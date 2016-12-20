Toomey opposes U.S. Commission on Civil Rights appointment

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey op­poses Pres­id­ent Barack Obama’s de­cision to ap­point Debo Ad­e­g­bile to the U.S. Com­mis­sion on Civil Rights.

In 2014, Toomey voted against Ad­e­g­bile’s nom­in­a­tion to head the De­part­ment of Justice’s Civil Rights Di­vi­sion. The nom­in­a­tion failed, 52-47.

A law­yer, Ad­e­g­bile once rep­res­en­ted Mu­mia Abu-Jamal, con­victed in the 1981 murder of Phil­adelphia Po­lice Of­ficer Daniel Faulkner.

ldquo;In 2014, a bi­par­tis­an ma­jor­ity of the U.S. Sen­ate agreed that Debo Ad­e­g­bile was not fit to rep­res­ent the people of the United States in en­for­cing Amer­ic­ans’ civil rights — then, as head of the Justice De­part­ment’s Civil Right Di­vi­sion. And with good reas­on. Mr. Ad­e­g­bile did not simply de­fend a cli­ent. He su­per­vised an ef­fort to li­on­ize un­re­pent­ant cop-killer Mu­mia Abu Jamal, who cold-bloodedly murdered Phil­adelphia Po­lice Of­ficer Danny Faulkner 35 years ago. Mr. Ad­e­g­bile su­per­vised the ef­fort to spread mis­in­form­a­tion about the tri­al and evid­ence, fab­ric­ate claims of ra­cism, ma­lign Philly po­lice, and or­gan­ize ral­lies across the globe that por­trayed this bru­tal cop-killer as the vic­tim,” Toomey said.

ldquo;Pres­id­ent Obama’s de­cision to nev­er­the­less ap­point Mr. Ad­e­g­bile to the U.S. Com­mis­sion on Civil Rights is a slap in the face to every law en­force­ment of­ficer in Amer­ica. Pres­id­ent Obama ad­ded in­sult to in­jury by laud­ing Mr. Ad­e­g­bile, say­ing, ‘He rep­res­ents the best of the leg­al pro­fes­sion’ and evinced an ‘un­waver­ing ded­ic­a­tion to pro­tect­ing every Amer­ic­an’s civil and con­sti­tu­tion­al rights un­der the law.’ What about the rights of Danny Faulkner and his wid­ow Maur­een?”

Toomey is call­ing on Obama to with­draw the ap­point­ment.

••

Megan Sweeney, com­mu­nic­a­tions dir­ect­or for the Re­pub­lic­an Party of Pennsylvania, called the Ad­e­g­bile nom­in­a­tion a “joke.” Sweeney wants to know if Sen. Bob Ca­sey Jr. sup­ports Obama’s ef­fort to “shoe­horn” Ad­e­g­bile onto the civil rights com­mis­sion.

“Does Sen. Bob Ca­sey sup­port the Obama ad­min­is­tra­tion’s de­cision to ap­point one of Mu­mia Abu-Jamal’s biggest sup­port­ers to a ma­jor civil rights com­mis­sion? Debo Ad­e­g­bile has spent years work­ing to make a con­victed cop-killer a cause c&ea­cute;lèbre at the ex­pense of Of­ficer Danny Faulkner’s loved ones. Debo Ad­e­g­bile should be con­demned for his ac­tions, not awar­ded a place in our gov­ern­ment,” she said.

••

The Pennsylvania Demo­crat­ic Party wants to hear from U.S. Rep. Pat Mee­han about re­ports on Rus­sia’s in­ter­fer­ence in the U.S. elec­tion to aid Pres­id­ent-elect Don­ald Trump.

Mee­han is rumored to be con­sid­er­ing a chal­lenge to Sen. Bob Ca­sey Jr.

Sens. Mitch Mc­Con­nell, John Mc­Cain and Lind­sey Gra­ham are among Re­pub­lic­ans call­ing for a probe.

“Pro­fes­sion­als at the CIA, who risk their lives for our na­tion every day, be­lieve with ‘high con­fid­ence’ that the Rus­si­an gov­ern­ment at­temp­ted to in­flu­ence the elec­tion in fa­vor of Pres­id­ent-elect Trump, yet rad­ic­al Con­gress­man Pat Mee­han is si­lent,” said Brandon Cwalina, spokes­man for the state Demo­crat­ic Party. “When will Pat Mee­han come out of hid­ing and join the bi­par­tis­an calls for a con­gres­sion­al in­vest­ig­a­tion? What has he been do­ing since this crisis was first re­por­ted? This is bey­ond party polit­ics. What the CIA be­lieves the Rus­si­ans did is an at­tack on our val­ues. It’s time for Pat Mee­han to end his strange si­lence.”

••

On a con­fer­ence call with mem­bers of the me­dia, Pennsylvania Demo­crat­ic Party Chair­man Mar­cel Groen called for an in­de­pend­ent, bi­par­tis­an in­vest­ig­a­tion of Rus­si­an hack­ing in the 2016 elec­tion.

ldquo;I call on our con­gres­sion­al del­eg­a­tion to sup­port an in­de­pend­ent, bi­par­tis­an com­mis­sion to in­vest­ig­ate Rus­sia’s in­ter­fer­ence in the elec­tion, and we must fol­low the in­vest­ig­a­tion wherever it takes us. We need to fig­ure out ex­actly what happened; we need to de­term­ine what Trump knew, when he knew it and what the con­sequences were; and we need to en­sure this nev­er, ever hap­pens again. And shame on those on the oth­er side of the aisle who went along with this as­sault on our demo­cracy. Our na­tion was built on the pro­spect of free and fair elec­tions, and we can­not al­low them to be com­prom­ised,” he said.

On the call, state AFL-CIO pres­id­ent Rick Bloom­ing­dale cri­ti­cized Trump’s cab­in­et picks.

“It’s clear by now that Don­ald Trump misled voters about drain­ing the swamp – if you look at his cab­in­et, he’s ap­point­ing the same Wall Street bankers, cor­por­ate CEOs and Wash­ing­ton in­siders that he railed against dur­ing the cam­paign. It’s a rude awaken­ing for folks who thought Trump was go­ing to ac­tu­ally shake up Wash­ing­ton,” he said.

Bloom­ing­dale spe­cific­ally cri­ti­cized Betsy De­Vos, nom­in­ated to be sec­ret­ary of the De­part­ment of Edu­ca­tion. She fa­vors vouch­ers, school choice and charter schools. ••

