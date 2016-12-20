Rhawnhurst mugger targets 87-year-old woman

A twenty-something robber may have been looking for an easy target when he mugged an 87-year-old woman in Rhawnhurst earlier this month. But the crime may come back to haunt him anyway.
After the victim reported her debit card stolen, the crook tried to use it at a local convenience store. In doing so, he exposed himself to the business’ surveillance cameras. Police hope that the resulting video will help them generate tips and identify the suspect.
The robbery occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Ripley St. The victim was unloading groceries from a car when the unidentified mugger approached her, snatched her pocketbook and grabbed two bags of groceries from her. The pocketbook contained $50 cash and a debit card. The woman was not injured.
The suspect then fled into the passenger side of a white vehicle, which was last seen traveling westbound on Ripley toward Eastwood Street.
At about 4:20 p.m., a man tried to use the victim’s debit card at the 7-Eleven at Cottman and Brous avenues, police say. The store’s card reader rejected the card because the victim had already reported the theft. The suspect removed the card from the reader and exited the store.
He was described as white, in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall with an average build. He wore a black jacket and hoody with a white shirt underneath, along with dark pants. Visit the Philadelphia Police channel on YouTube.com to view surveillance video. Call 215-686-TIPS or text to PPD TIP to report information. ••
