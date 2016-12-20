Two dead after car crashes into bus on Blvd.

Two mo­tor­ists died in a fiery crash with an off-duty church bus on Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday night, ac­cord­ing to po­lice.

The yel­low bus, a 2015 Freight­liner 4800, was stopped in the north­bound out­er lanes at a traffic sig­nal at about 9 p.m. when a north­bound 2000 Mer­cedes struck it from be­hind. The car burst in­to flames, trap­ping the driver and one pas­sen­ger in­side.

Wit­nesses tried to quell the flames with fire ex­tin­guish­ers to no avail, po­lice said. Para­med­ics pro­nounced both dead at the scene. The driver was Ra­mon Rodrig­uez-Ca­macho, 32. His pas­sen­ger was Lor­raine Rivera, 38. Both lived on the 1000 block of E. Tioga St.

The 41-year-old wo­man bus driver was not in­jured. There were no oth­er oc­cu­pants of the bus.

Po­lice Chief In­spect­or Scott Small said at the scene that the Mer­cedes oc­cu­pants likely died at im­pact when their car un­der­mined the rear bump­er of the bus. Wit­nesses told po­lice that the car has been trav­el­ing well in ex­cess of the 45 mile-per-hour speed lim­it pri­or to the crash.

The bus is re­portedly owned by Hunt­ing­don Val­ley Chris­ti­an Academy and had been used to drop off dozens of chil­dren at a church shortly be­fore the crash. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

