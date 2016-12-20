Public officials celebrate grand opening of PJP Marketplace

PJP Mar­ket­place, a re­tail store spe­cial­iz­ing in bulk gro­cer­ies and food ser­vice equip­ment and sup­plies, re­cently opened at Shelly’s Plaza, at 8914 Frank­ford Ave. (at Academy Road).

The store moved in­to the va­cant Food Ba­sics, which closed in Novem­ber 2015 after its par­ent com­pany, A&P, went bank­rupt.

The store also fea­tures Tom’s Tav­ern, a se­lec­tion of beer and wine.

Thomas Furia star­ted a sup­ply com­pany, Penn Jer­sey Pa­per, more than 50 years ago. He thanked his em­ploy­ees.

“Without you, PJP would be noth­ing,” he said.

PJP gave out a free bag of gro­cer­ies to the first 100 cus­tom­ers in line. The day also fea­tured games, prizes and giveaways, in­clud­ing a 55-inch TV.

Among those in at­tend­ance at the grand-open­ing cel­eb­ra­tion were Pam Hen­shall, pres­id­ent of the Great­er North­east Phil­adelphia Cham­ber of Com­merce; state Sen. John Sabat­ina Jr.; City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on; state Rep. Ed Neilson; the Nesquik Bunny; and Chip­per, the Herr’s mas­cot.

“I want to thank Tom Furia and the fam­ily, the en­tire fam­ily, as you can see it’s a fam­ily-run busi­ness, and they’re serving all the small- and me­di­um-sized busi­nesses in our com­munity,” Hen­on said. ••

