Siblings Kaylee and Thomas Stauffer stand by the tree.

(From left) Tom Conway, Alice Dignam, Chris Creelman and Bobby Henon enjoyed the festivities.

Sights of the sea­son: The Com­munity Life Im­prove­ment Pro­gram, the Ma­jor Artery Re­vital­iz­a­tion Com­mit­tee and the Holmes­burg Re­cre­ation Cen­ter Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil sponsored a Christ­mas tree light­ing on Dec. 8. Santa Claus posed for pic­tures and there was face paint­ing, a bal­loon ma­gi­cian and snacks. PHO­TOS: ALICE DIG­NAM

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.