Pizza man wounds would-be robber in legs

Guys who rob North­east Philly pizza men slumped to 0-for-2 this month when a de­liv­ery driver shot a would-be hold-up man in both legs on Dec. 17, ac­cord­ing to po­lice.

It happened on the 1400 block of Wel­ling­ton St. shortly be­fore 9:30 p.m. Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, two men ap­proached the 52-year-old vic­tim as he walked to­ward a house. One of the sus­pects placed the vic­tim in a choke­hold from be­hind and stole $82 cash from him as well as a pizza. When the rob­ber re­leased the choke hold, the de­liv­ery driver pulled a gun and fired five shots. One of the slugs struck the first rob­ber in the left ankle and lower right leg.

The in­jured rob­ber was able to limp to the 1400 block of Saint Vin­cent St., where po­lice dressed in plain­clothes ar­res­ted him. The 19-year-old re­mained hos­pit­al­ized in stable con­di­tion on Tues­day af­ter­noon. Au­thor­it­ies did not re­lease his name.

The un­injured ac­com­plice fled in an un­known dir­ec­tion. He was de­scribed as black and wear­ing a black hood­ie with gray lin­ing. Po­lice re­covered a knife at the crime scene.

Au­thor­it­ies did not charge the pizza man with a crime.

Sep­ar­ately, an­oth­er rob­ber tar­geted a pizza man in Ta­cony on Dec. 7. The crook struck that vic­tim on the head with a ham­mer on the 6400 block of Dit­man St. and stole $90 cash from him. But po­lice spot­ted the sus­pect minutes later on a nearby street and ar­res­ted him. ••

