Two slain in separate Frankford shootings

Two shoot­ings sep­ar­ated by less than six hours claimed two men’s lives at op­pos­ite ends of Frank­ford last week.

At least 28 gun­shots pierced the dark­ness at about 12:42 a.m. on Dec. 14 on the 1400 block of Adams Ave. near Leiper Street. Slugs pen­et­rated the 28-year-old vic­tim’s face, chest, torso and legs, po­lice said. Para­med­ics pro­nounced him dead at the scene. Po­lice did not identi­fy him by name. Chief In­spect­or Scott Small de­scribed the weapon as a large-caliber semi­auto­mat­ic pis­tol.

A motive for the at­tack is not known. Po­lice did not is­sue a de­scrip­tion of a sus­pect.

Hours earli­er, at about 7:21 p.m. on Dec. 13, two men were wounded, in­clud­ing one fatally, on the 5000 block of Frank­ford Ave. near Wakeling Street. Po­lice found both vic­tims ly­ing on the pave­ment and suf­fer­ing from mul­tiple wounds. More than a dozen shots had been fired.

Po­lice took one man to Aria-Jef­fer­son Health’s Tor­res­dale cam­pus, where he was pro­nounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Po­lice iden­ti­fied him as Aaron Young, 29, of the 3200 block of Henry Ave. The second man, 35, was taken to Temple Uni­versity Hos­pit­al and ad­mit­ted in crit­ic­al con­di­tion. His name was not re­leased.

A motive for the shoot­ing is un­known. Po­lice did not re­lease a de­scrip­tion of the gun­man. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.