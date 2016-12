Do­ing their part: Stu­dents at Arch­bish­op Ry­an High School presen­ted Cheryl Mrazik, of Cath­ol­ic Re­lief Ser­vices, with a $2,500 check to as­sist in the re­build­ing in Haiti fol­low­ing the dev­ast­a­tion of Hur­ricane Mat­thew. Stu­dents raised money by or­gan­iz­ing a dress-down day and a Hal­loween candy sale.

