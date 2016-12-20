Public officials celebrate grand opening of PJP Marketplace

PJP Marketplace, a retail store specializing in bulk groceries and food service equipment and supplies, recently opened at Shelly’s Plaza, at 8914 Frankford Ave. (at Academy Road).
The store moved into the vacant Food Basics, which closed in November 2015 after its parent company, A&P, went bankrupt.
The store also features Tom’s Tavern, a selection of beer and wine.
Thomas Furia started a supply company, Penn Jersey Paper, more than 50 years ago. He thanked his employees.
“Without you, PJP would be nothing,” he said.
PJP gave out a free bag of groceries to the first 100 customers in line. The day also featured games, prizes and giveaways, including a 55-inch TV.
Among those in attendance at the grand-opening celebration were Pam Henshall, president of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce; state Sen. John Sabatina Jr.; City Councilman Bobby Henon; state Rep. Ed Neilson; the Nesquik Bunny; and Chipper, the Herr’s mascot.
“I want to thank Tom Furia and the family, the entire family, as you can see it’s a family-run business, and they’re serving all the small- and medium-sized businesses in our community,” Henon said. ••
