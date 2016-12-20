Power player

Mike Power has a much dif­fer­ent philo­sophy in the winter than he does in the fall.

But his over­all out­look is ex­actly the same.

Earli­er this school year, Power helped lead the Fath­er Judge High School soc­cer team to the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals, and he did it by serving as a sniper, scor­ing big goals time and again for the Cru­saders.

In the winter, it’s not about scor­ing.

Power, a seni­or, is now in his second year as the start­ing point guard for the Judge bas­ket­ball team, and when he has the ball in his hand, the last thing he thinks about is jack­ing up a shot. Sure, he can hit jump­ers, but that’s not his role.

“I’m the quar­ter­back, the guy who con­trols everything,” Power said. “It’s a lot dif­fer­ent. In soc­cer, I’m a goal scorer, that’s my job. In bas­ket­ball, it’s my job to be the guy who gets my team­mates in­volved.”

So what’s he en­joy more?

“I nev­er think about it, I just like to win,” Power ad­mit­ted. “Win­ning is what I like to do most. I do whatever I have to do to make us win, to help us win. If we win, I’m happy do­ing whatever role they need me for.”

This year, the Cru­saders will need Power to do a lot be­cause he’ll be play­ing a very im­port­ant po­s­i­tion and he’ll be up against a tal­en­ted play­er in just about every game be­cause the Cath­ol­ic League boasts a lot of great play­ers this year.

Guess what? So do the Cru­saders.

“We like hav­ing him back there be­cause he’s a great ball-hand­ler and he’s our guy who runs the show,” Judge coach Sean Tait said. “Ob­vi­ously, he star­ted last year, so we will also ex­pect him to be a good lead­er.

“He got bet­ter last year and he will this year. In the Cath­ol­ic League, he’ll be go­ing up against guys like Quade Green. There’s a lot of good play­ers in the league and we’ll need him to lead us in those games.”

That’s something Power is ex­cited to do.

He had a break­out soc­cer year in the fall. It was his first year start­ing and he earned All-Cath­ol­ic for his ef­forts. This year, he comes in with plenty of bas­ket­ball ex­per­i­ence, so he’s hold­ing him­self to a very high stand­ard go­ing in­to the sea­son.

“I came in to bas­ket­ball this year in great shape,” Power said. “It’s def­in­itely a dif­fer­ent kind of shape. In bas­ket­ball, you sprint for short peri­ods where soc­cer is a lot more dis­tance run­ning. But I feel I nev­er have to work to get in­to shape, I feel like I’m in good shape.”

So are the Cru­saders.

Power might be the guy who has the ball in his hands, but he has plenty of tal­ent to work with. One of those stars is fel­low seni­or guard Marc Rodrig­uez, who can hit a shot from any­where in the gym.

Power knows that and when he’s look­ing to make a pass, he knows he can get the ball in the hands of his friend.

“I‘ve been play­ing with Marc for years and I think I bring out the best in him,” the Fox Chase res­id­ent said. “He def­in­itely brings out the best in me, too, es­pe­cially when he’s hot. We love play­ing to­geth­er, we know what we want to do and we work well to­geth­er.

“This whole team is like that. We have a good time play­ing to­geth­er. We want to win to­geth­er.”

Win­ning will be tough.

The Cath­ol­ic League boasts the best teams in the area, in­clud­ing Neu­mann-Gor­etti, Arch­bish­op Car­roll, Arch­bish­op Wood, Ro­man Cath­ol­ic and, of course, Judge’s biggest rival, Arch­bish­op Ry­an.

Those teams are good, but it doesn’t di­min­ish what Power thinks the Cru­saders can ac­com­plish this winter.

“Our goal is al­ways the Palestra and then see what hap­pens,” Power said. “That’s what we work for. First, you have to make the play­offs, but you want to play down there, it’s something every kid wants to do. That’s our goal, too.”

Power has oth­er goals, too, namely nail­ing down an op­por­tun­ity to play col­lege bas­ket­ball.

He would also con­sider play­ing col­lege soc­cer or play­ing both, but go­ing in­to his fi­nal high school bas­ket­ball sea­son, he is eye­ing a hoops ca­reer.

“I would love to see how good I could be in bas­ket­ball if I fo­cused on that for a full year,” said Power, who would like to study something in the math­em­at­ics field. “I love soc­cer, too, and I wanted to play soc­cer. But in col­lege, it’s dif­fer­ent and I think I would like to see how I could do if I just did one sport.”

He’ll have about three months of fo­cus­ing on bas­ket­ball now be­fore his ca­reer comes to a close.

Now he’d just like to slow it down a little.

“My seni­or year has gone so fast,” Power said. “It’s a lot of fun. We are just get­ting star­ted in bas­ket­ball, but soc­cer went so fast. I’d love to have a mem­or­able one.”

A Palestra trip would be nice.

A cham­pi­on­ship even sweeter.

And a second All-Cath­ol­ic se­lec­tion as a seni­or would be a nice re­ward.

“Last year I was hon­or­able men­tion, but I want to make it, I want to earn it,” Power said. “It would be fun to get that, but win­ning is more im­port­ant.” ••