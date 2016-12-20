Redevelopment of former Liddonfield Homes moves forward

Phil­adelphia Hous­ing Au­thor­ity and New­Court­land have reached a verbal agree­ment and will form­ally sign the deal this week.

The long-awaited re­devel­op­ment of the former Lid­don­field Homes pub­lic hous­ing pro­ject will move a step closer to real­ity this week when the Phil­adelphia Hous­ing Au­thor­ity and New­Court­land Inc. agree to terms for the re­use of the 32-acre par­cel.

City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on broke the news dur­ing the monthly meet­ing of the Up­per Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation on Dec. 15, stat­ing that PHA and New­Court­land had reached a verbal agree­ment and would form­ally sign the deal this week. Hen­on said that New­Court­land would be avail­able to present more de­tails, in­clud­ing its an­ti­cip­ated con­struc­tion sched­ule, at an up­com­ing UHCA meet­ing. The civic group meets on the third Thursday of the month at St. Domin­ic’s Mari­an Hall at 7 p.m.

New­Court­land’s con­cep­tu­al plans in­clude hous­ing for low-in­come seni­ors, a seni­or ser­vices cen­ter and ath­let­ic fields that would be primar­ily used by sports teams from Holy Fam­ily Uni­versity. Hen­on cred­ited the civic as­so­ci­ation’s strong ad­vocacy for de­sire­able re­uses of the site, which abuts Tor­res­dale Av­en­ue, Megar­gee Street, Cot­tage Street and the rear of res­id­en­tial prop­er­ties along Tol­but Street.

“Every­body from 2011 to this date has told me how im­port­ant it is to de­vel­op something re­spons­ible,” Hen­on said.

The coun­cil­man ad­ded that New­Court­land in­tends to work with com­munity lead­ers to en­sure that the con­struc­tion plans meet their ap­prov­al.

“Fi­nally this thing is go­ing to hap­pen,” UHCA Pres­id­ent Stan Cy­w­in­ski said. “I see this as a great part­ner­ship that’s start­ing, (in­clud­ing) a tie-in with Holy Fam­ily.”

The prop­erty trans­fer is not a simple cash-for-land trans­ac­tion. As the landown­er, PHA con­duc­ted a months-long bid­ding pro­cess in which the pub­lic agency sought out­side pro­pos­als for the land’s re­devel­op­ment with­in spe­cif­ic para­met­ers. PHA re­quired that a por­tion of the site be re­served for low-in­come seni­or hous­ing. Bid­ders were also in­struc­ted that com­munity sup­port would be a factor in the eval­u­ation pro­cess.

In April, PHA awar­ded de­vel­op­ment rights to New­Court­land, which op­er­ates oth­er seni­or ser­vice cen­ters in the North­east and North­w­est por­tions of the city. With­in the last year, the agency opened a seni­or cen­ter at Roosevelt Boulevard and Har­bison Av­en­ue. Next month, it will break ground on an­oth­er new cen­ter and low-in­come seni­or hous­ing at the site of the former St. Bartho­lomew School in Wissi­nom­ing.

Since April, PHA and New­Court­land have been ne­go­ti­at­ing terms for the Lid­don­field re­devel­op­ment. Ul­ti­mately, New­Court­land will own and man­age the seni­or cen­ter and res­id­ences. The ath­let­ic fa­cil­it­ies are ex­pec­ted to in­clude a soft­ball dia­mond and rect­an­gu­lar field suit­able for soc­cer, field hockey or lacrosse. De­tails about the own­er­ship, man­age­ment and com­munity ac­cess to the ath­let­ic fields have not been dis­closed.

Sep­ar­ately from his an­nounce­ment about Lid­don­field, Hen­on presen­ted the civic as­so­ci­ation with a $1,200 grant from the activ­it­ies fund al­loc­a­tion for his 6th coun­cil dis­trict.

Also dur­ing the meet­ing, man­agers of the neigh­bor­hood’s new PJP Mar­ket­place thanked res­id­ents for wel­com­ing the busi­ness to the com­munity. The mar­ket­place opened at 8914 Frank­ford Ave. earli­er this month, a space formerly oc­cu­pied by Food Ba­sics.

A primary theme of the com­ments by Dir­ect­or of Op­er­a­tions Mark Bash­er was that in­di­vidu­als and fam­il­ies can do their gro­cery shop­ping there al­though the sig­nage iden­ti­fied the busi­ness as a “food­ser­vice su­per­store,” sug­gest­ing that it’s more of a busi­ness-to-busi­ness op­er­a­tion.

In­deed, PJP sells products in bulk quant­it­ies and equip­ment to food ser­vice op­er­at­ors such as res­taur­ants, cater­ers and bars. But in­di­vidu­als can shop there, too, without a mem­ber­ship or busi­ness con­tract. The store has 40,000 square feet of floor­space.

“We have everything for the home and busi­ness,” Bash­er said. “We have smal­ler sizes for in­di­vidu­als and lar­ger sizes.”

The store has dry goods and per­ish­ables like dairy products, fresh meats and pro­duce. It of­fers pre­pared foods like ro­tis­ser­ie chick­ens and sells wine and beer in bottle, six-pack and 12-pack quant­it­ies. Al­co­hol­ic bever­ages are not sold by the case.

The store ac­cepts per­son­al cred­it cards and Ac­cess cards. It of­fers dis­counts for po­lice, fire­fight­ers and seni­ors. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Sat­urday and 8 to 8 on Sunday. ••

