Power player

Mike Power has a much different philosophy in the winter than he does in the fall.
But his overall outlook is exactly the same.
Earlier this school year, Power helped lead the Father Judge High School soccer team to the Catholic League semifinals, and he did it by serving as a sniper, scoring big goals time and again for the Crusaders.
In the winter, it’s not about scoring.
Power, a senior, is now in his second year as the starting point guard for the Judge basketball team, and when he has the ball in his hand, the last thing he thinks about is jacking up a shot. Sure, he can hit jumpers, but that’s not his role.
“I’m the quarterback, the guy who controls everything,” Power said. “It’s a lot different. In soccer, I’m a goal scorer, that’s my job. In basketball, it’s my job to be the guy who gets my teammates involved.”
So what’s he enjoy more?
“I never think about it, I just like to win,” Power admitted. “Winning is what I like to do most. I do whatever I have to do to make us win, to help us win. If we win, I’m happy doing whatever role they need me for.”
This year, the Crusaders will need Power to do a lot because he’ll be playing a very important position and he’ll be up against a talented player in just about every game because the Catholic League boasts a lot of great players this year.
Guess what? So do the Crusaders.
“We like having him back there because he’s a great ball-handler and he’s our guy who runs the show,” Judge coach Sean Tait said. “Obviously, he started last year, so we will also expect him to be a good leader.
“He got better last year and he will this year. In the Catholic League, he’ll be going up against guys like Quade Green. There’s a lot of good players in the league and we’ll need him to lead us in those games.”
That’s something Power is excited to do.
He had a breakout soccer year in the fall. It was his first year starting and he earned All-Catholic for his efforts. This year, he comes in with plenty of basketball experience, so he’s holding himself to a very high standard going into the season.
“I came in to basketball this year in great shape,” Power said. “It’s definitely a different kind of shape. In basketball, you sprint for short periods where soccer is a lot more distance running. But I feel I never have to work to get into shape, I feel like I’m in good shape.”
So are the Crusaders.
Power might be the guy who has the ball in his hands, but he has plenty of talent to work with. One of those stars is fellow senior guard Marc Rodriguez, who can hit a shot from anywhere in the gym.
Power knows that and when he’s looking to make a pass, he knows he can get the ball in the hands of his friend.
“I‘ve been playing with Marc for years and I think I bring out the best in him,” the Fox Chase resident said. “He definitely brings out the best in me, too, especially when he’s hot. We love playing together, we know what we want to do and we work well together.
“This whole team is like that. We have a good time playing together. We want to win together.”
Winning will be tough.
The Catholic League boasts the best teams in the area, including Neumann-Goretti, Archbishop Carroll, Archbishop Wood, Roman Catholic and, of course, Judge’s biggest rival, Archbishop Ryan.
Those teams are good, but it doesn’t diminish what Power thinks the Crusaders can accomplish this winter.
“Our goal is always the Palestra and then see what happens,” Power said. “That’s what we work for. First, you have to make the playoffs, but you want to play down there, it’s something every kid wants to do. That’s our goal, too.”
Power has other goals, too, namely nailing down an opportunity to play college basketball.
He would also consider playing college soccer or playing both, but going into his final high school basketball season, he is eyeing a hoops career.
“I would love to see how good I could be in basketball if I focused on that for a full year,” said Power, who would like to study something in the mathematics field. “I love soccer, too, and I wanted to play soccer. But in college, it’s different and I think I would like to see how I could do if I just did one sport.”
He’ll have about three months of focusing on basketball now before his career comes to a close.
Now he’d just like to slow it down a little.
“My senior year has gone so fast,” Power said. “It’s a lot of fun. We are just getting started in basketball, but soccer went so fast. I’d love to have a memorable one.”
A Palestra trip would be nice.
A championship even sweeter.
And a second All-Catholic selection as a senior would be a nice reward.
“Last year I was honorable mention, but I want to make it, I want to earn it,” Power said. “It would be fun to get that, but winning is more important.” ••