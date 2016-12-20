Verizon donates to Ryan, Calvary and MaST schools

Investing in education: Last week, Verizon donated a total of $22,500 to Calvary Christian Academy, Archbishop Ryan High School and MaST Community Charter School. The state Educational Improvement Tax Credit program gives businesses tax credits when those companies donate money to scholarship programs.

Ve­r­i­zon last week donated a total of $22,500 to three loc­al schools.

Frank Buzydlowski, Ve­r­i­zon’s dir­ect­or of state gov­ern­ment af­fairs, presen­ted checks from the state Edu­ca­tion­al Im­prove­ment Tax Cred­it pro­gram to Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School, Cal­vary Chris­ti­an Academy and MaST Com­munity Charter School.

Buzydlowski, a 1972 Ry­an gradu­ate, was joined by City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill, state Sen. John Sabat­ina Jr. and state Rep. Mar­tina White.

MaST re­ceived $5,000. Cal­vary Chris­ti­an was giv­en $7,500.

An­oth­er $10,000 went to Ry­an, which also re­ceived $24,000 from the Of­ficer Daniel Boyle Schol­ar­ship Fund. Boyle was a Somer­ton res­id­ent, Ry­an gradu­ate and 26th Po­lice Dis­trict of­ficer who was killed in the line of duty in 1991. His dad, Pat, was at the ce­re­mony at Ry­an.

The EITC pro­gram gives busi­nesses tax cred­its when those com­pan­ies donate money to schol­ar­ship pro­grams that give stu­dents in kinder­garten through 12th grade the op­por­tun­ity to at­tend the school of their choos­ing.

ldquo;The EITC pro­gram is crit­ic­al in help­ing par­ents de­fray tu­ition costs while en­cour­aging busi­nesses to in­vest in the fu­ture work­force of our com­munity,” White said. “I want to en­cour­age busi­nesses in our com­munity to take part in the EITC pro­gram. It’s a won­der­ful way to help our stu­dents while earn­ing tax cred­its as a sign of ap­pre­ci­ation from the com­mon­wealth.” ••

