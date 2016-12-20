Rhawnhurst mugger targets 87-year-old woman

A twenty-something rob­ber may have been look­ing for an easy tar­get when he mugged an 87-year-old wo­man in Rhawn­hurst earli­er this month. But the crime may come back to haunt him any­way.

After the vic­tim re­por­ted her deb­it card stolen, the crook tried to use it at a loc­al con­veni­ence store. In do­ing so, he ex­posed him­self to the busi­ness’ sur­veil­lance cam­er­as. Po­lice hope that the res­ult­ing video will help them gen­er­ate tips and identi­fy the sus­pect.

The rob­bery oc­curred on Dec. 9 at about 2:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Ripley St. The vic­tim was un­load­ing gro­cer­ies from a car when the uniden­ti­fied mug­ger ap­proached her, snatched her pock­et­book and grabbed two bags of gro­cer­ies from her. The pock­et­book con­tained $50 cash and a deb­it card. The wo­man was not in­jured.

The sus­pect then fled in­to the pas­sen­ger side of a white vehicle, which was last seen trav­el­ing west­bound on Ripley to­ward East­wood Street.

At about 4:20 p.m., a man tried to use the vic­tim’s deb­it card at the 7-El­ev­en at Cottman and Brous av­en­ues, po­lice say. The store’s card read­er re­jec­ted the card be­cause the vic­tim had already re­por­ted the theft. The sus­pect re­moved the card from the read­er and ex­ited the store.

He was de­scribed as white, in his 20s, stand­ing about 5 feet 5 inches tall with an av­er­age build. He wore a black jack­et and hoody with a white shirt un­der­neath, along with dark pants. Vis­it the Phil­adelphia Po­lice chan­nel on You­Tube.com to view sur­veil­lance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to re­port in­form­a­tion. ••

