Pets of the Week: December 21, 2016

Na­dia needs a forever home

Na­dia is a 5-year-old, me­di­um-sized pit bull mix who is at Phil­adelphia’s An­im­al Care and Con­trol, at 111 W. Hunt­ing Park Ave. Her tag num­ber is A34206479.

Na­dia is house trained and has lived with oth­er dogs and chil­dren of all ages. She is a happy, friendly girl who is calm and quiet and likes to play.

Ad­op­tion hours are week­days from 1 to 8 p.m. and week­ends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••

Sib­lings are twice as nice

Quigley and Meredith are broth­er and sis­ter who were born to a fer­al mom last spring. They are in the care of North­east An­im­al Res­cue.

The 8-month-old cats are shy at first, but so­cial and in­quis­it­ive once they warm up to their new sur­round­ings. They get along well with oth­er cats. They would do bet­ter in a home without small chil­dren due to their ini­tially shy nature.

Quigley is neutered, and Meredith is spayed. They are cur­rent on vac­cin­a­tions, and have tested neg­at­ive for the fe­line im­mun­ode­fi­ciency and leuk­emia vir­uses.

For more in­form­a­tion or to fill out an ap­plic­a­tion, vis­it nar.res­cuegroups.org ••

