Pets of the Week: December 21, 2016

Nadia needs a forever home
Nadia is a 5-year-old, medium-sized pit bull mix who is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. Her tag number is A34206479.
Nadia is house trained and has lived with other dogs and children of all ages. She is a happy, friendly girl who is calm and quiet and likes to play.
Adoption hours are weekdays from 1 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ••
Siblings are twice as nice
Quigley and Meredith are brother and sister who were born to a feral mom last spring. They are in the care of Northeast Animal Rescue.
The 8-month-old cats are shy at first, but social and inquisitive once they warm up to their new surroundings. They get along well with other cats. They would do better in a home without small children due to their initially shy nature.
Quigley is neutered, and Meredith is spayed. They are current on vaccinations, and have tested negative for the feline immunodeficiency and leukemia viruses.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org ••
