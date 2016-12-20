Two slain in separate Frankford shootings

Two shootings separated by less than six hours claimed two men’s lives at opposite ends of Frankford last week.
At least 28 gunshots pierced the darkness at about 12:42 a.m. on Dec. 14 on the 1400 block of Adams Ave. near Leiper Street. Slugs penetrated the 28-year-old victim’s face, chest, torso and legs, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police did not identify him by name. Chief Inspector Scott Small described the weapon as a large-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
A motive for the attack is not known. Police did not issue a description of a suspect.
Hours earlier, at about 7:21 p.m. on Dec. 13, two men were wounded, including one fatally, on the 5000 block of Frankford Ave. near Wakeling Street. Police found both victims lying on the pavement and suffering from multiple wounds. More than a dozen shots had been fired.
Police took one man to Aria-Jefferson Health’s Torresdale campus, where he was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Police identified him as Aaron Young, 29, of the 3200 block of Henry Ave. The second man, 35, was taken to Temple University Hospital and admitted in critical condition. His name was not released.
A motive for the shooting is unknown. Police did not release a description of the gunman. ••
You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.