 to three local schools.
Frank Buzydlowski, Verizon’s director of state government affairs, presented checks from the state Educational Improvement Tax Credit program to Archbishop Ryan High School, Calvary Christian Academy and MaST Community Charter School.
Buzydlowski, a 1972 Ryan graduate, was joined by City Councilman Brian O’Neill, state Sen. John Sabatina Jr. and state Rep. Martina White.
MaST received $5,000. Calvary Christian was given $7,500.
Another $10,000 went to Ryan, which also received $24,000 from the Officer Daniel Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle was a Somerton resident, Ryan graduate and 26th Police District officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1991. His dad, Pat, was at the ceremony at Ryan.
The EITC program gives businesses tax credits when those companies donate money to scholarship programs that give students in kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to attend the school of their choosing.
ldquo;The EITC program is critical in helping parents defray tuition costs while encouraging businesses to invest in the future workforce of our community,” White said. “I want to encourage businesses in our community to take part in the EITC program. It’s a wonderful way to help our students while earning tax credits as a sign of appreciation from the commonwealth.” ••
